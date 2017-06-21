Bed Bath & Beyond Any Good Sense: Analysis Of A Deeply Undervalued Stock

One way to find potentially undervalued stocks to invest in, is to search for companies that have either a very low P/E or are near their 52-week low (or a combination of both). Aside from the not very surprising fact that it is very hard to find a lot of companies matching these criteria in the current market, it is conspicuous how many companies from the retail and consumer goods sector are among the results. One of those companies that is not just near its 52-week low, but also near a multi-year low and which has also a very low single digit P/E is Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY).

I think that the stock is a great long-term buying opportunity – even after the short-term rally during the last few days and in this article I will show why BBBY is a buy not just because of fundamental aspects, but also because of technical analysis. In the first section I will look at fundamental reasons why BBBY is undervalued right now and also calculate the intrinsic value. In the second part I will also provide some technical analysis to show why the stock is currently at a good entry point (or has maybe reached a turnaround last week). But we will start with the fundamental analysis as it is the decisive aspect for investing in a stock.

Fundamental Analysis

For starters if we just look at some simple but nevertheless meaningful valuation metrics, we see record lows. The price/earnings-ratio, the price/bookvalue-ratio, the price/sales-ratio or the price/cash-flow-ratio – each of them is lower than at any point during the last 10 years. According to Morningstar all ratios are significantly lower than the S&P-500 average and the industry average. The industry average is in most cases four to six times higher. It is not surprising that Morningstar attributed BBBY a five-star rating.

There are certainly some issues with BBBY and without any doubt there are sectors or companies providing higher growth rates, increasing revenue and net income in the last years and maybe even rising margins. Bed Bath and Beyond on the other hand has only a stagnating revenue during the last years, but declining margins – especially the operating margin and the net income margin declined significantly during the last years.

BBBY is certainly not a growth company and if you are looking for a double-digit-growth story you probably can skip this article, because BBBY is not the company you are searching for. But aside from margins and revenue or net income growth, there are some other aspects to consider if one is deciding in which company to invest in. On the one hand we have to look at the balance sheet. Although it would be better if BBBY had no debt at all, a D/E ratio of 0.55 is absolutely fine and no reason to worry. In my last article about Target (NYSE: TGT) I pointed out, that land as well as property and equipment are worth more than the current market capitalization – the same goes for Bed, Bath and Beyond. And although net income declined during the last years, the return on equity was on average 27.40% over the last five years and therefore exceptionally good. Usually only companies with a very wide and strong moat have a RoE that high.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Another aspect to consider is the valuation and intrinsic value. Not just the fundamentals are decisive, but also the current stock price. Considering the current free cash flow and assuming that BBBY will not be able to grow over the next 10 years, the intrinsic value (10% discount rate) is $50.33 and even in this very conservative scenario the stock is extremely undervalued.

The fact that all valuations (see above) are at 10-year lows is a strong hint, that growth expectations for BBBY are extremely low right now. More surprising are the analysts’ growth expectations according to Finviz and Morningstar. Over the next five years analysts are expecting an annual growth rate of 5.9% according to Morningstar and according to Finviz even 6.33%. In a second intrinsic value calculation we use the current free cash flow of BBBY and assume – like the analysts – a growth rate of 6% over the next five years. Using a discount rate of 10% we get an intrinsic value of $72.42 (which might even be higher considering the share buyback program and therefore the future lower number of outstanding shares).

In my last article about BBBY I already provided some points why BBBY might grow at least in the low single digits. Maybe 6% growth is a bit too optimistic, but everyone who is not expecting revenue and earnings declining over years to come, should really consider an investment in BBBY as the stock is deeply undervalued as long as the company isn’t shrinking.

Dividend and share buyback program

BBBY has just recently started paying a dividend and the annual dividend (after a first dividend hike) would be $0.60 right now. This would lead to a payout ratio of under 15% and therefore a lot of room to hike the dividend many times in the future – even if net income should stay stagnant over the years to come. Considering the current low stock price, dividend yield is 1.8% (not extremely high, but not bad especially considering there is much potential to raise the dividend).

But BBBY is returning value to the shareholders not just via the dividend, but also thanks to the share buyback program. The effect of the share buyback program can simply be demonstrated by two charts – as well as the discrepancy between the stock price and BBBY’s fundamentals. The first chart shows the correlation between the stock price and the book value (or shareholder equity) over the last 10 years. The chart shows how the stock price and the book value evolved similar at first. But although the book value was stable during the last quarters and even increased again recently, the stock price continued to fall. But for greater accuracy we have to look at the book value per share instead as the stock price is also per share and otherwise we would compare apple and oranges. If we look at the book value per share instead we see the big impact of the share buyback program: while the book value per share is almost as high as in 2014, the stock price has been cut in half since and impressively showing the stock price is completely decoupled from the fundamentals.

BBBY data by YCharts

If we look at the relationship between the stock price and net income, the discrepancy is even greater. While stock price and net income have developed almost identically over the last ten years, the earnings per share have stagnated over the last years, while the stock price dropped – showing the effect of the share buyback program and the discrepancy between fundamentals and stock price once again.

