VEREIT: Is Outperformance Lurking Around The Corner?

Investors should consider VEREIT for income portfolios as a higher-yield alternative to other single-property REITs.

Going forward, the REIT is poised to outperform, as it shows stable, consistent results.

Almost three years ago, I wrote an article on VEREIT (NYSE:VER) (then American Realty Capital Properties), in which I stated:

ARCP has, thus far, shown themselves to be somewhat aggressive in their pursuit of yards while also minding the inches. It is this reason that leads me in the direction of buying ARCP for triple net (plain vanilla triple net, large cap) exposure rather than Realty Income.

The result:

I got spanked, as the REIT was caught managing earnings (you know, committing fraud). I hung in with the REIT for a while (I had sold Realty Income into VEREIT), but eventually redeployed the capital elsewhere. I have not written on this REIT since early 2015 (when I wrote about the noteholder agreement). I recently began taking a look at VEREIT after being asked my opinion on its valuation and that of its peers. What follows is my review.

VEREIT owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets with a total asset book value of $15.4 billion, including approximately 4,100 properties and 93.0 million square feet located in 49 states, as well as Puerto Rico and Canada. Additionally, it manages $7.5 billion of gross real estate investments on behalf of the Cole Capital non-listed REITs.

A lot has happened since the ARCP days, there have been changes to the portfolio, but the general characteristics remain the same.

The REIT is well diversified geographically:

And by segment:

Normally, the distribution by property type would be a strength, but it is still held back by the concentration within the restaurant sector (32% is Red Lobster) and, to some degree, the size of the restaurant sector itself. VEREIT does a great job breaking down its various sectors and giving the details in its investor presentation. I will not reproduce all of that here. Instead, here is the link to the presentation.

One of the biggest concerns with VEREIT is its tenant concentration, specifically to Red Lobster (as mentioned above):

The company recognizes the drag caused by the Red Lobster concentration and has been reducing it. As it stated in the first-quarter earnings call:

Dispositions included Red Lobster restaurants reducing exposure to the end of Q1 to 7.4% from 8.2%.

VEREIT has stated that it wants to get the Red Lobster exposure to 5%, and the company expects that it will be close to 6% this year.

Since the transition from American Realty, VEREIT has been paring back assets in order to optimize the portfolio and its characteristics.

During the first quarter, the following table shows the REIT's disposition activity:

As mentioned earlier, Red Lobster was a big part of the activity.

It has to be stated that while the REIT repositions its portfolio (the heavy-lifting is behind it), there will be a cap rate reduction in the properties. This can be shown in the table above (the cash cap rate) as well as the discussion of transactions subsequent to quarter end:

Subsequent to the quarter, the company purchased two properties for 14.6 million at an average cash cap rate of 6.7%. During the quarter we sold 50 properties for 199.2 million at an average cash cap rate of 7.3% and a gain of 12.5 million. Subsequent to the quarter, the company disposed of five properties for an aggregate sales price of 14.7 million at an average cash cap rate of 7.1%.

Selling higher-cap rate properties and buying lower-cap rate properties may not seem wise, but the goal is to stabilize the portfolio, which, in the long run, is more valuable.

As a result of the asset sales, the asset base of the company has been reduced by over $5 billion from its peak:

As has debt:

Fortunately, the REIT has used the opportunity to put its capital structure in order:

At approximately 40% of capitalization, debt is moderate and helps to solidify the balance sheet.

The following chart shows the debt maturity profile of VEREIT:

The amount of debt coming due in 2018 and 2019 is a concern.

As the following table evidences, VEREIT has comfortable headroom under its bond covenants:

And bank line covenants:

Of course, VEREIT is not a pure-play single-property REIT, it also has Cole Capital. Cole is its asset management business which manages non-traded REITs. The goal of this business is to create a stable stream of fee income (as with any asset manager). Cole Capital has been seeing increased business, as management stated on the earnings call (linked earlier):

During the quarter Cole Capital raised 66.7 million of new equity, an average of 22.2 million a month with a 25% monthly increase in March compared to February. Additionally, 18 new selling agreements were signed in Q1 representing more than 4,500 financial advisors. In April, Advisory Group one of Cole’s historically large broker dealer partners approved CCPT5 and initiated sales efforts.

During 2017, Cole is expected to deploy $800 million-1 billion by raising $400-500 million. Despite the size, asset management is expected to be additive to AFFO at approximately $0.02-0.03. VEREIT is also expected to make a decision about the future of Cole Capital in late 2017/early 2018. Should the company be able to spin it off or sell it, I believe that will also act as a catalyst for multiple expansion.

