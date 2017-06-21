Wall Street Breakfast: Look Out Below! Oil Is Growling

Economy

In a major shakeup, Saudi Arabia's King Salman has relieved his nephew, Muhammad bin Nayef, as crown prince, replacing him with his son, Mohammed bin Salman. The 31-year-old prince has led a complete overhaul of the Saudi economy, diversifying the kingdom beyond oil under Vision 30 and a planned IPO for Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO). He has also frequently praised the country's relationship with the U.S.

A suspected suicide bomber who reportedly screamed "Allahu Akbar" before triggering an explosion at Brussels Central Station has been gunned down and killed by soldiers. No other casualties were reported. Belgium has been on terror alert Level 3 for months, one below the top level, following an attack in March 2016 at the national airport and the Maelbeek metro station that killed 32 people.

A host of proposed new laws designed to prepare the U.K. for a "smooth and orderly" departure from the EU have been announced today in the Queen's Speech. Of 24 bills, eight relate to Brexit and its implications for key industries. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to work with "humility and resolve" as she continues coalition negotiations with the DUP.

Reform timelines: Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, doesn't expect the White House to get a tax bill in front of Congress until September. At around the same time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said a draft of the Senate's healthcare bill will be released Thursday. A vote would happen after the CBO releases its analysis, possibly before the July 4 recess.

Georgia Republican Karen Handel has won the most expensive congressional race in history. Spending on the race reached at least $57M, nearly twice the previous record, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Seen as an early proxy for whether Democrats can flip certain Republican-leaning districts in the Trump era, the election drew national attention from around the country.

"While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!" President Trump wrote in a tweet. It follows the death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier, whom Pyongyang held for more than a year. According to White House spokesman Sean Spicer, it's also getting less likely that Trump will meet with Kim Jong-un.

About $17B-$18B should initially flow into China's mainland stock market once some stocks are added to the key MSCI Emerging Markets Index EEM. The long-awaited A-shares decision was announced on Tuesday afternoon, in what was seen as a major milestone. "International investors have embraced the positive changes in accessibility... over the last few years," said Remy Briand, Chairman of the MSCI Index Policy Committee.

A bill that slaps new sanctions on Russia and Iran, and passed the Senate almost unanimously, has hit a stumbling block in the House. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said the legislation may violate the Origination Clause of the Constitution, referring to the constitutional requirement that revenue bills originate in the House.

Brazil's federal police say they have discovered solid evidence that President Temer received bribes to help businesses and deserves to be investigated for "passive corruption." Temer has denied any wrongdoing and insists he will not resign, but it raises a new threat that the embattled leader could be suspended from office.