Marketplace Roundtable: All About ROIC

David Trainer makes the case for Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and explains how he and his team go beyond the surface to get to the most relevant numbers.

There are many ways to look at financial statements, and many key metrics one could focus on.

In the old days, value investing used to be simpler. Pick a stock with an attractive P/E or its inverse, the earnings yield, that offers a comfortable margin of safety compared to its bond yield or the risk-free rate, and hold it until the price becomes less attractive. A simple, age-old approach.

Well, that might be a bit of a straw man, but as the market gains more and more participants, and as computers and machine learning play a more and more prominent role in investing, going to just one tried-and-true method seems like it may go the way of the buggy whip.

David Trainer focuses on a few key metrics, but looking beyond what's available on an immediate screen. Author of New Constructs Value Investing 2.0, he discusses how ROIC (return on invested capital) is what investors should watch, how he goes beyond GAAP accounting to get the right numbers, and how he and his team incorporate robo-analysis in their investing process.

SA: You recently wrote about your approach to ROIC as the key metric to measure corporate performance, and how you adjust for certain balance sheet items. How do you use ROIC in your analysis across different sectors, given the capital efficiency of modern firms, especially software companies?

David Trainer, author of New Constructs Value Investing 2.0: We provide clients the best measure of the underlying economic performance of business across all sectors. Our forensic accounting cuts through GAAP loopholes and accounting distortions that make industry-to-industry comparisons more difficult.

One of the great features of ROIC is that it assesses both operational (income statement) and capital (balance sheet) efficiency. Software companies tend to have lower invested capital because more of their costs run through the income statement compared to more traditional industrials. Our ROIC analysis shows that tech companies have the highest ROICs and are among the most profitable in the world.

Having a high ROIC is not the only factor in identifying good stocks, however. As the old saying goes, a good company is not always a good stock. Many of the stocks with the highest ROICs get our Neutral or Dangerous rating.

For example, Apple (AAPL) and MasterCard (MA) have ROICs greater than 100%, but the stocks currently get our Neutral rating. AAPL gets the Neutral rating because its high ROIC is declining rather rapidly (currently 151% compared to 182% in FY 2016 and 238% in FY 2015) while EPS is rising over the last twelve months. As a result, the EPS is misleading, and there is risk that its once high-flying ROIC will settle down to more normal levels. We reserve our Attractive and Very Attractive ratings for companies whose ROIC or economic earnings are on the rise.

MA gets a Neutral rating because its valuation implies its 101% ROIC will rise to 170% while the company simultaneously grows profits at 10% CAGR for nearly a decade. The future profit expectations baked into MA’s stock price are so high that even with a high ROIC the risk/reward for the stock is not good. We reserve our Attractive and Very Attractive ratings for stocks where the expectations for future cash flows are low. The idea is: “buy low expectations and sell high expectations.”

SA: As companies scale with increasingly less capital, have you adjusted your parameters for analyzing a company?

DT: Yes, we adjust for this trend. As long as non-capital intensive companies can generate operating profit, their ROICs will be much higher than companies that require higher invested capital. Investors need to beware how companies measure operating profit. Non-GAAP profit measures are especially misleading, case in point Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), a firm we warned investors on long before its latest collapse.

SA: How do you then apply ROIC to your investing? Do you focus on best of breed performance or is weighed relative to valuation, or how else do you take the next step?

DT: We tie ROIC to valuation using a regression framework, which empirically measures how much ROIC drives the valuation of stocks. Our research shows that ROIC explains 60-90% of the changes in valuation for stocks. Most investors find this fact intuitive. It makes sense that the market would assign the most value to companies that generate the most value/cash per dollar of capital invested in them. We’ve written extensively on this topic here.

SA: What do you look for from the short side when considering a position? Is poor performance enough, or what else pushes a stock into the 'danger zone'?

DT: We look for overstated profits and risky valuations. Typically, all of our Danger Zone picks have misleading earnings (GAAP EPS is positive and rising while economic earnings are negative and declining). In addition, Danger Zone picks have expensive valuations, which we determine by measuring the future cash flow expectations baked into the current stock price.

For example, recent Danger Zone pick Pandora (P) had misleading earnings, and the stock price implied the company was going to immediately improve margins from -23% to positive 3%, and maintain that 3% margin while simultaneously growing revenue at 17% compounded annually for over a decade. Seems like a bad idea to bet on a company to exceed market expectations when it is that high and the company’s actual profits are that poor.

Moreover, the company’s misleading earnings were unusually egregious because it was a heavy user of non-GAAP earnings when communicating with investors. Non-GAAP earnings tend to be even worse than GAAP earnings when it comes to measuring the true profitability of a business. When management teams use them to measure profits, we raise a red flag especially when the non-GAAP numbers omit key costs of running a business like Pandora such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles and amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances. The differences between non-GAAP earnings and economic earnings were large and getting larger. And the difference between GAAP earnings and economic earnings was not much better. The company’s use of off-balance sheet debt allowed its GAAP earnings to make the business look better than it was. Investors need to beware when true earnings quality is poor and in decline. Neither non-GAAP nor GAAP earnings provide an accurate measure of true, economic earnings.

