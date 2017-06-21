Iron Mountain Remains A Top Pick Among Storage REITs

The >6% yield combined with mid single-digit growth makes Iron Mountain a solid long-term holding. Own it for the yield, the growth, and the diversification benefits.

Iron Mountain remains one of the few storage REITs trading at below average valuations, despite its market leading positioning, differentiated business model and long-term track record of value creation.

Self-storage REITs are very attractive… But their valuations much less so.

The US self-storage market has had a great run. Not only did it produce some of the best returns of all property types, but it did so while being less volatile than average. This superior performance is the result of the high pricing power that self-storage property owners tend to enjoy throughout complete market cycles. The demand for storage space is relatively inelastic, and as such, even during downturns, it has historically performed fairly consistently compared to other property types.

After all, people will need and want to store stuff regardless of the economic conditions. In fact, in a recession, it may be even cheaper to downsize a large residence for a household or the office space for a business to instead rent some storage space for the extra stuff.

This has historically resulted in truly exceptional performance. US self-storage REITs have generated an annual 18% return from 1994 until 2015 while the broad REIT index returned materially less, especially on a risk-adjusted basis. As shown below, US self-storage REITs generated a 51% higher average return on investment with 42% lower volatility across all property sectors.

Source: NSA Corporate Presentation

The high demand for storage space combined with limited supply as well as the reduced cyclicality resulted in superior business economics, particularly for the early stage self-storage investors of the past decades. Today, however, the US market is getting more and more competitive. Everybody has witnessed the superior returns, and not surprisingly, new competition for these properties has emerged. Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR), CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) and others have built properties all around the country, and investors have pushed cap rates substantially lower.

Put differently, I expect the future NOI growth and expected returns to decline from historical averages. Yet, all the above-mentioned REITs still trade at fairly rich valuations, causing me to question if there may be a better segment among the storage industry for my investment capital.

This is how I came across Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), a REIT that has thus far remained overlooked as it only became a REIT 3 years ago. Yet, when looking deeper into the fundamentals, I find a solid business model with a good shot at generating mid single-digit growth over the long run; sold with a >6%.

A Differentiated Storage Business Model

The storage industry can be divided in two main segments: consumer and business. While most of today's REITs including PSA, EXR and CUBE focus on the consumer side; IRM has always remained centered on business customers.

Instead of renting space for an individual to store their bikes and jet skis, IRM has specialized in the storage of corporate material including hard-copy documents and any other sort of digital data.

In fact, it has been serving this market since the 1950s and has developed long lasting and valuable relationships with most Fortune companies over the decades. Today, Iron Mountain provides space in some form to 95% of Fortune 1000 companies and serves organizations from a great variety of industries:

Source: IRM Corporate Presentation

The business is well diversified with 3 main operating segments and over 230,000 customers globally. As of today, a great majority of the revenue is derived from physical record management, but note that IRM has been moving into higher growth markets such as digital data, which generates about 15% of the revenue today.

Source: IRM Corporate Presentation

So, see it as a one-stop shop for any data storage needs ranging from soft to hard copies, scanning, shredding, and so on… In this sense, you not only get the storage, but also a wide array of services when doing business with IRM.

A Defensive Moat with Solid Economics

Iron Mountain is a true market leader within its niche market. It has very significant scale, global exposure and a very widely diversified customer base. The firm operates in over 47 countries and 6 continents, making its moat particularly strong for a real estate company. Large multi-national companies like to deal with a limited amount of service providers and as one of the only international storage REITs, IRM is able to cater to the specific needs of its clientele.

It has over the years built a very solid name in the industry as a trustworthy partner and its long-lasting relationships will continue to drive predictable earnings power going forward. If your records are very important to you, you are unlikely to take chances with anyone but the best. This is what makes Iron Mountain's moat: relationships, trustworthiness and favorable track record.

Source: IRM Corporate Presentation

Moreover, compared to the consumer storage REITs, the business storage industry (in which IRM operates) possesses many economic advantages. One of the most important benefits is that the tenant turnover is much lower, reducing cost:

Source: IRM Corporate Presentation

While most consumer storage facilities rent by months, IRM has retained up to 50% of the boxes stored 15 years ago. It makes the earnings stream more stable as customers tend to maintain their record retention policies in-place, lowering the need for active marketing to find new customers and reducing the capex.

A Steadily Growing Business

Paper storage is not a growth industry, but it not a dying one either. In fact, IRM continues to experience growth in demand for box storage.

Source: IRM Corporate Presentation

Notice how year after the year the new volume for boxes exceed the volume of destruction. This is because hard copy records remain very relevant even in a digital word. It is nice to save documents online, but having a physical back-up is often necessary, especially if the information might be needed in 10-20 years. If you are not 100% sure that your documents will be safe online, you most likely will prefer to retain a physical copy. Internet data gets hacked, but hard copies don't.

