Smart & Final Cannot Compete With Amazon - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/20/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, June 20.

Bullish Calls

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS): It's a decent spec, but Cramer prefers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) especially when there is good news expected from Washington soon.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): Their anti-itch and blood-brain medicine is better than others.

Bearish Calls

Smart & Final (NYSE:SFS): "They've been around for a long time. I used to go there. But I have to tell you, it's the kind of stock that is just going to keep going lower because everyone's decided that Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) going to destroy everything, including Smart & Final. I don't think it's going to happen, but it's going to keep going lower."

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG): The yield is high but everything in the oil sector is going down.