SA: You mention robo-analyst technology quite a bit in your profile and marketing. The industry is in an interesting place, with passive investing continuing to come into prominence and algorithmic or machine learning approaches becoming increasingly used. How do you expect the passive vs. active and man vs. machine paradigms will evolve over coming years, and what's your approach as an investor to maximize returns given that?

DT: Value Investing 2.0 leverages the best of man and machine to give clients the diligence they deserve. We’ve been developing our robo-analyst technology over the past 15 years with the goal of making proper due diligence more affordable and accessible.

True value investing has become a lost art to most people because of how much work it requires. Who has time to read and truly understand every quarterly and annual report for one company? Now, who has time to do that work for every stock, ETF or mutual fund in their portfolio? Yet, we know that Ben Graham would roll over in his grave at the notion of investing without doing proper diligence.

Our service takes care of that diligence for clients. Detailed review of 120,000+ financial filings and 50,000 models informs our specialized technology. Forensic accountants work side-by-side with our programmers to scale our forensic accounting expertise and create Value Investing 2.0. We want to put more investors on even footing with the insiders by shining a light in all the dark corners of financial filings and surfacing all the decision-useful information no matter how long the annual or quarterly reports.

Our research leverages expert review of every 10-K and 10-Q from cover to cover. As forensic accountants, we know that it is impossible to predict where the bodies might be buried in financial filings. The only way to do proper diligence is to read and analyze all the publicly-available filings. Why would anyone choose to ignore such important information?

New Constructs is the only vertically integrated research firm. Everything that goes into our research is done in-house (except stock price data – we get that from a vendor). We collect our own financial data, build our own models, produce our own ratings and write our own research.

Being a consumer of our data makes us smarter about how to collect it. We know what to look for and how to find the red flags.

Traditional data services rely on hordes of humans to collect data in a mostly manual process. No matter how many people they hire to collect data, they continue to make grave errors – most of which are caught only by their clients. It is hard to be smart about collecting data if you are not a user of data.

We help clients maximize returns by giving them better research on the profitability and valuation of stocks. As we show in “The Earnings Recovery Is A Sham,” reported earnings are not reliable. Value investing does not work if you don’t have an accurate measure of profits. We give clients the information they need to make informed decisions.

In the bigger picture, we are also helping advisors fulfill their fiduciary duties, specifically the duty of care. Regulators are smarter these days and are focused on protecting investors. It’s hard to argue with regulators against using our research/technology. We may not be the only ingredient in investment decisions, but we are certainly an essential ingredient. Who wants to give advice or make investments that overlook potentially critical details in footnotes? Why take that risk if you don't have to?

SA: You expressed skepticism over recent earnings 'momentum.' What's your view on the market and the corporate climate as a whole over coming months?

DT: We think that most of the earnings momentum is an illusion on both the macro and micro level. As we show in “The Earnings Recovery Is A Sham,” reported earnings for the overall stock market show misleading improvement. On a micro level, the misleading earnings problem is far worse for many companies. The recent slide in tech stocks shows the market is beginning to judge the differences between high quality and low quality earnings. Stocks like Netflix (NFLX), for example, have highly misleading earnings because they shift lots of expenses to the balance sheet and are due for painful corrections.

To exercise good risk management, investors need to focus on ROIC and economic earnings because they provide the comprehensive analysis needed to ensure you are investing based on complete information. Reported earnings provide only a partial picture of a business's financial health. The only way to get the full picture is to read and analyze all the 10-Ks and 10-Qs, which is our focus and specialty.

Momentum trading strategies have become crowded. Investors need to find new ways to get an edge. Now that interest rates have bottomed, the stock market tide is not lifting all stocks. Risk management is paramount. Good fundamental research is a key element of proper risk management.

SA: What's a current favorite idea and what's the story?

DT: One of our recent picks is NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). This company is more profitable than the unscrubbed accounting numbers show. At the time we published, the valuation of the stock implied the company’s profits would permanently decline by 10%. We make a good case for housing market trends to drive profit growth not contraction. And the icing on the cake is an executive compensation plan that incentivizes improvements in ROIC. Whenever executives are paid to create shareholder value, investors bear much less risk.

Value Investing 2.0 is about intelligent risk/reward management. We aim to give our clients the diligence they need to make prudent investment. For those giving financial advice, we enable you to fulfill your fiduciary duty of care when making recommendations.

The research behind our NVR recommendation delivers the kind of diligence required to fulfill fiduciary duties by being:

Comprehensive – all publicly available financial info has been reviewed

Unconflicted – New Constructs is 100% independent

Transparent – we want you to see how much work we do for you

Relevant – we focus on the core drivers of shareholder value creation

Our report on NVR goes into details on how the footnotes reveal important information about the true profits of the business. For example, on page 56 of the 2016 annual report, we found that NVR’s cost of sales is overstated by $3.5 million. We found several other unusual items in the footnotes that showed economic earnings were better than GAAP earnings. In addition, we tie the larger, macro housing trends into our assertion that future cash flows will be greater than the permanent 10% decline in profits baked into the stock price at the time we published. Every one of our assumptions and each detail behind them is made available in our reports. We want our clients to know how much diligence they get from Value Investing 2.0.

