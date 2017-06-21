Input Capital Is Ready To Grow Again

Valuing the company is hard. Several methods show it about fairly valued, but with prospects for strong growth in intrinsic value.

Thesis: Input Capital is in a position to re-start its growth. The stock is about fairly valued now, and if growth can be restarted, it will become a good bargain.

I have had my eye on Input Capital (OTC:INPCF) for a couple of years now. Last summer, my first article on SA was about how I didn't think it was going anywhere soon. In the event, I was right: the day I published INPCF was at 1.51, and as I write this it sits at 1.50. A lot has happened in the meantime, however, and it's time to revisit the company. The business, I believe, sits on the cusp of an inflection point. Where the stock will go in the short-to-medium term is a more difficult call, for reasons that will become clear ahead.

The business

Input Capital bills itself as "the world's first agricultural commodity streaming company." It takes its business model from the metals streaming companies (Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), Franco-Nevada Corp. (NYSE:FNV), etc.), except this company applies it to canola. Input Capital gives a farmer an upfront payment for the right to purchase (with a "crop payment") a certain amount of canola later at a discounted price.

You can think of the company as a balance sheet lender that transacts in canola. You can also think of it as a virtual grain company: a middleman between farmers and their end markets. Either way, Input Capital makes its money on the spread between what it pays farmers and the market price of canola. Profits are recycled into next year's loans, which means compounding is key to business success.

Recent history

Input Capital was growing well until November 2015, when three large contracts defaulted. The company lost 40% of its market cap overnight, and institutions went into risk-off mode.

Management decided they had to de-risk their portfolio. They spent the next 18 months selling oversized canola obligations back to farmers, sometimes taking mortgages or land in lieu of cash. They tightened their underwriting standards and lowered the bushels per acre they would buy, from 25+ down to 10. This means a given farm is eligible for a smaller loan, and so the sales force has had to spend its energy locking in many more streams just to deploy the same capital. Since average production is about 40 bushels/acre, it is a safer arrangement for both parties: the farmer is more likely to be able to deliver on his obligations, and Input is more likely to get paid.

The portfolio is now much more diversified. The image below shows a pie slice for each canola stream in the portfolio. As you can see, the number of streams has increased and the dependence on any one stream (the largest is marked as a percentage of the portfolio) has decreased:

(Source: May 2017 presentation)

Input has gotten most of its capital back from the defaulted contracts and will get the rest, but the process has been slow and cumbersome for management and it has cost the company cash flow. The goal is for any future defaults to be (A) rare and (B) non-disruptive to the business. The diversified portfolio does that.

This year, management is finally able to re-focus on growth. As a show of confidence, management bought 5% more of the company from an institution trimming its position.

Example Economics for Capital Streams

Input's standard product, a "capital stream," is designed to give farmers an injection of working capital at the beginning of the growing season, to be paid off after the harvest. Example economics are:

Upfront Payment $249 Crop Payment $60 Canola Sale Price $483 Profit $174

Typical contracts are for 6 years, and in that case the IRR works out to 18%.

(Source: January 2017 presentation. Note: All numbers except stock prices will be in CAD.)

That arrangement looks like it should mint money. One fly in the ointment: operating costs. It takes about $6-6.5 million to run Input Capital for a year. That means the company has to sell 40,000-60,000 MT of canola, bring in $20-28 million in sales and deploy $11-19 million in capital just to run in place. Last year, it basically broke even:

Optimism Pessimism 2016 actual Operating expenses 6,000,000 6,500,000 6,285,000 Average selling price 490 450 483 Gross margin on streaming 30% 23% 23.2% Breakeven streaming revenue 20,000,000 28,260,870 26,044,060* Breakeven tonnes 40,816 62,802 53,921* Average upfront payment 275 300 273 Maintenance capital deployment 11,224,490 18,840,580 25,826,000*

*Actual adjusted streaming revenue, tonnes sold and capital deployed for year ending September 30, 2016. Source: Company financials.

