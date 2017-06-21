What Matters Most For Stocks Today - 6-21-17

Over the longer term, I expect energy prices to find support from other factors, but the some of those could harm stocks.

Earning reports from FedEx and Korn Ferry reflect well on the economy, but take a back seat to the energy driver.

Look to petroleum product inventories as well as crude, as last week's data showing a build in gasoline stocks hurt the market.

Factoring most for stocks today, look to oil prices, as the weekly petroleum inventory data will likely guide direction for equities more broadly.

The morning market reports I have been publishing since I helped pioneer financial market blogging in 2006 are meant to prepare followers for what is most likely to move markets broadly on that specific day. These reports should help investors to understand why their portfolios are behaving badly (or well) that day, and to understand whether there are longer term implications. So what matters most for markets today?

A precipitous decline in oil prices on Tuesday finally infected the broader stock market. The move in oil (NYSE: OIL) yesterday was just the latest leg in a downtrend that has been running since OPEC let down market expectations at its last meeting. Crude oil prices breached bear market territory on Tuesday, which means they're down more than 20% from their high for the year.

The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) dropped by 0.7% on Tuesday, with greater declines posted in small caps (NYSE: IWM) and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: QQQ). It was a day that was scarce on economic data, as was the day before it. A series of Fed speakers did impact the market, but their messages were somewhat mixed, with William Dudley providing a positive tone Monday that contrast against the cautious messages of Charles Evans and Stanley Fischer that followed.

Back to today's driver - oil

In the last couple years, there have been periods in which oil prices impacted broader market activity. There are important reasons for that. First of all, oil prices directly impact the profitability of the energy sector (NYSE: XLE), an important portion of the total market.

While we can clearly see benefits to Americans from lower gasoline prices and to American businesses via lower utility bills and shipping costs, there is also some concern about credit default risk of smaller energy companies (NYSE: XOP) when oil and natural gas prices weaken significantly and for a sustained period. Thus, the financial sector (NYSE: XLF) can follow the energy sector lower, and the financial sector accounts for roughly 20% of the S&P 500. It seems oil prices finally reached a point yesterday that mattered to firms most at risk to lower oil prices. Certainly the trajectory and velocity of the decline yesterday was eye-catching.

But will it continue?

The answer to this question is likely somewhat resolvable for today via one data point that will reach the wire this morning. The weekly Petroleum Status Report, due at 10:30 AM EDT, will very likely carry sway for the broader market (NYSE: VTI).

Last week's data showed a better than expected draw from crude oil inventories, but investors were still dismayed by a build in gasoline stores. The perception was that if Americans are not consuming gasoline, then perhaps recent economic data softness is warning of a recession. For the record, I doubt that, but investors will need to watch for both crude oil inventory and gasoline inventory data for directional guidance today.

Last week, crude oil inventory declined by 1.7 million barrels, though gasoline inventory increased by 2.1 million barrels week-to-week. American Petroleum Institute (API) data reported yesterday showed a weekly decline of 2.7 million barrels from U.S. supplies for the week ended June 16. However, like the week before, there was an increase of 346,000 barrels in gasoline supplies. Distillates inventory were also up by 1.8 million barrels. If similar increases in petroleum products are seen in the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) data this morning, the energy and broader equities markets will likely see further downside. S&P GLobal Platts indicates analysts expect the EIA to report a decline of 2 million barrels from crude oil inventories. Remember, keep your eye on petroleum products inventories as well for directional guidance for the market.

Outside of what I expect will be the key driver of the market today, the economic data slate includes the Existing Home Sales Report for May at 10:00 AM EDT. Housing data has been soft this spring, and economists expect the annual pace of existing home sales to be trimmed a bit here to 5.55 million, from the 5.57 million reported for April. I expect housing data to improve moving forward.

The day's earnings report drivers should in my opinion take their lead from the reports of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY), which each reported last evening after the close of trading. FedEx offers anecdotal evidence of economic health. FDX shares were up after-hours last night, after the company beat expectations. Korn Ferry also beat expectations, as my suspicion that this leader in employment services should do well now seems to be playing out.

In conclusion, look to the weekly petroleum inventory data to drive the broader stock market today. When examining the report, remember that petroleum products inventories will factor as well, and gasoline stocks especially so. If we see significant draws from both crude and gasoline inventories, stocks and oil prices should bounce back a bit. Poor data, however, will likely reinforce concerns.

Over the longer term, there is concern that increasing U.S. energy production will offset the impact of OPEC's production curbs, but I suspect other factors, namely geopolitical and economic, will come into play for the energy market to drive energy prices higher. However, keep in mind that geopolitical developments could cause a correction in equity markets. Readers can see my report on the subject here, and are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha for all of my coverage of markets and securities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.