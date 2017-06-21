Make Whole Foods Great Again?

Amazon is a good long-term buy if it successfully enters the organic market through Whole Foods, as it will likely expand into conventional avenues in the grocery store market.

Joshua Wright, head of the FTC transition, had a strong belief in less government action during his two-year stint at the Commission and will most likely favor the deal.

Makan Delrahim, nominee for head of the DOJ's Antitrust Division, will most likely be in favor, as he once stated, "A monopoly is perfectly legal until it abuses its monopoly power."

Sean Reyes (potential nominee) and Joseph Simons (potential nominee) are likely to be more skeptical of the deal, though Reyes is fading from interest and Simons is a dark horse.

Amazon's recent (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) has brought antitrust action into discussion in financial news outlets. Answers to the question of the deal's success are presently convoluted, given that the Trump administration's FTC has three vacant commissioner seats - 2 Republicans and 1 Democrat - as well as no appointed chairman. Trump himself voiced strong opposition to major corporate mergers during the general election, specifically targeting Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos while on the campaign trail. Trump's attacks frequently honed in on Bezos's ownership of the Washington Post, a newspaper noted for its critical coverage of Trump, though he also attacked Amazon for its effects on department stores in October.

In the same speech, Trump also stated that he would not approve the AT&T (NYSE:T)/Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal and attacked the 2011 Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)/NBC deal. However, his opposition to these deals may have been derived from both the former and the latter's media assets. Both CNN (owned by Time Warner) and MSNBC (owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal) were noted for their critical coverage of Trump during the primaries and the general election. He slammed these deals for "destroying our democracy."

However, Trump has not yet commented on these deals since the end of the election, and his nomination of Maureen Ohlhausen as acting FTC chair may signal a retreat from these views. In a January 2017 talk at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank, she voiced support for a philosophy of "regulatory humility" in how the FTC approaches merger deals. This philosophy would represent a direct contrast with the Obama administration's FTC, which took a very aggressive approach to its role in the economy, blocking the Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS)/Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) merger, fining Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) $200 million, and suing Amazon for surprise in-app charges. Attacking her predecessors, Ohlhausen stated:

"Although well-intentioned, the majority Commission under President Obama pursued an antitrust agenda that disregarded sound economics. It imposed unnecessary costs on businesses and substituted rigorous analysis of competitive effects for conclusory assertions of "unfair competition."

She went on to elaborate on three areas of improvement for the FTC during the Trump administration. The first is the excessive cost FTC action places on businesses through compulsory process and second requests. To Ohlhausen, the Trump administration's goal in this area should be to narrow the scope and expense of compulsory process without depriving FTC staff of the necessary information to analyze mergers. Second, she argues that the Obama-era Commission disregarded the intellectual property rights of many American firms. Many Asian firms have been stealing the intellectual property of US companies with no legal repercussions, but even domestically, she cites the FTC's decision to sue Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) as another instance of this. Third, she favors an expansion of economic liberty and a reduction in the abuse of government process.

Ohlhausen has earned the support of many conservative figures close to Trump. Ken Blackwell, Trump's Domestic Transition team leader, and Jenny Beth Martin, president of conservative Super PAC Tea Party Patriots, have both voiced support for her. However, her more pro-market and conservative views may clash with the populist positions of Trump himself on this matter.

In that respect, Utah Attorney General Jason Reyes may be a more apt pick for the administration. Reyes graduated summa cum laude from Brigham Young and received a law degree from UC Berkeley, giving him significant qualifications. Further, he demonstrated his leadership, taking office after his predecessor, John Swallow, resigned after coming under investigation for alleged corruption. Upon taking office, Reyes forced the resignation of his leadership and made them re-apply, fulfilling a promise to hire based on professional merit. He has earned the support of powerful figures in the Hispanic-American community, including Mario Lopez, the head of the Hispanic Leadership Fund.

Reyes would be an unconventional pick for the Federal Trade Commission, as chairmen have rarely served as elected officials prior to taking office. His status as such may complicate his role as an impartial regulator, as a 2014 New York Times investigation highlighted the trend of corporate lobbyists courting state attorney generals. Reyes has been no exception to this trend, receiving more than $60,000 in contributions from major tech companies, including $25,000 from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), $15,000 from Comcast (CMCSA), $7,200 from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), $3,000 from Yelp (NYSE:YELP), and $2,500 from Google (GOOG, GOOGL). Reyes may be forced to recuse himself from cases involving these companies because of those contributions, as his support for reopening the 2013 FTC probe into Google's anti-competitive behavior would benefit firms that are in conflict with Google. In the past, Obama appointee Joshua Wright, a Republican, recused himself from cases involving Google because of indirect contributions he had received for his research had received during his time as a professor at George Mason University. Reports have circulated that Reyes is allegedly fading from consideration, though these have been denied by his spokesman Alan Crooks.