(Note: Last year, Input Capital reset its fiscal year to end in September, so I will retroactively treat all fiscal years as ending in September.)

Growth

If Input Capital is going to do well, it has to grow, which means selling more canola. That depends on lending out more money. There are two kinds of constraints here.

Supply-side constraints: You need money to lend. Input Capital is against equity raises (good for it). The company has a $25 million revolver for dry powder, which is good. But the business model is to self-fund through cash flow, so it has to do better than break even. This year the company is on the right track, expecting to sell 60,000-70,000 MT.

Demand-side constraints: You need farmers who want to borrow. Not everybody wants to give you an IRR of 18%, and this was the reason why I thought the company was stagnating last year. It may have solved this issue creatively with a new product, though.

Marketing streams

A "marketing stream" is different from a capital stream in that it has a small upfront payment, and the crop payment is a large percentage of what Input sells it for, rather than a fixed price. Historically, Input Capital has gotten better-than-average pricing for its canola, and a marketing stream is a way to share the benefits of that expertise with the farmer. Example economics are:

Upfront Payment $10 Crop Payment 95% Canola Sale Price $475 Profit $13.75

(Source: May 2017 earnings call)

That looks like a much thinner margin. But since you only have to deploy $10 instead of $249 to lock down a tonne of canola, the IRR is potentially much higher.

The reason I say "potentially" is that there are more costs for Input to sell a tonne of canola than just upfront and crop payments. "Other direct costs" are costs of picking up canola at a farm somewhere in Saskatchewan and trucking it to a canola crusher or wherever. These have been rising as Input has become more active in seeking best prices.

Mar-17 Dec-16 Sep-16 Jun-16 Mar-16 Dec-15 Sep-15 Jun-15 Direct costs/tonne 9.69 11.54 17.91 32.00 6.11 7.71 3.65 1.48

(Source: Company financials)

If you add $10 of "other direct costs" to the marketing stream example above, the IRR plunges from 33% (without direct costs) to 11%. On a capital stream, with its much fatter margin, it makes only 1% difference, say from 18% down to 17%. On the other hand, if "other direct costs" returned to their 2015 average around $3, IRR would be 27%. So, management has some choices to make in this area: marketing stream IRRs are very sensitive to direct costs.

The other fly in the ointment is that Input's trading edge seems to be eroding.

(Source: May 2017 presentation)

Now, farmers do not get the "average cash price" - they get a discounted price, the discount varying with market conditions. Also, on the last call, management indicated that this quarter included some seasonally weak pricing, and things would probably pick up as the season progressed. Still, the selling point of a marketing stream is that Input shares its marketing expertise with the farmers, and if the company can't get a notably better price than the farmer can, the farmer has less incentive to sign up. Offsetting this difficulty is the fact that the more canola Input can control via marketing streams, the more bargaining power it has with canola buyers.

So, management has some hurdles to overcome, but there is a lot to like about the idea. Because crop payments are tied to the price of canola, marketing streams are less risky for Input. On the example economics above, including $10 of other direct costs, the company doesn't lose money until canola drops below $400, which is historically low. Because marketing streams are less risky, Input can accept 25 bushels/acre from a farmer, so more money is being moved.

On the farmer's side, the farmer saves the headache of bringing his canola to market. He breaks even as soon as Input gets a modestly better price than he might have - if the company sells at $475, the farmer gets $461.25 per tonne. His interests are aligned with Input's in that both want higher canola prices.

The company soft-launched marketing streams in January with no fanfare, and seems to have signed up about 60 streams. So, the product could be very popular. Finally, Input has begun referring to a "land and expand" strategy, meaning that a farmer who takes a marketing stream is a lead for further sales later on.

The bottom line is, I am cautiously optimistic about the business. Now that management can concentrate on return instead of risk, I think we'll see increasing deployment of capital through some combination of traditional capital streams and newfangled marketing streams. They have already deployed $32 million this year, well past breakeven numbers, with a goal of $40-50 million. That should lead to the compounding that was always the goal.