Despite the strides that the REIT has made in right-sizing its balance sheet and capital structure (not to mention the significant progress in corporate governance), its valuation continues to lag.

The chart below shows VEREIT's P/FFO history:

VEREIT, like most REITs, is trading below its multiple highs of last year, as investors have been concerned about the impact of rising interest rates.

It has historically traded at a discount to the single-property peers. In the following graph, the discount versus Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is evident:

Viewed differently, the chart below shows the multiple differentials between this single-property group.

While the differentials are not at their wides, I believe they will continue to narrow, leading to outperformance by VEREIT.

The REIT seems to feel it is undervalued as well, given its May 15, 2017, announcement:

VEREIT, Inc. announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $200 million of shares of its outstanding common stock over the next 12 months as market conditions warrant.

Personally, while I believe the stock is undervalued, I would prefer that the REIT use that $200 million to buy assets or reduce its credit lines (although the cap rates on new assets are arguably below the REIT's dividend yield).

Similarly, VEREIT currently has a dividend yield which is over 200 basis points (2 percentage points) higher than that of other large players in the space:

Should the single-property sector produce low real growth rates, the dividend yield will certainly be beneficial for investors.

Many readers know that I often look at the credit markets in order to understand the view of those who have far more downside than upside (the price of credit is asymmetric to the downside). In order to get a feel for the opinion of bondholders, I have looked at the VEREIT 4.875% note due 6/1/26.

From a price standpoint, the bonds have been doing well lately:

Price, however, is subject to the whims of rates. The true opinion of the market can be gauged through the risk premium, or the spread to the risk-free rate:

As the chart above shows, the market's opinion of the REIT has improved significantly over the last year, with spreads tighter by nearly 100 basis points, or one percentage point. This is an affirmation of the creditworthiness of VEREIT - the same thing that has led to its ratings upgrade to investment grade by Moody's on April 17. In the course of their upgrade, Moody's stated:

The ratings upgrade reflects the REIT's significant progress in achieving several of the goals set forth in its 2015 business plan, which among other objectives included strengthening the balance sheet, improving its credit metrics and enhancing the quality of the real estate portfolio.



The stable outlook incorporates the credibility and seasoning of the REIT's management team established over the past two years and its commitment to an investment-grade rating profile. The outlook entails VEREIT continuing to prudently manage its balance sheet and to consistently maintain, at a minimum, its current credit profile and portfolio quality while pursuing its growth initiatives on a leverage-neutral basis.

Obviously, the rating was not all sunshine:

These positive credit factors are offset by the REIT's clustered debt maturity schedule with a weighted average maturity term of slightly over four years; pending lawsuits related to the Audit Committee's 2014 investigation of the accounting irregularities, which could impact liquidity; and its relatively short track record as a publicly traded company. Lastly, there is some potential key man risk within the senior management team.

The increase in the market's opinion of VEREIT can be shown by comparing its spread versus National Retail Properties:

As the chart above evidences, VEREIT's bonds have outperformed NNN's by a margin, and the spread differential is close to its tightest level in a year (the tight was hit soon after Moody's upgrade).

Finally, as the chart below shows, VEREIT has outperformed NNN on a year-to-date basis and has only slightly underperformed O.

Bottom Line

I believe VEREIT will outperform peers in the intermediate term (1-3 years) as the multiple differential between it and peers compresses and it continues to have a higher yield. I mention the yield in that I do not see a catalyst to push single-property REITs significantly higher (as a sector), and as a result, the cash flow from the dividend can help produce higher returns. The REIT's exposure to Red Lobster continues to be high, but I believe it will be reduced by dispositions and portfolio growth going forward. There is also litigation risk present in the firm (from the audit committee investigation, aka fraud investigation), which creates a bit of an overhang but should be manageable. Hopefully, investors will get more color on the future of Cole, as this business serves to act as a drag on the REIT's valuation. As these issues are addressed, I believe VEREIT will outperform.

Finally, I want to end this note with a quote from VEREIT's CEO, Glenn Rufrano:

Capitalism is a hard system. Retail has to be one of the most capitalist business there is. You either fail or win and that's been that way for many, many years. Today, if we look at the disruptors, we have to think about omnichannel and the different method of merchandising. We have tenants that don't embrace omnichannel. We have tenants that can’t afford omnichannel and then we have tenants who can embrace and afford it. The first two, we're not interested in.

