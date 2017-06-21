Starbucks: Buy On Weakness

The addition of Roastery locations and Reserve stores will support top-line growth as 27% coffee and tea drinkers in the U.are willing to pay more.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares are down 7.5% from its 52-week high due to overvaluation concerns and fear of continued softness in comparable-store sales. The consensus estimate is that Starbucks will report 5.3% increase in comparable-store sales of Americals segment for the third quarter 2017, though Nick Seytan of Wedbush expects 5% growth due to modest acceleration during recent visits.

Source: Sec Filings

Is this dip a buying opportunity despite concerns of slightly dim comparable-store sales growth and intensifying competition in the U.S.? The short-term fluctuations growth rates will negatively impact the stock price, but the expected mid-single digit increase in comparable-store sales and mid-to-high-teens earnings per share growth will support the long-term bullish sentiment.

Starbucks is trading at a one-year forward PE of 27x while the market is valuing restaurant stocks at a forward PE of 25x. The highest visibility of sustained earnings and comparable-store sales growth among restaurant stocks can justify Starbucks' valuation. Furthermore, the odds still favor Starbucks despite rising threat from the new wave of smaller rivals and a risky bet on Asia-Pacific.

Starbucks has already raised the bar with its ambitious plan to reach $35 billion in annual sales by 2021. However, some market participants look skeptical as the seemingly maturing U.S. coffee market will make it difficult for Starbucks to generated 10.4% compounded annual growth rate required to achieve that hoped target. However, the investors should consider the fact that coffee consumption is consistently growing and yet the U.S. coffee market is far from maturity.

According to National Coffee Association, the percentage of regular coffee drinkers has spiked to 62% this year, a healthy 5% increase from 2016. But the U.S. coffee market still has a lot of room to grow, which is evident from the fact that the annual per capita coffee intake of 4.2kg in the U.S. is significantly less 12kg in Finland, 6.2kg in Canada, and 5.8kg in Brazil. In fact, the U.S. comes 26th in the global per capita coffee consumption ranking by International Coffee Organization. Furthermore, the Americans are abandoning sugary soft drinks in favor of beverages with health benefits, including coffee. The recognition of health benefits of coffee and continuation of soft drinks decline will positively impact sales of Starbucks' freshly-brewed and ready-to-drink coffee brands.

Source: Telegraph, Per Capita Coffee Consumption Heatmap

The continued increase in coffee consumption across all the age groups will enable Starbucks to accelerate sustainable comparable-store sales growth in the coming years. However, heating competition with the entry and consolidation of new entrants is becoming a sizeable risk. Starbucks is well aware of threats to its market position. The company is rapidly expanding its high-end cold brew coffee drinks across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., China, and Japan to quadruple its cold brew coffee business over the next five years in the midst of growing enthusiasm for innovative coffee drinks among young consumers. In the U.S., ready-to-drink coffee sales will grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach $18 billion by 2020, but cold brew coffee category will grow at a much faster pace.

The niche brands like Blue Bottle Coffee Company and Stumptown Coffee Roasters, are influencing consumer taste with their innovation efforts. Younger consumers are fueling these brands. For instance, Gregory Coffee sells 10,000 servings of cold brew coffee at season peak at its 24 location, while La Colombe's Draft Latte is one of the fastest growing ready-to-drink brands in the U.S. However, Starbucks is leveraging its Roastery expertise to complementing research and innovation efforts. Starbucks Seattle Roastery has launched two non-alcoholic coffee cocktail drinks. The company is expanding Cascara Latte, which also originated in the Roastery while the first ever barrel-aged Reserve coffee is already outperforming expectations.

By creating a high-end coffee experience, Starbucks is looking for differentiation to sprint ahead of the competition. Most importantly, building a network of 1,000 premium Reserve brand stores on top of 20 to 30 Roastery locations in the major domestic and international cities is a big step towards differentiation and premiumization. Offering a whole coffee experience ranging from tubes shooting coffee beans stages of the roasting process to unique brewing methods, like high-tech Clover brewer, siphon, pour-over, or manual espresso, which are not available in regular stores, will help Starbucks build a customer base of big spenders.

The plan looks optimistic, but the fact of the matter is that 27% of coffee and tea consumers in the U.S. are willing to pay more for innovative premium coffee drinks and luxury experience. The early encouraging response with an average customer spending about $20 per visit at the Roastery means that Starbucks would be able to generate $3 million in annual sales from each of those locations.

