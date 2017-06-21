AT&T: Hold 'Em, Fold 'Em Or Buy 'Em?

Is AT&T now a HOLD, a BUY or a SELL for long-term investors following its latest quarterly earnings disappointment?

Four core decision criteria will be used to evaluate that question: Dividend yield, stock valuation, dividend growth and dividend safety.

On my journey towards financial independence (read latest monthly portfolio update from May here), I am regularly buying a variety of sound dividend (growth) stocks for yield, income and capital appreciation every month. My largest purchase in this month relates to AT&T (T).

Returning to the title of the article why did I decide to "buy 'em" in times of discussion whether telecom companies are adequately positioned for the future?

T is already one of my largest positions in my dividend portfolio and present on my watch list all the time. Closely following the slumping stock price after the company announced its latest quarterly earnings, which has seen the stock price plummet from almost $43 to as low as $37.5, I was patiently waiting to see whether the historic and expected floor around that 5% yield area will hold. As you can see in the picture below it very well did so.

T data by YCharts

So why did I pull the trigger again?

1) Dividend Yield: I am confident that, spare us any even more negative news on post-paid phone subscriptions, the current price level in the $38-38.5 area offers solid support while at the same time offering a juicy 5% yield.

2) Stock Valuation: Applying a very basic yet powerful Dividend Discount Model with 3% dividend growth rate and an 8% discount rate hints at slight undervaluation to fair valuation for the stock right now. As I personally consider the 3% terminal dividend growth rate to be on the conservative (although it is above the 5-year average of 2.2%) end of estimates (it does not factor in future business growth following the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) acquisition and the untapped market of 5G in combination with the Internet of Things), the current valuation represents a compelling buying opportunity. This is also supported by the company's current P/E ratio of 19, which is right at the center of its 10-year historical average.

T PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

3) Dividend Growth: With such a high-yielding, mega-cap stock dividend growth is currently limited. Despite raising its dividend every year over the last 32 years we can clearly spot declining dividend growth over the last 5 years (listed in chronological order starting with the "oldest" raise): 2.27%, 2.22%, 2.17%, 2.13%, 2.08%.

While that downward dividend growth trajectory is not what gets me excited, the high starting yield of 5% coupled with those growth rates still makes this an attractive income pick. To illustrate this, consider the following two scenarios below, calculated with this Excel-based long-term dividend projection calculator:

1) Invest $1,000 in T with 2% dividend growth and 5% starting yield

2) P1: Invest $1,000 in security X with 8% dividend growth and 2% starting yield

3) P2: Invest $1,000 in security Y with 6% dividend growth and 3% starting yield

It would still take 15-17 years for these alternative investments to catch up with T on income. Thus, investing money in T right now will already produce great income which could be boosted once AT&T's business transformation leads to accelerated dividend growth.

4) Dividend safety: The dividend is covered with quarterly free cash flow of $3.2 billion, just exceeding quarterly dividends of $3.0 billion. Although the margin here is very small, the dividend remains very safe given the sheer size of the company and its ability to generate cash. There have certainly been cozier times in the past regarding AT&T's payout ratio, but with the company being right inside a large business transformation, such an apparently high payout ratio should not be that concerning. However, despite all the optimism here regarding the dividend, we should not forget that the market is pricing the stock for a reason in the 5% yield territory.

It is perceived as risky. Still, AT&T's large and reliable cash flows should allow the company to service its debt and grow its dividend, albeit slowly at first, going forward. I do believe in the company's transformation and do not overly single out one bad quarter and instead, happily use that notable sell-off to add to my position and benefit from averaging down. Further entry opportunities may present themselves in the wake of T's Q2 earnings release expected for mid-to-end July and following its next ex-dividend date in early July. Regarding the latter, I have shown here (Why to buy AT&T post ex-dividend) why it makes sense to buy T post the ex-dividend date. I will carefully watch these two upcoming events.

I consider AT&T to be one of the cornerstones in every dividend portfolio despite all the hiccup around recent earnings.

What do you make out of all this?

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is for informational/entertainment purposes. Be sure to consult a professional and do due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to and including all capital invested can be incurred. I may initiate or add a position at any time.