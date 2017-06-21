RCS Capital: An Analysis After The Fact

As I explore returning to regularly contributing to Seeking Alpha, this article's necessity presented itself. The fact of the matter is a mistake was made as we are all forced to make during our investment careers. RCS Capital, previously RCAP or now OTCPK:RCAPQ, traded at approximately $0.00538/share when it traded last, effectively going to zero for any investor. I lost on this particular investment choice, and feel the need to address the mistakes I made during my analysis to prevent it in the future.

Value Trap

The expression "value trap" is thrown around a lot these days, but it was not until I found myself within one (in hindsight) that I truly realized what it means. RCS Capital was a company which, at its root, had a valuable asset that allowed investors such as myself to look past some of the worst aspects of the business. It was in an industry I followed closely (full-service investment firms) and was focused on a particularly valuable part of the business within its Retail Advisory segment (alternative investments). It had business interests in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, an Investment Management business, and a Wholesale segment before the beginning of the end. These are all summarized nicely here:

From the now defunct website, I captured from my previous articles.

The biggest issue for RCS Capital was its financials, the business needed many aspects within, and outside of its control to go right in order to succeed. The pressure and timeliness of these changes needed to happen quickly, because at its core the business was losing money alarmingly fast. The value of its assets was also not as strong or resilient as investors such as myself believed. The reason for arguing the term "value trap" in this content comes from the idea that the seemingly hidden value of the company parts was when taken together worth less, instead of the presumption of mine where that amalgamation added tremendous value.

The Beginning: The Story of RCS Capital's Rise and Fall

RCS Capital was the brainchild of Nicholas Schorsch, a talented real estate business mogul who built several companies within the real estate industry, focused primarily on non-traded REITs. He built RCS Capital by uniting his broker-dealer, investment banking, transfer agency and transactions companies under one holding company. It then rapidly expanded utilizing its public listing to finance its growth. This company was built on the back of his success in other ventures, including American Capital Realty, now called VEREIT (NYSE:VER), New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT), AR Capital (private), ARC Healthcare (purchased by Ventas (NYSE:VTR) among others. His main focus was on selling non-traded REIT investments to consumer with the hope to eventually list on a major exchange and be bought out.

The story of RCS Capital specifically is tied inexorably to the issues at American Capital Realty (ARCP), now VEREIT but will be referred to as ARCP for this section. During a particularly tumultuous time at ARCP related to accounting irregularities, all of the businesses related directly or indirectly to Nicholas Schorsch were hit hard. It was during this time that I noticed that this business in an industry I was intrigued by had been his particularly hard, despite some solid evidence that the business could side-step the issues with ARCP. That led to my first article, found here with a PRO subscription.

At the time RCS Capital was about to close on a deal for Cole Capital that would allow cross-selling opportunities for RCS Capital's army of affiliated brokers. The deal would be a purchase of Cole Capital from its current owner ARCP to RCS Capital, a major issue due to financial irregularities, and investors indiscriminately selling everything related to ARCP. It looked bad, so it removed itself from the agreement, along with cutting ties to Nicholas Schorsch and all related entities. This turned out to be the beginning of the end, as Nicholas Schorsch's ties to the company were many times more valuable than I realized at the time.

My Next Article and Continuing the Story

As time went on RCS Capital continued to have issues. It was scrambling to replace the business lost from its previous ties to Schorsch's businesses and was deeply in the red. The company's stock price did not recover from the initial shock very quickly and never approached its pre-ARCP levels. The company had to make some major changes and was becoming desperate to raise capital without diluting its stock price any further. That's when the bomb shell happened, prompting my second RCS Capital article, viewable here with PRO subscription. RCS Capital sold off its high volume, low margin wholesale segment and its Strategic Capital division to Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) for $25M, requiring a write-down of $94M to the high price it paid when the company was growing and profitable.

This all was happening under a very scary time for this business model; the government was not backing down on the promise to add a fiduciary rule to financial services firms. This would require brokers to act in the best financial interest of their clients, and be more open about the fees to be paid to investors. The DOL was also initiating a rule that would not allow non-traded REIT shares (among others) to be held within retirees' retail retirement accounts, requiring firms to switch those investments to non-retirement accounts while potentially disclosing the high fees in a new way, making the business effectively dissolved. This was in the midst of the Obama administration when it appeared obvious that regardless of who followed they would not abandon the rule. This hurt all of these companies, some like National Holdings (NHLD) and RCS Capital rightly so, others like LPL Financial (LPLA) much less so. Due to the indiscriminate selling (or so it appeared) of the industry right alongside RCS Capital, it was a little too easy to assume they were related, as opposed to growing concerns over the longevity of RCS Capital, even despite these rules being enacted.

Post-Article's Events

After completing that article RCS Capital's decline accelerated. My relatively bearish article made clear that there were present and clear risks to investing in RCS Capital, but I was still interested in giving it a shot. The fact of the matter is, in hindsight, it was obvious that all of these factors were beginning to ruin RCS Capital and there was little anyone could do to stop the bleeding. As the turnaround window closed and more opportunities dissolved, the company eventually became worthless. An Investment News article detailing insider selling increased pressure on company shares, the company entered a (even at the time) noticeably terrible deal with Luxor Capital for additional financing (though, in hindsight it might have been a worse deal for Luxor as those shares are effectively worthless) with the firm eventually filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The lenders that had financed the initial boom of borrowing and expansion then took control of the most profitable of its businesses, the gem that made this company appear salvageable and took it private (Cetera Group, which is effectively the company's old retail advisory segment).

Note this is a cursory overview at best, the full history and event timeline are largely unnecessary for the core discussion.