Source: Starbucks

Starbucks is also looking to overcome its inconsistencies in the food business, which generates 16% of total revenue. Starbucks continues to serve primarily food items like yogurt, granola parfaits, fruit salad, and bistro boxes, though some major food initiatives, including Starbucks Evenings and La Boulange, failed to appeal customers. Despite that, Starbucks' food business has generated 10.9% compounded annual growth rate over the past six years. Food is an integral part of Starbucks' long-term growth strategy. The company is stepping up its food game by expanding the reach of its luxury food brand Princi. Starbucks is also extending the release of new Mercato Lunch menu and Snap Kitchen in the U.S. to benefit from growing demand for wellness focused food options.

The most critical part of growth plan is the addition of another 12,000 stores by 2021, mostly skewed towards China/Asia-Pacific. Why is Starbucks so aggressive about China where the company wants to open 500 new stores a year through 2021? Asia-Pacific is the third largest coffee market after Western Europe and North America, and its dynamics look favorable for Starbucks to execute its expansion plan.

According to Mintel, coffee sales in Finland have declined by 3.7% annually over the past five years while the Netherlands, Poland, and Belgium recorded puny growth rates of 0.5%, 0.1%, and 0.5%, respectively. Starbucks is already struggling to grow comparable-store sales in several mature European markets, and operating margins are also weak. Starbucks is shifting to more licensed stores model to improve the profitability of EMEA segment. Thus, Asia-Pacific is the key growth market for Starbucks after North America.

Source: Mintel

Will expansion in Asia-Pacific pay off? Starbucks has experience increased volatility in comparable-store sales growth in China/Asia-Pacific segment over the past one year, but long-term growth story remains intact due to rapidly growing coffee consumption across the region. Mintel reveals that three Asian countries; Indonesia, India, and Vietnam, are among the five fastest growing coffee markets, and Starbucks is capturing the opportunities by opening more stores. The average per capita coffee spending of $4 in Asia-Pacific, which is significantly less than the $42 in Western Europe and $38 in North America, and the expected boost in consumer spending will help Starbucks generate sales growth.

China is not among the top-five fast growing markets due to its dominant tea culture, but yet Starbucks is making big bets. China is one of the smallest coffee markets with average per capita consumption of 3 cups, dwarfed by 363 cups consumed in America and 250 cups in the U.K. However, Starbucks is reaching out to more trendy and young consumers with its consistent product quality and appealing ambiance to develop a loyal customer base.

According to Euromonitor, coffee retail volume sales in China recorded 3% growth last year. While the Chinese coffee market is predominantly composed of instant coffee, Starbucks will benefit from rising popularity of cafes and rapidly growing demand for fresh-brewed and ready-to-drink coffee. Starbucks is consistently gaining market share with its aggressive expansion and innovation strategy. Starbucks' revenue base in China will continue to expand as cafes/bars will grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2021, due to penetration of coffee stores in lower-tier cities of China.

Buy On Weakness

Starbucks had outstanding debt balance of approximately $4 billion at the end of second quarter 2017, up from just $550 million at the beginning 2013. The sharp increase in debt to support aggressive expansion plan has raised trailing debt/EBITDA ratio to 0.72x, which is easily in a comfortable zone. The issuance of yen-denominated long-term debt of $772 million at an effective rate of 0.462% a few months ago is the cheapest debt Starbucks has on its balance right now, which means the increase will finance cost burden will be minimal. On the other hand, the cash flow position has improved significantly due to impressive growth in operating and free cash flows over the past five years. The expected increase in profitability due to shift to more licensed stores in Europe and focus on premium offerings will support cash flow growth in the coming years.

Source: Starbucks, Earnings Forecast, Author's Estimates

Starbucks is not an option for yield hunters, but one of the best choices for growth seeking dividend investors. Starbucks has raised its dividend payments at an average growth rate of 24% over the past five years, which is very impressive. This fast pace growth rate is not sustainable in the longer run, but a forward payout ratio of 50% coupled with expected double-digit increase in earnings and cash flow improvements will continue to support robust dividends growth. I would suggest buying on weakness for the long-term gains, but investors should also evaluate potential risks, including declining trend in comparable-store sales growth, pressure on profit margins due to competition, and the lower-than-expected yield on investments in Roastery and Reserve stores.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.