BBBY data by YCharts

Technical Analysis

In my last article about Bed Bath & Beyond: Four reasons to invest anyway I wrote that I would like the stock to drop to $32.50 to reach my preferred entry point. Back then one of the commentators pointed out that an entry point of $32.50 was extremely cautious and that a stock price of $32.50 was a bit extreme. I agree, that a stock price of $32.50 is not just a bit extreme, but totally nuts considering the P/E of 7.0 for a company that is not growing right now, but manages to keep revenue as well as earnings per share at least stable.

There is a reason why I chose $32.50 as preferred entry point – not just because of the recommended high margin of safety, but also because of technical aspects. I am aware that technical analysis seems to be the subject of very controversial discussions and many investors (especially long-term investors like myself) think it is just rough nonsense. Technical analysis can be very dangerous when just used by itself. It is rather used by traders than by long-term investors and there seems to be a reason: the tools provided by technical analysis may help to predict short-term stock movements, but seem hardly helpful to analyze how a company could develop in the next two or three decades. In the long-term fundamental analysis will beat technical analysis.

In the previous section we already established that BBBY is extremely undervalued and the fair value should at least be $50. It would be therefore extremely dangerous to use technical analysis for a bear case scenario as it would completely neglect that according to fundamental analysis it is rather unlikely that the stock will drop much further. But building on the premise that BBBY is undervalued we can use technical analysis to search for a good long entry point and try to predict when and at what price level a turnaround might happen.

(Source: TraderFox Trading-Desk - 8.000 Aktien und Realtimekurse weltweit in Echtzeit!)

If we look at technical analysis we can find many technical aspects and many single indicators. The trick is not just to look at one single indicator, but at the combination of a few different indicators. The meaningfulness is much higher if there are many different indicators that point towards a certain entry level and not just one indicator:

At about $31.50 there is the 23.6 retracement of the last upward wave (from 2008 till 2014) according to the Fibonacci retracement levels (part of the Elliot Wave theory) - Orange lines in chart

(part of the Elliot Wave theory) - Orange lines in chart If we draw a long-term trendline combining the lows of 2000 and 2009 we get a support level at about $32. According to John J. Murphy's Technical Analysis of the Financial Markets “[a]n up trendline is a straight line drawn upward to the right along successive reaction lows” (p. 65) and "for an up trendline to be drawn, there must be at least two reaction lows with the second low higher than the first” (Murphy, p. 67). - Red line in chart

combining the lows of 2000 and 2009 we get a support level at about $32. According to John J. Murphy's Technical Analysis of the Financial Markets “[a]n up trendline is a straight line drawn upward to the right along successive reaction lows” (p. 65) and "for an up trendline to be drawn, there must be at least two reaction lows with the second low higher than the first” (Murphy, p. 67). - Red line in chart And finally, we can find a shoulder-head-shoulder pattern with a neckline at $56 and the head at $81. The head and shoulders pattern is one of the major reversal pattern. “The method of arriving at a price objective is based on the height of the pattern. Take the vertical distance from the head to the neckline. Then project that distance from the point where the neckline is broken” (Murphy, p. 108). The target for the decline is therefore at $31.50 “Prices travel roughly the same distance below the broken neckline as they do above it” (Murphy, p. 108) - yellow boxes in chart

with a neckline at $56 and the head at $81. The head and shoulders pattern is one of the major reversal pattern. “The method of arriving at a price objective is based on the height of the pattern. Take the vertical distance from the head to the neckline. Then project that distance from the point where the neckline is broken” (Murphy, p. 108). The target for the decline is therefore at $31.50 “Prices travel roughly the same distance below the broken neckline as they do above it” (Murphy, p. 108) - yellow boxes in chart The two green dotted lines connect many former highs and lows since 2004 and the level at about $34 could therefore be seen as major support area.

Conclusion

On the one hand, Bed Bath & Beyond is extremely undervalued right now according to our discount cash flow analysis. But if we also search for a preferred entry point, $32 might be a good point to buy as there are also some technical support levels around that area which might lead to a turnaround. In my opinion the stock is undervalued and as long as the stock trades lower than $40, BBBY is a clear buy. But that doesn’t mean that the price can’t go any lower.

The price of a stock is determined by many different factors. If it would just be for the fundamental aspects, the whole process of investing would still not be simple, but a whole lot easier. But we also have to consider technical aspects as well as automated trading according to these technical factors. And finally we have to pay attention to current sentiment which is also influencing stock price developments and leads to extremely high stock prices (hype and overvaluation) as well as beaten down stocks like BBBY (or some other retailers).

If the stock already reached its low point at $33.63 last week and maybe will not reach $32 after all is almost impossible to say. Investing (and especially technical analysis) is more an art than an exact science. I wouldn’t bet all my money on the fact that BBBY will reach $32, but I wouldn’t bet all my money on the fact that this is the turnaround either. In the days after the election in the fall 2016 we saw a similar short rally that didn’t last either. But there is one bet I am making – I am betting some money on the fact that BBBY is extremely undervalued right now and will reward shareholders over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.