Joseph Simons, leading antitrust lawyer at Paul Weiss, has also emerged for the position. Commanding an impressive resume, Simons, together with a former chief economist at the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, developed Critical Loss Analysis, a technique for market definition now widely used in the Antitrust Division, FTC, and the US Court of Appeals. The technique has since been incorporated into the DOJ/FTC merger guidelines and also evaluates the competitive effects of transactions. Additionally, Simons was the first practicing attorney to evaluate monopolization and vertical restraints under the theory of Raising Rivals Cost, which he helped develop, now widely in use in the analysis of such cases in both the FTC and the DOJ.

Simons also is a veteran of the FTC, having served as director of the Bureau of Competition from June 2001 to August 2003, during which time the Commission prevailed in all 46 merger enforcement actions it undertook. In addition, Simons oversaw a significant increase in the amount of non-merger enforcement actions undertaken by the Commission, initiating well over 100 investigations in 2 years. He also created a new emphasis at the FTC on administrative litigation, substantially increasing the number of trials before the agency, including merger, monopolization, and horizontal restraint.

At Paul Weiss, Simons has touched virtually every aspect of the consumer economy, representing clients in telecommunications, defense contracting, consumer electronics, music, financial services, credit cards, transportation, agriculture, healthcare, soft drink concentrate, beer, aluminum can sheet, software, airlines, and computer reservation systems. He has been acknowledged by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyer in America and recognized as a leading antitrust lawyer by Chambers USA, Chambers Global, and The Legal 500. Earlier in his career, he was included in Crain's New York Business 40 under 40, which recognizes 40 rising stars in the New York Business community.

Between all three candidates, Trump may be hard-pressed to find one to appoint. Ohlhausen would solidify Trump's support from congressional Republicans, who typically oppose government intrusion in the market, while Reyes would speak to his base in terms of philosophy. Simons may emerge as the nominee nonetheless, commanding an impressive experience in the business of antitrust, understanding the needs of both markets and consumers.

Taking a look at Trump's pick for the DOJ's Antitrust Division delivers a more solid answer to the question of his antitrust policy. In March 2017, Trump announced Makan Delrahim as his administration's pick for the Justice Department's Antitrust Team. Seth Bloom, a former general counsel of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, described Delrahim as "no pushover." In his role leading the antitrust department, Delrahim would have to overview mergers in healthcare, technology, and seeds/agricultural chemicals, including the Dow (NYSE:DOW)/DuPont (NYSE:DD), Monsanto (NYSE:MON)/Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), and ChemChina/Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) deals. Further, Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) has appealed its 2016 loss in a case to merger with Cigna (NYSE:CI), which may prove to be a test for the Trump administration.

Delrahim offers a middle ground between Ohlhausen and Reyes in regard to his regulatory philosophy. In a New York Times interview in April, he stated that he would only go after a company for violations of antitrust law not just for being large, or as he put it, "A monopoly is perfectly legal until it abuses its monopoly power." Described as fiercely Republican in belief but pragmatic in action, he has cultivated bipartisan relationships in the past, working in 2000 to connect House Republicans and Senate Democrats on a critical amendment to the antitrust bill. Delrahim received his law degree from George Mason University in 1995 and worked for the law firm Patton Boggs, before becoming a Counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1998. Exposed to both antitrust and conservatism, he worked for Senator Orrin Hatch, who was pushing for an antitrust investigation of Microsoft at the time. In 2003, he joined the Justice Department as deputy assistant attorney general and worked on the division's suit against the Oracle/PeopleSoft deal that ultimately went through. He left Washington in 2005 and became a lobbyist at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, representing clients like the UFC, Comcast, Google, Johnson & Johnson, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Delrahim endorsed Trump in a 2016 New York Post op-ed, calling on conservatives to rally around the president, and was later selected as deputy counsel for the administration in January, where he helped Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch prepare for his confirmation hearings. Delrahim's major goal as leader of Antitrust at the DOJ is to coordinate international antitrust enforcement. For instance, regulatory authorities in Europe have recently gone after Google for anti-competitive behavior, on top of other US multinationals. In that regard, Delrahim stated:

"I'm seeing more complaints about enforcement motivated by protectionism, so that will be an important area of inquiry for antitrust enforcement and cooperation."

