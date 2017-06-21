Implications Of Coca-Cola's Reckless Dividend Policy

Image credit

My position on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been rather bearish for the past couple of years as I've found it to be a prime example of the dividend stock bubble that has formed in our markets. However, one thing KO has done quite nicely is taken advantage of very low rates to borrow sizable amounts of money to use for - of all things - its dividend payments and buybacks. I've chronicled why KO's dividend is in trouble and indeed, it is pretty apparent that its dividend/FCF situation has reached the point where it has to borrow just to keep pace with what it has promised shareholders. That's generally not a great place to be but to its credit, KO has done a nice job with its debt management in terms of controlling costs.

We'll begin by taking a look at KO's short and long term debt as well as the interest expense associated with its debt for the past five years and an early estimate of what 2017 may look like.

We can see that KO's debt has risen steadily during this time frame but also that it was never light in the first place. Total debt has risen from $33B in 2012 to better than $47B during Q1 of 2017 as KO has added a few billion dollars per year. The composition has changed a bit as well as KO has shifted more of its obligations towards long term debt instead of shorter term paper and you can really see this shift when comparing 2014 to 2015. Total debt grew modestly Y/Y in 2015 but about $7B in short term paper was refinanced into long term debt and KO hasn't budged since then, keeping ST debt steady around $16B. Given that rates have been and remain low for LT debt, that's probably the right move and in particular, given how dire KO's FCF situation is; paying this debt down is becoming ever more challenging as the dividend rises into falling FCF.

Unsurprisingly, interest expense has risen pretty sharply during this time frame as my estimate for 2017 is about 60% higher than actuals from 2012. My estimate, of course, won't prove exactly correct but directionally, the point stands that KO is on the hook for a bunch more interest expense than it was a few years ago. But also keep in mind the composition shift; LT debt is going to be more expensive to service than ST debt, on average. Still, at about $700M annually, it isn't like KO's interest expense is unduly stressing, at least not yet.

To illustrate this point, I've charted below KO's interest expense each year as a percentage of its operating income. This gives us an idea of how much of KO's earnings are consumed by interest expense each year and I like this measure because it combines financing costs with the performance of the business. KO's results on this are, shall we say, not great.

Astute readers will note this chart looks far different than the other one and although we know debt has risen, the share of operating income that interest expense is consuming has risen much more sharply. Obviously, KO has struggled for years now to grow earnings as its volume has been weak and more recently, as it has transformed its business with respect to bottling. Regardless of the reasons, the simple fact is that KO is on a collision course with its debt issuances that could have some pretty dire consequences down the road.

A big part of the problem is that KO has been completely unable to grow revenue by any sort of meaningful rate, as I highlighted in this article. Volume and mix have picked up slightly recently but KO has such strong headwinds for revenue from forex and structural changes that it hasn't been enough. And while margins have picked up a bit recently thanks to some well-placed cost-cutting, the fact is that lower revenue numbers have kept operating margin dollar growth at bay. That, in turn, has made its debt financing relatively more expensive compared to its ability to earn enough to pay for it. This is going to be a problem until KO actually grows revenue and operating margin dollars but given extremely bearish estimates as well as some recent history, I just don't see that as a reasonable possibility anytime soon.

As I explain in the linked article, KO's stubborn drive to boost the dividend by a significant amount each year while its FCF languishes has put it in a position where it cannot finance anything else with its FCF other than the dividend. However, it still wants to buy back stock and do M&A so the only way to do all of those things is to issue debt. That works up to a point but as operating earnings have failed to even come close to keeping pace with interest expense growth, it has fairly rapidly become a significant, negative line item on the income statement. Given a few more years of reckless dividend policy, interest expense - from the billions of new debt KO will certainly have to issue - could someday rival the cost of materials on the income statement. That's very ugly and it makes KO's rather poor outlook for earnings growth even worse.

To be fair, KO's debt is very cheap at the moment and with long term rates taking a nosedive of late, whatever KO issues in 2017 will be cheap as well. The problem is that the things it is issuing debt for aren't producing enough in the way of operating earnings growth to keep pace with the costs. KO is making its earnings growth situation worse but at the same time, it has backed itself into a corner and really has no choice at this point. Its stubborn reliance upon boosting the dividend despite mountains of evidence it cannot afford to do so has created this situation and I don't know how it is going to get out. I see KO continuing to run a FCF deficit once the dividend and buyback are considered and that means more and more debt every year. At some point, this dance has to stop but for now, the music is still playing.

