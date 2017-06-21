I Sold My South Jersey Industries

I Sold South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Before getting into the numbers, I use a Valuation Model that creates a 'Valuation envelope' for each stock I follow. That 'envelope' is something akin to Bollinger Bands except its computation doesn't involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed ten year earnings growth of the company and the envelope's 'width' (its boundaries) is a function of the company's financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/E's and the stock's beta.

The lower boundary of that 'envelope' (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the Sell zone. When a stock enters that Sell zone, my discipline is to Sell Half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio's cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. But it maintains a position in the company as long as the fundamentals don't change---those being the operative words in my current South Jersey Sell decision.

First, South Jersey stock has traded into the Sell Half Range as computed by my Valuation Model. As I noted above, that means that it has traded at a price that is at or near its historical high valuation which in turn triggers my Sell Half Discipline.

However, as fate would have it, I happened to be updating my research on South Jersey this week and found the company's fundamentals have deteriorated to the extent that it no longer meets the minimum fundamental criteria (financial strength) to qualify as a holding in my Portfolio. A portion of those criteria are listed below along with industry and S&P 500 comparisons. As you can see, the pricing criteria have it above and in some cases well above the industry and S&P data while its growth rates are below the comparables. (Data from Zack's and Value Line)

Like many energy related companies its earnings have suffered from pricing problems for the past three years. While hope springs eternal that a turnaround will occur, production continues to grow at a faster pace than demand leaving earnings visibility clouded. And with its current valuation seemingly not reflecting those problems, I believe the sale of my holding makes complete sense.

Bottom line: I believe that I got lucky with South Jersey stock trading into my Self Half Range in the midst of a decline in financial strength. On Tuesday, I sold my entire position. As always, it is better to be lucky than smart.