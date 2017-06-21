Why I Sold Energy Transfer Partners And Energy Transfer Equity, And So Should You

That being said, there are plenty of superior and safer high-yield MLPs to buy instead of ETP or ETE.

Even at today's historically cheap valuation, only the most risk tolerant investors should consider owning either MLP.

And given ETP's poor execution track record, and past unitholder-unfriendly moves, there is little reason to trust current management to right the ship.

That's understandable given the troubling recent results from these two high-yield stocks, as well as their large debt burdens.

Oil prices are once again crashing, bringing up major concerns about the payout safety of blue chip MLPs such as Energy Transfer Partners and Energy Transfer Equity.

The main reason for owning midstream MLPs such as Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) is the promise of generous, growing and relatively commodity-insensitive distributions.

Of course, as the worst oil crash in over 50 years has shown, the toll booth business model of this industry, which is predicated on mostly long-term, fixed-fee contracts, is often not as safe as income investors had hoped.

In fact, thanks to high debt levels, and unit prices crashing low enough to trigger liquidity traps for many blue chips in this sector, numerous MLPs, including Energy Transfer Partners, have had to cut their payouts by substantial amounts.

And now that oil prices are once more falling, this brings up the frightening possibility that the worst may not yet be over. So let's take a look at Energy Transfer's most recent results, as well as its highly levered balance sheet, to see just how risky these two MLPs really are.

More importantly, find out if they represent highly undervalued buying opportunities or value traps to be avoided.

Energy Transfer's Failed Consolidation Plan Isn't Working

When Energy Transfer announced that ETP and Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL) were merging, the rationale for that deal (which included a 24% payout cut for ETP unitholders) was that the combined MLP, which retained the Energy Transfer Partners name, would have a bullet-proof distribution.

In fact, the distribution coverage ratio was supposed to rise to 1.71, making ETP's new, smaller payout one of the safest in all of MLPdom. What's more, it was likely to continue growing over time, at around 8%, which is the growth rate of SXL's payout during the oil crash.

Source: Earnings Release

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $4.5 billion $6.9 billion 53.9% Distributable Cash Flow $950 million $907 million -4.5% Units Outstanding 965 million 1.085 billion 12.4% DCF/Unit $0.98 $0.84 -15.0% Distribution $0.703 $0.535 -23.9% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.27 1.13 -11.0%

However, as you can see, ETP's first quarter after the merger was vastly disappointing. While true that revenue soared, both as a result of the merger and higher oil prices, distributable cash flow (MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution) actually declined.

This was due to higher interest costs and what management claims is a temporary inventory accounting related charge. That being said, even factoring out the inventory change, ETP's post-merger DCF rose $33 million or just 3.4%, far less than the amount of unit dilution needed to close the merger.

Of course, after the SXL/ETP merger, ETP's management - the one that ran the MLP into the ground - took over from the far superior SXL team.

Thus, investors will need to wait and see if the eight projects scheduled to come online in the rest of 2017 (and the recent acquisition of PennTex Midstream Partners) will be enough to stabilize the payout ratio at sustainable levels because ETP's management has a history of overpromising but underdelivering.



Source: Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

As for ETE? Well, the investment thesis for this stock is that as the sponsor and general partner of all of Energy Transfer's numerous MLPs, it benefits from exponentially rising cash flow, courtesy of its highly lucrative incentive distribution rights or IDRs.

Source: Earnings Release

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $7.7 billion $11.3 billion 46.2% DCF $349 million $215 million -38.4% Units Outstanding 1.045 billion 1.079 billion 3.3% DCF/Unit $0.33 $0.20 -40.4% Distribution $0.285 $0.285 0% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.45 0.86 -40.7%

However, as you can see, despite strong top-line growth (resulting from a recovery of oil prices off their January 2016 lows), ETE's DCF actually fell off a cliff.

This was due to the agreement ETE made with ETP to massively lower its IDR fees through 2019.

However, this also means that ETP's distribution coverage ratio, which was far from strong in the last quarter, was artificially inflated (without the IDR waiver the DCR was under 1.0) and starting in 2018 will face additional pressure.

In other words, ETP's payout is once again living on borrowed time. Management has about a year to raise the coverage ratio to a sustainable (without IDR waiver) level or the distribution could be cut yet again.

Meanwhile, ETE's coverage ratio has now declined to a dangerously unsustainable level. What's worse is that under the above IDR waiver schedule, the MLP's DCF could continue declining throughout the year, putting its payout at risk.

That means that anyone currently owning ETE is trusting CEO Kelcy Warren knows what he's doing. However, given that during the Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) merger debacle the board of directors issued convertible securities (mostly to Warren) that would have protected his payout while screwing over common investors, I don't believe such faith is warranted.

After all, thanks to those convertible units, Warren can cut ETE's distribution while protecting most of his payout, which means his interests and those of retail investors are not aligned.

