Gentherm: Penetration Momentum Stalled

What the company needs is to market its products as providing functional fuel efficiency benefits and to capitalize on the trend of increasing energy efficiency requirements.

With softening demand, it makes sense for automakers to focus on upgrading parts that directly assist the driving function (steering systems, brakes, lights, mirrors). Seats are a must-have, heated ones not.

Increasing component content per vehicle has enabled automakers to charge more per vehicle. But OEMs will likely become selective with which components to add / upgrade under a peaking auto industry.

It's been 2 years of pedestrian growth for Gentherm's (NASDAQ:THRM) climate control seats and heated seat products. Combined climate control seats (CCS) and heated seat sales grew 1% in 2015 and 5% in 2016. CCS includes heat-cool seats and its cheaper variant called heat-vent seats. The 2016 growth rebound in core product sales to 5% masks the trend that lower-priced products drove much of the growth, a reversal from prior years. Specifically, heated-only seats, which are roughly half the average selling price of CCS products, grew 7% in 2016. CCS products grew 3%. Moreover, management has communicated that they expect a stronger trend for heat-vent sales over heat-cool sales to continue in the next few years, driven by heat-vent adoption in mid-end entry-level vehicles.

My original investment thesis based on secular rising penetration of CCS and heated seats in vehicles to benefit market leader Gentherm has not played out. I attribute this to two reasons: 1) a peaking auto industry; and 2) the fact that Gentherm's product is not critical to the driving function but a passenger comfort item. These two factors combined suggest the penetration thesis may pan out slower and at a less consistent rate, especially compared to other penetration stories in the auto space that are driven by regulations such as safety requirements.

Given growth guidance at 5-10% (previously at 10-15%), it is difficult to justify a stock at 14x blended forward earnings.

Industry Headwinds: Auto-parts not critical to driving function disadvantaged

Gentherm derives 55% of its sales from North America. Since 2009, total U.S. auto sales by volume have reached pre-recession levels, and sales by value have exceeded pre-recession levels. In a maturing auto cycle that began in 2010, automakers have started giving price discounts, the effect of which is indirectly reflected in Gentherm's adverse product mix change (with heated-only seats and heat-vent seats outgrowing heat-cool seats). Company management also indicated as early as 1H16 in its earnings call that certain OEM programs launches originally set for release in 2016 were deferred for a year, as automakers cut production amidst softening demand to bring inventory levels down, thereby negatively impacting Gentherm's revenue growth. Auto sales volume being close to pre-recession highs in itself does not suggest an auto recession is looming, but it does mean slower industry sales growth compared to that in the last 5-7 years. Management has accordingly toned down its revenue guidance from the original 10-15% range to the 5-10% range.

In its 3Q16 earnings call, Gentherm management described the company as one producing comfort and convenience items, highlighting the fact that heated seats, unlike many other autoparts, do not directly relate to the driving function. A peaking auto market places such discretionary products at an undue disadvantage over other mission-critical components.

Estimates of combined CCS and heated seats penetration vary but should be below 30%. With penetration still low, my original thesis has yet to happen. The slow growth in 2015 and 2016 suggests the story has been delayed, but for how long, it is difficult to tell.

Gentherm should shift marketing message from comfort and convenience to fuel efficiency

JPMorgan's latest update note reports that the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and U.S. Department of Energy have run tests and certified that heat-vent and heat-cool seats deliver heating effects in less time and with lower engine load compared to only using the vehicle HVAC system. Translated into actual numbers, this implies that the fuel economy of a vehicle improves by 2 miles per gallon and 4 miles per gallon for heat-vent and heat-cool seats, respectively. Per Gentherm management's understanding of the regulatory framework, automakers can obtain credit in their mileage ratings for using heat-vent and heat-cool products.

This, in my opinion, is crucial, as the most successful penetration stories in the auto space are driven by safety or emission requirements, or by fuel efficiency considerations along softer semi-regulatory lines.

The proliferation of heated tiles or heated floors, for example, is not purely market demand-driven, contrary to popular belief. Instead, various countries have passed regulations pushing for use of energy-efficient technologies in residential, industrial, and commercial buildings. Radiant heating technology used in heated floors has been around since 2001. It has taken more than a decade for heated tiles to become prevalent, and this has happened only with the help of regulatory catalysts.

Gentherm should market its products as providing functional fuel efficiency benefits instead of only passenger comfort.

Valuation

Gentherm is currently trading at 14.3x blended forward EPS (based on Bloomberg analyst consensus estimates). I previously argued that the company's premium valuation was supported by its growth, which has been revised down from the low double digits to high single digits. Under current circumstances, the stock now looks pricey.

