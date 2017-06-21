Vale: The Problem S11D Has Created

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has experienced a tough last couple of months and it doesn't look as though the pain will end in the second half of the year. After starting the year on a clear uptrend, the stock has essentially erased all of its YTD gains, leaving investors disappointed. So, what's going on with iron ore right now? There's pressure from both the demand side and supply side, although the latter is certainly creating the primary wave of pessimism over current trading. Forecasting iron ore prices down to $40/mt by the end of the year is something analysts have their eye on, too. If iron ore shipments in the second half of the year don't see a decline and if steel capacity in China begins to subside, as it's operating at a very high level right now, then Vale is going to see a further slump in its stock.

Source: Vale

The Market Sees A Glut

There's two key projects this year that are triggering a supply glut. The first is Vale's own S11D and the second is Roy Hill. The key to understand, here, is that the market is already oversupplied by about 40-50 mtpa. However, this was shrugged off earlier in the year due to strong demand out of China as steel makers have pushed capacity up to higher levels, capitalizing on some of the best prices in years. However, the recognition that two mines are starting to scale output and will add 60 mtpa in addition to the 40-50 mtpa that the market is already oversupplied, the glut grows and iron ore stocks are left on a clear downtrend.

Vale has spent a lot of time and capital expenditure on bringing S11D online. Over the last five years, however, capex spend has declined and this year it's estimated to be just $4.2 billion, with a majority of that being sustaining capex. This is a decline from the year prior in which the company spent $5.5 billion. Yet, the declining capital expenditure has not hurt iron ore output and that's something that the market clearly recognizes. Vale has scaled its output from just 310 mtpa in 2013 to now 349 mtpa in 2016. This year, guidance is that production will scale up to 360-380 mtpa, with 2018 potentially seeing 400 mtpa, but this is most likely achievable in 2019.

It's simple statements like the following from Vale's Q1 report that are directly attributable to a glut in the iron ore market,

Vale S.A. reached a record for a first quarter of 86.2 Mt of iron ore production1 in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17), 11.2% higher than in 1Q16 mainly due to the ramp-up of the S11D and Itabiritos projects in the Southeastern System

While Vale is focusing on higher productivity, the ramp-up of S11D is having a negative effect on the global market for iron ore. Yes, the ramp-up absolutely helps the company increase its top line and with a cash cost of $7/mt, it's rather profitable as it is one of the lowest cost iron ore mines currently present. However, the scale of S11D has caused a negative effect in that it's lowering iron ore prices and Vale isn't realizing nearly as much as it could be per ton if it slowly scaled. Granted, the company is also focused on bumping up cash flow and providing value to shareholders, but the rapid scale of the mine is creating a negative effect on the market.

Source: Investor Presentation

Let's think about another key factor: breakevens. The last update from the company for the EBITDA breakeven on iron ore shipping to Qingdao is $28.90/mt. Yes, this is a strong reduction over the last five years, but if iron ore prices dip down to the low $40s, then this company may see pressure turning a profit after we factor in D&A, interest on nearly $22 billion in net debt, and taxes. That undercuts the progress the company has made in scaling S11D because they won't be capitalizing on high margins even with low-cost supply.

Source: Investor Presentation

Roy Hill is an iron ore mine in West Australia that has a current capacity of 55 million tonnes per year. The mine made its first shipment in December 2015 and has a mine life of 17 years, so the contribution it can make to the global iron ore trade isn't going away any time soon. The average grade of the mine is just shy of 52%, which is a decent discount to the primary Qingdao delivery, which ticks in at 62%. Roy Hill also directly services China, as well as neighboring countries, creating a stiff competition for Vale and other global producers. Considering that its estimated that between Roy Hill and S11D, an additional 60 million mt is coming online this year, it's going to be rather difficult from here on out for iron ore prices to break through core resistance levels. This limits short-term and even medium-term price efficacy.

One other factor to consider besides these two mines is the current level of inventories for iron ore. This port stockpile is up about 15% YTD and nearly 33% YOY. That kind of growth in inventories is a direct consequence of an oversupplied market. So, what has to reverse is the current level of production, whether it be by global producer cooperation or a slower scaling of the S11D and Roy Hill mines, in addition to existing production.

What To Do With Vale's Stock

Vale is one of the top global producers of iron ore and with that in mind, being able to buy at a historically low level is attractive from the long-term perspective. However, I'd advise investors to target their entry into this stock keeping the price of iron ore in mind. Both Vale and iron ore prices need to be trading at considerable lows in order for a clear buy signal to be triggered, in my opinion.

Iron ore prices right now are trading at $54/mt. They're down about 40% over a three year period, but up about 8% YOY. Had you bought Vale this time last year, you'd have quite the outperformer in your portfolio as it was at cyclical lows last year. Unfortunately, the market ran up too fast to around $90/mt and has crashed the last couple of months, which is why you're seeing such a persistent downtrend in Vale's stock right now. The oversupply is clearly present and is here to stay unless we see supply reductions later this year or an anomaly weather event.

Source: Business Insider

Right now, the stock is trailing both its 200 DMA and its 50 DMA, signaling clear weakness. If iron ore prices fall another 8% or so to $50/mt, then we'll see Vale trend down to $7, if not lower. If prices continue to head south in the second half of the year, then it's possible Vale falls through the $6 level. I think perhaps the end of Q3 or the start of Q4 may be an ideal time to go long Vale, if prices are in the mid-$40/mt range for iron ore. The stock is well off of its 2017 highs and its tempting to take a long position here, but the downtrend is clear and the fundamentals support further negativity. So, it's tough to say that there's a clear, supportive rationale for going long at this time as shareholders may incur more short-term losses.

Source: StockCharts

There are moves that the company is making that I think strengthens this company's product offering and one of the most notable is divestments. So far, the company has announced $5.7 billion in divestments this year, one for global coal and one in fertilizers, with the latter being a $3.75 billion transaction with major fertilizer producer Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), due to close later this year. What these divestments do is create more liquidity for Vale and a buffer against falling iron ore prices. It gives the company optionality, which can't be said for every major producer if they're not willing to exit certain operations. Now, the fertilizer divestment does come at an interest time as that market is in a clear bottom, but the rationale makes sense given that fertilizer prices, globally, have been trailing near their bottom for the better part of two years now.

Conclusion

There's been a positive change within this company in that the concerns aren't regarding debt and liquidity. This is a shift that has taken place over the last two years, as the company has aggressively cut net debt and costs, led by proceeds from divestments. While the operating environment is creating numerous headwinds right now, the company is still well above its EBITDA breakeven. I think if iron ore prices fall into the mid to low $40/mt region, then investors have to be buyers. For now, I think the stock continues to trade down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.