Massive Debt Load Puts The Payouts At Risk

Sources: Morningstar, Fast Graphs, Earnings Releases

MLP Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Energy Transfer Partners 7.43 3.13 51% 1.0 BBB- Energy Transfer Equity 10.69 3.03 61% 1.05 BB- Industry Average 6.47 NA 62% 0.83 NA

The biggest reason for the rash of MLP payout cuts during the oil crash hasn't just been a decline in distributable cash flow (resulting from far more commodity sensitivity than most investors realized) but also high debt levels.

And given that the MLP business model is one in which the majority of DCF is paid out as distributions and growth is funded via debt and equity growth capital, this means that a strong balance sheet is essential to any MLP investment.

That's because MLP unit prices generally trade with oil, a low unit price will raise the cost of equity so high that growth projects become unaccretive; meaning that DCF/unit will decline due to excessive unit dilution.

That means that during an oil crash MLPs either need to turn to debt markets or fund growth internally via retained DCF.

However, ETP and ETE, with their low coverage ratios, don't have excess cash flow to fund their growth.

And as you can see above, they are dangerously leveraged, far more than their industry peers. Combined with the low credit ratings (ETE's debt is rated "junk") this results in higher debt refinancing costs and a low interest coverage ratio.

That, in turn, means that both MLPs are at risk of being forced by creditors (or credit rating agencies) to cut their payouts in order to divert that DCF towards strengthening their balance sheets.

Payout Profile Has Potential...BUT Only If Oil Rebounds Strongly

Sources: Gurufocus, Earnings Releases, FactSet Research, Fast Graphs, Multipl.com, Moneychimp.com

MLP Yield DCR 10 Year Projected Payout Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Energy Transfer Partners 11.2% 1.13 3.0% 14.2% Energy Transfer Equity 7.1% 0.86 16.6% 23.7% S&P 500 1.9% 2.53 5.7% 9.1%

Ultimately, the reason for owning MLPs is for the high yield. However, as we've seen with numerous big name MLPs during the oil crash, a payout that isn't secure isn't worth owning.

That means that income investors need to ask themselves whether the high yields Wall Street is currently offering for these MLPs are worth the growing risk of a future payout cut.

Personally, after carefully analyzing these results I sold my position in both MLPs because I no longer have confidence in management to right the ship in this age of low energy prices.

And as for the strong potential total returns listed above, those are based on the 10-year analyst consensus, which I consider to be wildly optimistic.

After all, both MLPs are now stuck in a liquidity trap, meaning that they can't sell new equity at accretive rates. And while true that debt remains cheap by historical standards, their highly leveraged balance sheets mean that Energy Transfer will have a tough time raising enough cheap future capital to take advantage of its large backlog of growth projects.

Or to put another way, the long-term income growth case for both MLPs continues to decline, only raising the risk of permanent capital losses, despite the apparent undervaluation of these units.

Valuation: Both MLPs Are Selling At Steep Discounts But For Good Reason

ETP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Despite the ongoing oil crash, which has caused ETP to vastly underperform the broader market, ETE has still managed to do rather well.

Sources: Gurufocus, YieldChart

MLP Yield Historical Yield Percentile Yield Energy Transfer Partners 11.2% 6.0% Less Than 5% Energy Transfer Equity 7.1% 5.2% 15%

Still, the severe pullback in recent months has potentially opened up an opportunity to make a contrarian call on both MLPs.

After all, with their yields far above their historical norms, and ETP trading in the top 5th percentile of its yield range, many income investors may be drawn to the mouth-watering yields Energy Transfer is currently offering.

And on a longer-term, 20-year basis, a discounted dividend model similarly shows that both MLPs are trading at fire sale prices.

Sources: Gurufocus, Fast Graphs

MLP TTM Distribution/Unit 10 Year Projected Payout Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Energy Transfer Partners $2.14 3.0% $24.70 -1.2% 24% Energy Transfer Equity $1.14 16.6% $24.06 12.9% 36%

However, it's important to remember that this valuation model is only valid if Energy Transfer can indeed right the ship. Specifically, that means continuing to fund its growth backlog and maintaining a sustainable payout ratio.

In the last few years, Energy Transfer has struggled to live up to its promises. ETE especially, thanks to the lost IDR fees, is unlikely to be able to grow its payout until after 2019.

That means that, while both MLPs may appear undervalued, that's only if you believe that the oil crash will soon end.

Should low energy prices persist and Energy Transfer's forward payout growth prospects continue to dim, then its fair value will decline right along with it and weaken the bullish case for both stocks.

Bottom Line: Risks Of Payout Cuts Growing Mean Only The Most Risk-Tolerant Investors Need Apply

As a former investor in Energy Transfer Partners and Energy Transfer Equity, I understand the bull case and the potential for strong total returns IF the oil crash ends soon.

That being said, I've lost confidence in management's ability to maintain the payout for either MLP given the most recent facts on the ground.

Specifically, the high debt loads, combined with the potential for low oil prices to persist for several more years, mean that only the highest-risk investors should dabble in either of these MLPs. And even then only as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.