Apple's War On Leaks Gets Results

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 20, 2017.

A leaked story about Apple's "war on leaks"

Source: iPhone Hacks

It's an irony of The Outline's very informative and useful article on secrecy at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) that it is itself the product of a brazen and certainly unethical leak. The Outline obtained an audio recording of a briefing given to employees on product security.

My ethical conundrum is that I believe the employee should be terminated, yet the information the recording contained is invaluable to Apple investors. I might add that it shows the company in good light.

Many might disagree, arguing that Apple's security practices are oppressive and counterproductive. Having worked in the US Defense industry, I can attest to the burdens that such practices place on employees. Apple's practices are comparable to what we would have called DOD SECRET level. But this is becoming increasingly common, especially in software development, where the only effective legal protection is secrecy.

The briefing was titled "Stopping Leakers - Keeping Confidential at Apple". It was led by Director of Global Security David Rice, Director of Worldwide Investigations Lee Freedman, and Jenny Hubbert, who is part of the Global Security training team.

The briefing sounds like a sort of introductory-level talk that would be given to new employees, which is probably why someone was willing to record it. The approach to motivating employees to respect the company's confidential product information is fairly humane and commonsense. Don't talk about Apple's unreleased products or services to strangers. Don't even talk about them with other Apple employees who haven't been "disclosed". And only discuss such information in approved areas.

This is all standard procedure in the classified world. Not surprisingly, Apple's product security personnel are drawn from the military and intelligence communities. The briefing does point out the unpleasantly bureaucratic nature of such organizations and their law enforcement character.

According to the report:

Apple embeds members of a team within Global Security, called Secrecy Program Management, on some product teams to help employees keep secrets, he explains. But when sensitive information does get out, Lee Freedman's investigations team steps in to figure out what happened and who is responsible.

This sounds a little spooky, and it is, but these embedded personnel (we used to call them security representatives) are really there to help. The investigations people... not so much. They get called in when something goes seriously wrong that the security rep can't fix.

As described in The Outline:

"Our role at NPS was created because someone spent three weeks not telling us a prototype was in a bar somewhere," Rice says in the briefing, referring to the prototype iPhone 4 left in a bar by an Apple employee that made its way to Gizmodo in 2010. That leak was so devastating to Apple that Steve Jobs personally called the editor of Gizmodo to ask for the phone back. "The crime was in the coverup."

In these kinds of security environments, there's always a tension between respecting people's rights and enforcing the security protocols. It's a system far from perfect, but the article goes too far when it states:

But the presentation makes working for Apple sound like working for the CIA.

I never worked for the CIA, thank God, but I can just about guarantee that working at Apple is nothing like working for the CIA. Apple has drawn upon government security procedures (and personnel) because that is what's proven to work. In this regard, the company really had no choice.

Apple has greatly reduced thefts and leaks in its supply chain

One of the successes of the company's security efforts has been in the area of the supply chain. Apparently there's a booming black market in stolen Apple components, especially iPhone cases. This black market wouldn't exist if end users (as bloggers or tech "journalists") weren't offering big money for the parts. This is a despicable aspect of the Internet's relentless competition for page views.

I can state categorically that I've never paid for information, or even viewed or handled stolen parts. Yet, notorious leakers like Sonny Dickson are treated as heroes in some quarters.

Fortunately, Apple has gotten much better at preventing thefts at its contract manufacturers. As described in The Outline:

In the years since Tim Cook pledged to double down on secrecy, Rice's team has gotten better at safeguarding enclosures. "In 2014 we had 387 enclosures stolen," he says. "In 2015 we had 57 enclosures stolen, 50 of which were stolen on the night of announce, which was so painful." In 2016, Rice says the company produced 65 million housings, and only four were stolen. "So it's about a one in 16 million loss ratio, which is unheard of in the industry."

Yet, apparently those four enclosures were enough to fuel all the rumors and mock-ups of iPhone 7, many of which turned out to be fairly accurate. Certainly, they all seemed to get the antenna lines right.

One wonders how Apple is doing this year. We've seen some mock-ups, but they don't seem to be particularly credible, in keeping with the rumors that have been around for the past year that the iPhone 8 would be a "glass sandwich". I really hope that rumor isn't true. The last thing Apple needs is to create a Galaxy S8 copycat.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended Buy. In Brian Bain's DIY Investing Summit, I describe in detail the investing philosophy and decision making behind the Rethink Technology portfolio. For a limited time, readers can hear the interview for free when the Summit goes live on June 27-28, by clicking this link.

Apple expands its complaint against Qualcomm

On May 30, the US Supreme Court ruled in Impression Products vs. Lexmark International (NYSE:LXK). This ruling turns out to be extremely relevant to Apple's litigation against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), since it concerns the concept of patent exhaustion. The reader can get a good summary of this case and its bearing on the Qualcomm case at FOSS Patents.

In the Lexmark case, it had tried to prevent the refilling of its empty toner cartridges, citing its patents on the cartridges. A lower court had ruled in favor of Lexmark, but the Supreme Court decided 8-0 against Lexmark's patent claims, based on the concept of patent exhaustion.

The concept of patent exhaustion is fairly simple. When someone buys an item covered by one or more patents, the ability of the holder of those patents to extract further royalties is "exhausted". After purchase, the item can be resold by the buyer without paying any further fees to the patent(s) holder.

The Supreme Court issued an unequivocal statement in defense of patent exhaustion:

The Patent Act promotes innovation by allowing inventors to secure the financial rewards for their inventions. Once a patentee sells an item, it has secured that reward, and the patent laws provide no basis for restraining the use and enjoyment of the product.

Both the US Federal Trade Commission and Apple have invoked patent exhaustion in declaring that Qualcomm's patent licensing of smartphone manufacturers is "illegal double-dipping". Once a smartphone manufacturer buys a chip from Qualcomm, the argument goes, it should not have to pay further royalties in order to sell devices that include that chip.

Following the Supreme Court decision, that argument carries much more weight. Apple has amended its complaint against Qualcomm to include more discussion of patent exhaustion. As FOSS Patents points out, the original complaint used the word "exhaust" or a variant of it 26 times. In the new amended complaint, it's used 112 times.

More to the point, Apple is now asking for restitution of all the royalties it feels were wrongfully collected by Qualcomm. This is estimated by FOSS to be in double digits per iPhone. Qualcomm's modems have been in the iPhone since the iPhone 4 CDMA compatible version, and have been in the iPhone exclusively up to iPhone 6s.

Apple has shipped 1.162 billion iPhones through the March quarter, and at least 900 million of those were equipped with Qualcomm modems. If Qualcomm collected $10 per phone, it would have to cough up $9 billion to make restitution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.