Valuation, according to Input

Valuing this company is really tricky. I figured I'd start with the company's suggestions.

1. Treat canola streams like options

From an interview with Brad Farquhar, company CFO:

"One way is to use options theory to describe what we do. A streaming contract is like a multi-year call option on canola that is deep in the money. If you put all the variables for our contracts into the Black-Scholes equation, then you find that every dollar you deploy is worth about $3. You could argue that 3x canola interests, rather than deployed capital because it includes some capital that has been repaid, plus cash is a straight-forward valuation metric."

By "straight-forward" I think Farquhar means "rough and ready." On the face of it, it doesn't make a lot of sense to value $1 of canola interests on the balance sheet at $3 for valuation purposes. I think the idea is that the $1 is a discount to the $3 due to time and volatility, and you will eventually get your $3 out. Plus, Farquhar is ignoring other assets, net of liabilities, that total about $45 million. At any rate, at last report, the non-current portion of canola interests of $47.3 million, plus cash of $17.2 million, values the company at $159 million. The market cap is $155 million, so on this somewhat unconventional valuation analysis, it is fairly valued.

2. Liquidation value

From the same interview:

"Another way to approach the valuation is to use total active canola reserves and our expected selling price. We have 465,000 tonnes in reserve and we have to pay $170/tonne, on average when the crop is sold. At a selling price of $450/tonne, that is approximately $130M of net revenue. Adding in cash of approximately $25M, you get a total value of $155M, which is the same as our market cap today."

This is a similar method to the last one, just using a different (simpler) way of pricing the company's claim on canola tonnes. Again, it ignores ~$45 million of other assets net of liabilities. On the positive side, $450/tonne is a conservative number. You could estimate it 5% higher. On the negative side, it would take several years to collect all that canola, and there is no discount rate applied to this number. Still, the company is in the ballpark of fairly valued on this metric.

Both of these methods, however, are static, meaning that they value the company based on its present claims on canola tonnes and take no account of growth in the future. If Input can execute on its business plan, then looking simply at a static picture of the company will significantly undervalue it.

3. Relative valuation compared to other streaming companies

From Input Capital's January 2017 presentation:

Input is deeply discounted versus other streaming companies on the P/OCF and P/B metrics. Of course, those companies tend to have longer histories and more proven business models. Still, management has a point, because the discounts aren't small.

A word about OCF: All the streaming companies use this metric (which is why I include this chart, for relative valuation), but you have to know why. The problem with using net profit or even operating profit is the big mark-to-market charges that distort the business picture. It makes sense to use a cash flow number instead, but there is no clear capex number to calculate free cash flow. Operating cash flow does not include what you would normally think of as COGS (what gets paid to the suppliers of the commodity), since that counts as investment for accounting purposes. So, use it with caution. You can make inferences from the direction of OCF (increasing is good), but be careful using the level.

Valuation according to guesses about the future

I regard Input Capital as a financial company, so book value is my preferred metric. I will also take a look at the earnings ratios: P/E and EV/EBITDA. These are extraordinarily hard to figure out for this company, for two reasons. First, a lot of Input's assets and income are in the form of canola tonnes, the price of which can vary +/-10% from year to year. Aside from the variability this produces in revenue, there are mark-to-market charges which swamp anything the actual business produces. A $1 change in the price of canola (it can move $40 in the course of a year) makes a $1 million difference in the book value of Input Capital. This means virtually all accounting projections come with very large error bars. And if you like evaluating financial companies on P/B... good luck.

The other reason is that, through no fault of its own, Input's financials are a smoke-filled maze. I could give you a dozen examples, but here is one: the headline revenue number is useless. It combines sales from canola streaming, which is a high-margin core business, with "sales" (i.e., one-half the book) from canola trading, a low-margin sideline offset by the other "buy" half of the book. To get a sensible top line number, you have to use gross profit. But even that will miss "net settlements," which is when a farmer owes Input some canola but doesn't have any canola, and Input accepts cash or soybeans instead. Conceptually, settling a contract like this is gross profit (it's income from a canola stream, right?), but it is recorded as a negative expense.

