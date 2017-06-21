Is Gold Severely Undervalued Compared To Central Bank Balance Sheets?

A large percentage of commentators are still fixated on the correlation between Central Bank Balance Sheet and Gold.

Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) bulls have been one unfortunate suffering class. After peaking in 2011 at 182 it has declined about 35% over the last six years. The insult to injury is even worse as many prognosticated far higher prices at the time. Targets as high $10,000 for Gold (about $900 for GLD ETF) were not uncommon.

Note: Since the GLD ETF did not exist as far back as I want this analysis to go, I have used actual Gold bullion prices.

What Happened?

While many reasons were cited at the time for the bullish outlook on Gold, one particular one was cited most often.

Central bank balance sheets were increasing exponentially as they bought various assets in the market. The idea was that this represented "money printing" and Gold price was intricately tied to this. The argument below made by Eric Sprott, one of the most noted Gold Bulls, sums it up perfectly.

But Sprott believes gold isn't a commodity, and shouldn't be analyzed as one, because bullion doesn't get consumed like wheat, oil, or corn. Most gold is hoarded in a massive stockpile to which the small amount of annual mine supply is added, making it an ideal type of money. "Total gold supply can only grow marginally, while fiat money supply can grow exponentially through printing programs. This is why gold's monetary value is so important - it's the only 'currency' in play that is immune to government devaluation," according to Sprott. Sprott believes the best predictor of gold's moves is the growth in major central bank balance sheets as they create more money. With the amount of dollars or yen or euros increasing, the price of gold in terms of them should rise. "It's really a very simple and intuitive relationship, as it should be," Sprott says. According to Sprott's analysis, every $1-trillion in new central bank money on average drives gold up by about $210 an ounce.

Here are a couple of examples of the correlation figures released around the time. The first from FMRCo.

The second from Gordon T. Long.

Note the R2 shown. A R2 of 94.5% ((0.945)) is quite high (R2 of 1 or 100% would be perfect correlation).

Unfortunately from 2011 the correlation completely stopped. This led to multiple commentators again forecasting that Gold had a large catch-up to play and was now severely undervalued in relation to central bank balance sheets. If you extrapolate the current balance sheet the "fair value" of GLD comes to around $320 (Gld $3,600).

While not bullish to the same extent, Deutsche Bank recently wrote

"Let us be clear; we are not saying that gold will trade up to USD1,700/oz in the near term, but when viewed against the aggregated balance sheet of the 'big four' global central banks (the Fed, ECB, BoJ and PBoC) the argument can be made if we view gold as a currency, the metal is worth closer to USD1,700/oz, versus the spot price of USD1,326/oz."

I am here to say that the investment community got this wrong. The reason is that people did not zoom in on the correct asset that Gold was actually correlated with. I think I know what that is so I am going to take a stab (actually a few stabs) at it.

Gold was actually more correlated to US Corporate Debt than with Central Bank balance sheets and that is the asset that should be used to predict Gold prices.

Below I have plotted the US corporate debt versus the Gold price from 1999 to 2012. As you can clearly see the two data sets have a very high correlation. In fact at 0.94, you can say that Gold and Gld were at least as correlated to US Corporate debt levels versus Central Bank balance sheets. The more indebted US corporations get the higher Gold went. This too makes intuitive sense as Gold is after all a barometer of crisis and more debt does make the US more vulnerable to a crisis. Sounds good?

Source: FRED

Actually as I look at the data, I have changed my mind. This correlation completely falls apart after 2011 as US corporate debt has expanded while Gold prices have retreated.

I think, Gold is actually better correlated to the GDP of China. I know this sounds far-fetched but think about it. The emergence of the Chinese middle class has increased demand for Gold for both jewelry and investments. Chinese buying power has pushed up Gold prices and as their GDP expanded, so did Gold price.

In fact the R2 on this series is a stunning 0.98 so we should be able to use this to explain the price of Gold. But of course after 2011, this correlation too completely falls apart.

So what is going on?

The truth is that Gold has never had and never will have any long term correlation to Central Bank Balance Sheet, US corporate debt or China's GDP. It was in a bull market as all commodities were for bulk of that time. I used different sets of data and validated them using logical arguments to show that you can draw any conclusion you like.

The simple fact is that when two sets of values go up over time in more or less a linear fashion, their correlation will be high to incredibly high.

Don't believe me?

The next two graphs should help.

Gold price correlation from 1999-2011 to US population. A very impressive R2 of 0.87.

Gold price correlation from 1999-2011 to my dog's age in months. Again a very impressive R2 of 0.87. I even ran the GDP of Beligium and population of India with very impressive 0.90 correlations to the price of Gold.

The point here is that people often create associations that do not actually exist. We are beholden to a "Cause and Effect" mentality. Legions of investors are expecting a "normalization" of this correlation to be resolved with significantly higher Gold & GLD prices. That may or may not happen. But it will not happen because the central banks expanded their balance sheets a bit more. If you think otherwise, remember that my dog's age had an 87% correlation with the price of Gold.