What RCS Capital Needed To Succeed

RCS Capital needed many things to make the business succeed that were mentioned at the time but never materialized (or did not in time). It needed the fiduciary rule to go away, it needed the increased disclosure rule to disappear and it needed the rule that illiquid investment could not be sold within retirement accounts be reversed. All three are related to the Department of Labor rule changes, which President Donald Trump delayed but went into effect as of June 9th, 2017, with exemptions ending on Jan 1, 2018, giving a long timeline for adaptation by the investment industry and a notable change non-traded REITs will be allowed in retirement. Beyond the DOL it also needed interest rates to rise (this began the next year), its share price to recover enough to allow offerings (better funding options with short-squeeze kicker), and margin expansion (core business recovery).

As we can see, almost every single one of these issues eventually fixed itself in a way that was manageable for these firms. Cetera Financial is likely an extremely valuable asset to the debt investors that now own the company, as evidenced by LPL Financial recovery since the Donald Trump pro-financial industry presidential win. But almost every worst-case scenario happened to RCS Capital, all while it was bleeding cash and everyone (including all potential financial backers) knew the writing was on the wall, and none were able to predict that everything would turn around in a couple more years.

Financial Lessons We Can Apply

Lower Share Price Makes (OTCPK:SOME) Businesses More Risky

The first, and perhaps most important, is to clarify one of the golden investment rules. When purchasing quality companies, share price doesn't matter - if anything the lower the share price, the better the deal you are getting (as the thinking goes). The issue with this line of thinking is that there is an important caveat... the company needs to be profitable, with a reasonable chance of continued profitability. I still invest in story companies and companies that are not yet turning a profit, but that now comes with the understanding that a major funding source is their own share price, and losing that (via a continually lower share price) may cause funding to dry up, resulting in a good business becoming insolvent.

Cash, Cash, Cash

During my valuations and discussion of RCS Capital, there was a glaring error. I did not stop and think about the cash situation long enough to realize how dangerous a position the company was in. The best business in the world can be ruined by cash flow problems. A professor of mine stressed this very concept so many years ago, as he managed the financials for a trucking company where cash flow management was a differentiator from competitors as so many failed due to not managing that issue. If I had stopped and examined where its financing was coming from I might have realized that the core business might be a good one, that some of the riskiest parts of the business could be salvaged eventually, but the business would still have a change of failing due to its financing issues. The warning signs continued as well as terrible financing and selling off parts of the company all continually failed to live up to expectations. This all pointed to a company running out of cash, and I largely missed it outside of a cursory risk discussion.

Reputation of a Company Matters to Many Investors

RCS Capital's reputation was badly damaged, it was operating a good company within a parent company brand that was beyond repair. The affiliation with Nicholas Schorsch during that particularly bad time had investors paint the companies with the same brush. Beyond the implications to our first lesson, each individual investor has literally thousands of companies they can choose to invest in. If one is a real headache, they will simply rearrange their portfolio, or ignore it. RCS Capital had pent-up investment demand as its owners and financial advisors within the company owned it, as they saw the business potential and how well (parts) were operating. This did not bring in enough investors to reverse the slide and save the company.

You Can Be Right, But You Need To Be Right Quickly Enough

The financial implications of the regulatory issues worked themselves out, they were not as dire as presented and the financial industry lobby did a good job of changing some of the most damaging parts. It was also very possible for RCS Capital to rearrange its investment recommendations to more closely mirror LPL Financials and remain a profitable, viable arm of the business (as it did). Interest rates did eventually start to rise, the financial industry began its recovery and non-traded REITs remain eligible in investment accounts. All of these were in RCS Capital's favor, but it did not matter. It simply ran out of money too quickly to survive until these tailwinds could help them.

There is a Reason Investors Prefer Simple Stories

RCS Capital really spoke to me by doing something I have always preferred: Operating many complementary businesses under one umbrella. This business was massive, bringing together some of the most financially profitable pieces of the financial service industry under one company. The key here is that it happened too soon (it needed more scale and more customers), it was all tied to a single person in a way I did not fully understand (Nicholas Schorsch) and the industry it consolidated around (non-traded REITs) was under attack from regulators. I viewed all the other businesses as complimentary to the core business which would help it become a massive success once it made it through this tough time. Ultimately, these potentially complementary businesses led to its collapse as the company had to use that one valuable business to keep the rest afloat, waiting for a turnaround it could not afford to wait for.

Conclusions

RCS Capital was a tremendous lesson for me personally, and the financial lesson was a relatively expensive one. As I look to continue writing for Seeking Alpha in the future I will hopefully do a better job at discovering true gems in the market and realizing the danger more quickly in companies such as RCS Capital. I am not a financial advisor and due to recent career changes now enjoy a new freedom to contribute to the investing discussion going forward. Investing lessons are some of the most valuable we can learn, despite how it feels at the time. To those that followed me down the rabbit hole I hope you too see the lesson was valuable in its own right and hope you took the disclosures seriously and did not place too many eggs in that basket. To those that are just discovering me now, or who avoided that lesson, congratulations. You will benefit from that expensive lesson without having to live through it.

I look forward to continuing to write for SA more actively in the future, and look forward to hearing your own investment stories. Investment lessons, even if the teachable moments are well known to others, allow each of us to clarify in our own minds those lessons to apply to the future. Many of the lessons I highlight here are ones I had known, read about, or even disclosed to others before. It wasn't until I was caught by one and took a financial hit that it was clarified enough for me to understand in my own way. I do not doubt that many reading this will do the same as time goes on. Reading about value traps and then living in one are two very different things. I hope sharing this story helps you avoid living in one yourself, or at least not living in one too long.

A hard lesson brought to you by RCS Capital, a company doing everything I liked right into the ground.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Was previously long RCAP for much too long, on multiple occasions.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.