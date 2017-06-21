Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT: A Safe 10% Yield

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) caught me somewhat by surprise in the past with some dividend cuts even though the cash flows and core earnings seemed to be covering the payouts. The name is one I have argued you should know about. This is because going forward I most certainly see the dividends as secure at the present levels, and overall, EARN has been a winner. The stock now seems to have some momentum once again with prices being just off 52 week highs. The purpose of today's article is to check back in on the performance of the name. EARN's Q1 report was quite solid, outpacing much of the sector with several strengths and a few weaknesses worth noting. Thus, I would like to review the key metrics that I look for in an mREIT (table 1).

Table 1. Key Metrics of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Key Metric Most Recent Data* Q1 2017 book value and % change from Q4 2016 $15.35 (-1.1%) Net interest rate spread in Q1 2017 1.76% Dividend (yield) $0.40 (10.5%) Q1 Net income per share $0.22 Q1 Core income per share $0.53 Dividend covered? Yes 52-week share price range $11.23-14.43

Source: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's Q4 Results

*as of 12/31/16

Earnings

The company saw flat net income quarter-over-quarter , but the company made money on a GAAP basis. It reported a net gain of $2.1 million or $0.22 compared to a gain of $2 million or $0.22 per common share last quarter. However, a better measure of the ability of the company to pay its dividend is its core earnings. Core earnings, excluding catch-up premiums, were $4.8million or $0.53, versus $4.3 million or $0.47 in Q4. This rise returns that company back to its former trend the company had seen of increasing core earnings quarter-after-quarter. The most important thing to note here is that the dividend of $0.40 was once again easily covered by core income. Given all of the results we have seen in the last 6 quarters, I really am still surprised by the dividend cut we saw last year. Be that as it may, the company has consistently seen year-to-date core earnings per share more than cover the dividends paid since I have been covering it.

Funds from operations

As many of you know, I believe it also can be helpful to examine a company's funds from operations. That said, EARN's most recent available funds from operations show that although the funds from operations have declined slightly quarter over quarter, it has had very stable numbers here. Further, funds from operations have been relatively stable year-to -ear. The most recent data show funds from operations coming in at a positive $8.63 million, easily covering the $3.65 million in dividends paid.

Book value

As I always say, book value is the strongest predictor of an mREIT's share price. When valuing an mREIT, we need to know what we are paying relative to what the company's assets are roughly worth. Book value has been falling over the last few quarters, just like most names in the sector. Look at the recent trends. At the end of Q3 2015, book value was $16.20. To end Q4 2015, it was $15.86. At the end of Q1 2016 it was $15.39, falling $0.47 or 3%. That hurt. It stabilized in Q2 2016, and then rose 2% in Q3 2016 to $15.70. Then, in Q4 2016, it fell once again, back to $15.52. Here in the most present quarter it dropped another $0.17 to $15.35. Looking at things as a whole, book value is trending lower versus 2015, but has held firm around $15.50 for many quarters. Consequently, the stock has been closing its discount-to-book and has, at its highs this year, traded at a slight premium-to-book. We have come a long way from when the name was a sub-$10 stock and I pounded the table for you to buy.

Net interest rate spread

Earnings were very positive thanks to strength in the key metrics that you need to be aware of. The net interest rate spread is a good measure for earnings potential. EARN saw its average asset yield on its investment portfolio come in at 3.79%, rising heavily from Q4 which saw 2.95%. EARN's average cost of funds during the quarter came in at 1.06%. Since the yields rose more than that cost of funds, the company saw its net interest rate spread widen significantly. The average net interest rate spread was 1.89%. However, if we back out adjustments that exclude the catch-up premium amortization, the spread widened quarter-over-quarter as it came in at 1.76% versus 1.69% last quarter.

Constant prepayment rate

As anyone who follows mREITs and my work knows, the constant prepayment rate has become my most watched indicator. It is so critical. We saw the constant prepayment rate rise for the company, even though its prepayments are well below sector average. The weighted average prepayment rate was 7.1% for the first quarter 2016, then 10.1% in Q2. In Q3 it spiked to 12.7%. For Q4, on the agency specified portfolio, it rocketed to 15.6%. Now here in Q1, prepayments are still above sector average, but pulled back to 12.7%, moving significantly in the right direction. Still, over the last three quarters these levels of prepayments are the highest I have seen for the company since I started covering it.

Conclusion

Bottom line? The name is premium. While I have had a hold rating on the name, I would be a buyer in this name under $15. The key metrics are universally moving in the right direction. While we have missed some of the move higher while holding, we collected the dividend. Now the yield markets are simply performing well, and this includes mREITs. Further, given the fact that the dividend is being easily covered, I think it may see a hike. On top of that its key metrics are superior to many in the sector.

