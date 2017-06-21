Smart & Final Cannot Compete With Amazon - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/20/17)

Cara Therapeutics is a buy.

Cramer prefers Nucor over AK Steel.

The oil group is under pressure.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, June 20.

Bullish Calls

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS): It's a decent spec, but Cramer prefers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) especially when there is good news expected from Washington soon.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): Their anti-itch and blood-brain medicine is better than others.

Bearish Calls

Smart & Final (NYSE:SFS): "They've been around for a long time. I used to go there. But I have to tell you, it's the kind of stock that is just going to keep going lower because everyone's decided that Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) going to destroy everything, including Smart & Final. I don't think it's going to happen, but it's going to keep going lower."

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG): The yield is high but everything in the oil sector is going down.