Thus, the question of the Trump administration's antitrust philosophy does not have a simple answer. Analyzing the three potential FTC chairmen, I think that the race is between Ohlhausen and Simons. Having chosen Joshua Wright as head of the FTC transition, a figure cited by the Wall Street Journal as the most conservative commissioner during his two-and-a-half-year tenure at the organization, Wright will recommend candidates to Trump for the open seats on the FTC. With two open Republican seats and one Democratic seat, Trump would be delivering the FTC to its first Republican majority since the Bush administration.

As chairman, Ohlhausen would appeal to Trump's harsh stance on China, as she has voiced support for enforcing US intellectual property in the past. Further, her attacks on abuses of the antitrust process, such as Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) lawsuit against Qualcomm, could earn her the president's favor. Meanwhile, the Delrahim pick shows that Trump isn't against picking lawyers from private industry, giving additional momentum to Simons, who commands an impressive resume.

Reyes simply has too much baggage for him to make it as FTC Chair. As the first elected official to be FTC Chair since 1953, Reyes would no doubt spark controversy over his electoral contributions. The question of whether or not he would need to recuse himself would dominate his nomination and spark unnecessary controversy. Though he supported reopening the 2013 probe into Google, he may need to recuse himself from the investigation, given not only Google's $2,500 donation to his campaign but also the benefit to other donors, like Yelp, which gave him $3,000 and whose CEO described Google as "losing its mind." Further, his decision to reopen the investigation into Google stands at odds with Ohlhausen, who supported Obama FTC's decision to close the investigation. Indeed, though the FTC asked Google to change some of its behaviors, Ohlhausen dissented and stated that Google should change none of its behaviors. Thus, Wright, who may be appointed to one of the open seats, and Ohlhausen, would both be at odds with Reyes on the matter of the Google investigation and perhaps more.

The fate of the Amazon/Whole Foods merger itself is even more questionable than Trump's FTC pick. Whether or not Trump attacked Bezos for his negative media coverage or because he really sought to pursue monopolies is still up in the air, though Delrahim's appointment is an encouraging sign for the deal's future. Though the Washington Post has continued its negative coverage of the administration, blocking the deal could spark controversy into the impartiality of the FTC. Considering the lax decades the FTC has seen, with 98% of corporate mergers being approved, I am cautiously optimistic about the deal.

Thus, if the deal goes through, Amazon will likely have a strong future in the grocery store business. By entering the niche organic market, it will likely be able to reduce high prices that have dominated Whole Foods' reputation among consumers. Further, if successful, Amazon will likely be able to enter the more conventional grocery store market and receive additional exposure to the market. Food deflation is nothing new to grocers, as the examples of German grocers Aldi, on track to become the third-largest grocer in the US, and Lidl, opening its first 10 stores in the US, show us. According to a Business Insider report, Lidl has about a 9% price advantage on Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and a 3% price advantage on Aldi, with excellent customer service, mirroring that of Publix (OTC:PUSH) or Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Given the success of both brands in the American markets, Amazon could be well placed to enter this area in the future if its Whole Foods experiment proves to be successful.

The decline in food prices, as demonstrated by the chart below, will hit other grocers harder than it would Amazon, giving the firm an advantage over its peers.

With an evolving marketplace, Amazon could be well suited to dominate many of its peers not only in cost but also in selection. A noted criticism of Aldi's model is the focus on savings for its customers, but not necessarily those customers' convenience. Most price advantage for Aldi comes from food items, but that fact does not translate into a similar advantage for household goods. In that area, Sam's Club and Costco both beat Aldi on pricing. The largest issue with Aldi is its selection, as 90% of its products are name-brand, so consumers may have difficulty finding their preferred brands, and if found, those brands may not have the same price advantage as other store products.

In that area, Amazon is poised to dominate Aldi, with massive selection likely available. By purchasing Whole Foods, it is important to remember that not only is Amazon buying a massive chain of grocery stores, but it's also receiving a significant amount of real estate that could potentially be used for warehouses, should the need arise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by another member of the Boston University Academy Research Team, Alexander Bizanek. He is unaffiliated with any of these companies and will not invest in them within the next 72 hours. I am merely editing and publishing the article, receiving no compensation.