The truth is that despite the highly digitized world, the demand for box storage has never been higher, and I expect the durable business model to continue to support further cash flow and dividend growth. Finally, even when a given customer decides to move from paper to cloud, IRM is able to earn revenue by offering a wide array of services ranging from scanning to shredding and digital data management. As such, revenue is not lost per se when a customer discontinues hard copy recordkeeping; rather it provides an opportunity for IRM to sell other of its data management services.

Source: IRM Corporate Presentation

The track record of dividend and cash flow growth is favorable and expected to continue going forward:

Source: IRM Corporate Presentation

While the developed markets are getting saturated and the growth will remain relatively low, IRM has the opportunity to build on its customer relationships and trust to leverage its brand internationally. Emerging markets are growing fast and IRM is today capitalizing on the growing demand for storage in many new markets.

Source: IRM Corporate Presentation

Through 2020, AFFO is expected to grow by 9% per year and dividends by about 4%. This comes after many years of steady growth and a recent 13% increase in dividend per share, which is surprisingly high when considering that the REIT is already yielding over 6%.

Source: IRM Corporate Presentation

A Cheap Valuation On A Relative Basis

Value is often found in companies that lack comparables. It leads to misunderstandings and a lack of coverage due to the higher difficulty to perform relative valuations and peer comparisons. I found this to be the case here. IRM does not have any direct peer and determining an appropriate peer group to perform a relative valuation is not evident.

According to my analysis, the best way to consider IRM is as a hybrid of traditional self-storage REITs and data center REITs. Some other analysts like to also compare IRM to industrial REITs as the properties have a warehouse-type look, but given the very different underlying business model, I believe that this to be inappropriate.

Looking at the average valuations of the self-storage and data center REIT sectors, it quickly becomes apparent that IRM is trading at a sizable discount. Data center REITs sell today at an average FFO multiple in excess of 20:

Source: NAREIT

And self-storage REITs sell on average at close to 18 times FFO: Source: NAREIT

Calculating an equally weighted average of both peer groups [(20.16+17.61)/2] results in an implied 18.9 times FFO, which may be an appropriate multiple for a hybrid of both peer groups. Yet, IRM sells today at 16 times its expected 2017 FFO and 14.5 times its expected 2018 FFO; representing a 15-20% discount to the specified peer group. Clearly, this is not a perfectly fair valuation, but given the unique business model, I figured that this was the closest we would get.

Now, many of you may not consider 16x FFO as a bargain because you are used to investing in deep value opportunities such as CBL (NYSE:CBL) or SoTHERLY (NASDAQ:SOHO) and to that I would add the following remark:

The broad REIT market trades today at about 19 times FFO. This includes all equity REITs: the good, the average and the poor quality ones. In my opinion, IRM would deserve to be included in the higher quality segment of the REIT market and trade at a premium and yet it trades at a discount. IRM is a true market leader, it has a differentiated and attractive business model, a relatively defensive nature, and a long-lasting track record of shareholder value creation.

Despite that, IRM is perceived as a below average quality REIT as evidenced by its inferior multiple, and is selling at an over 6% dividend yield, which is also more than 25% higher than the average yield of the broad REIT index (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Return Modeling Shows Potential For 10-15% Expected Return p.a.

One of the most simplistic methods to model expected returns is to sum up the expected growth in cash flow with the current dividend yield.

Today the dividend yield is 6.2% and I assign a long-term growth expectation of 5%. (Management expects 9% growth in AFFO through 2020).

6.2 + 5 = 11.2% expected return

To this number, one could still add some potential for FFO multiple expansion given that IRM trades at an unjustified discount to its peer set in my opinion. The current discount on a FFO basis is about 15%, so assuming that IRM closes the valuation gap within 5 years, this would result in the following equation:

6.2 + 5 + 15/5 = 14.2% expected return

Given the relatively defensive nature of IRM, its market-leading position, and solid business model, I consider this expected return to be excessive and therefore, the common shares to be undervalued today.

Final Thoughts

IRM is not "cutting edge" high-tech firm, but lots of businesses need their services and this is the type of simple and boring businesses that I like to own. It produces predictable and growing cash flow that is supported by a solid business plan and defensive market positioning. In addition, it also pays a significant dividend yield that is expected to keep growing into the future.

IRM is not a potential "homerun" type investment like CBL or SoTHERLY and it is unlikely to experience any significant appreciation, but this is not needed here as the dividend yield combined with a mid single-digit growth rate would already result in a very respectable return. IRM belongs to the group of more defensive REITs and including it in your portfolio would provide valuable diversification benefits along with durable cash flow generation power.

In a nutshell, the buy thesis on Iron Mountain is centered around its capacity to keep paying a relatively defensive yield that is superior to 6%, help you diversify your REIT portfolio and continue to generate superior risk-adjusted returns over the long run.

This article has been jointly produced by Jussi Askola and Rida Morwa.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.