Nevertheless, below are my best efforts at projecting the balance of this year and the following two years.

(full numbers) 2017E 2018E 2019E 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-19 Adj. gross profit 7,765,828 8,979,147 10,774,977 Adj. EBITDA 1,310,227 2,779,147 4,574,977 Adj. net income 982,588 2,049,873 3,360,829 Ending N shares (basic) 84,902,000 87,289,000 87,626,000 Ending book value 111,252,613 114,035,248 114,363,326 Ending BV/share 1.31 1.31 1.31 EPS (basic) 0.01 0.02 0.04 Current price/Projected BV 1.55 1.55 1.56 Current EV/Projected AEBITDA 107 50 31 Current price/Projected EPS 169 86 53

Some assumptions:

I estimated full-year 2017 revenue from reported revenue and projected tonnes sold. Revenues for 2018 and 2019 are estimated at 20% growth rates. The basic results look similar for a fairly wide variation in growth rates.

Adjusted gross profit uses a 24% margin on estimated canola streaming revenue and assumes that canola trading adds 2% (an average of a highly variable figure) to streaming gross profit. To this I add net settlements.

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted gross profit minus corporate administration expense. I assumed that corporate administration expenses would moderate slightly due to the wind-down of special efforts associated with collecting on defaulted contracts and disposing of non-cash settlements of canola contracts. This is in line with management's indications.

I leave the price of canola constant, modeling no mark-to-market charges. Several soon-expiring, ITM option series get cashed in. These cover the dividend and increase the share count modestly.

Some results:

AGP grows at the rate of revenue.

AEBITDA and ANI grow explosively. Even with explosive growth, though, EV/AEBITDA and P/E are not especially attractive numbers.

BV doesn't grow as much as you'd think, due to dividend payments. A company earning $1-3 million/year is committed to shelling out $3.5 million/year in dividends. I modeled BV as previous year's BV + ANI + options cashed in - dividends. This leaves out increases due to investments in canola interests: if $1 of investment after breakeven gets you $3 of book value, as CFO Farquhar suggests above, BV could grow much faster. On the other hand, this depends a lot on the ratio of capital to marketing streams, the level of direct costs, how much capital the company can deploy, and the price of canola. Suffice it to say that this metric might get a lot more attractive quickly, if I've been too conservative on this point.

So, you can value this company in several ways, but it seems to me that everything hinges on whether Input Capital can make the compounding happen. CFO Farquhar's methods show the company about fairly valued on a static basis, but those methods take no account of growth. On a relative valuation, it appears to be deeply undervalued, but against companies which have successfully compounded their capital. On my projections of future earnings, EBITDA and BV, Input Capital is if anything overvalued. However, if reinvesting profits can make book value grow significantly, it will look pretty good on a P/B basis in a few years.

The downside is protected. Multiples could compress some, but probably not below P/B= 1, because it would be too easy to buy the company up and liquidate it for a profit, or simply to buy back shares. And Input Capital is managed conservatively enough that over the course of a year, it would be hard for this company to lose money. The company's last 18 months were about as bad as they could be, and it still broke even. On the other side, if institutions regain confidence in Input's business model, multiples could be pushed up towards those of other streaming companies.

As a final note, there was some hint in an interview with the CFO that if Input can develop a large market presence, it will become an attractive buyout candidate. That was management's exit from their last business. Nothing like this is imminent, but it could be something to watch for several years down the road.

Appendix: Interviews with Brad Farquhar, CFO

With SA's own Dan Stringer, November 8, 2016

With Canadian financial journalist Peter Bell:

7800 Words with Brad Farquhar, January 4, 2017

Quarterly Update with Brad Farquhar, February 8, 2017

An Inflection Point at Input Capital, April 17, 2017

Disclosure: I am/we are long INPCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.