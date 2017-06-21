DineEquity: Feast On This

DineEquity Inc (NYSE: DIN) is a holding company that primarily franchises two of the most iconic restaurants in America. Applebee's and iHop. With the recent stock price getting punished over the past 6 months, has this been a justified reaction, or an overreaction by investors? As the company continues to close stores and decrease same-restaurant sales, should investors be concerned? The dividend payout ratio is attractive, as the stock currently pays an attractive 9.00% annual yield. Due to the change in consumerism and how competitors in the space are pulling in customers, DineEquity needs to adapt, as they lack innovation and appeal.

Recent Turmoil:

From 2008 to 2016, DIN has been a solid outperformer compared to the S&P 500 and outperforming their peers in regard to stockholder return (Source: DIN 2016 annual report).

(Source: 2016 Annual Report)

When analyzing the financial status of DIN over a 10 year period, the company gives a very solid and promising snapshot. The revenue is up 6.13%, operating income is up over 11% and net income is up 8.20%. However, there has been a recent decline in stock price and shareholder returns since 2014. YoY (year over year) revenue is down 6.92%, operating income is down 5.60% and, you guessed it net income is down 6.61% (Source: Morningstar). This can be explained by same-store sales plummeting for Applebees and showing relatively weak strength for iHop, as well. See graphic below:

(Source: 2016 annual report p.34)

(Source: 2016 annual report p.34)

As shown, the stock price has been properly reflected in the trend of decreasing sales of same-stores. If anything, I believe the markets were late to the recent sell off, as the charts clearly show decreasing sales starting in Q1FY2015 and slowly accelerating. The stock price started to seriously erode around Q1FY2017, as investors started to see the menacing downward trend.

Along with the same-store sales decreasing, the company has tried to trim-the-fat by closing select Applebee's locations. FY2015, the company operated 2,033 Applebee stores worldwide and according to their last annual report, the company has started a trend of shutting down locations. FY2016, the company closed 0.8% of Applebee stores, which equates to a total of 17 restaurants, currently operating 2,016 stores. This trend will continue unless the company can reverse their guidance

The Dividend:

Din currently pays a 9.00% annual yield as of 06/16/2017. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per quarter, as their current stock price is sitting at $43.12. According to Simply Safe Dividend, the company has a dividend safety score of 11, which informs investors the risk is high of a dividend cut. The following charts shows the strong trend of FCF from 2005 - 2010 then a slow progression of cash flows decreasing from 2010 to present (on average).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividend)

Of course, this is not a foregone conclusion that the dividend will be slashed by any means, but as the FCF of DIN continues to vanish, investors should be aware.

In a recent article published on Seeking Alpha last month, an author wrote about the dividend being an attractive yield and worth the risk for an investment. At the time of that writing, the yield was 8.1% and the stock price was $47.25. Fast forward to current levels, the stock price has bled another 8.74% from the time of that article. Until I see a reverse trend of sales stabilizing, or better yet, increasing, investors should not take the risk of jumping on this dog with fleas.

Competition within the industry:

DIN has a major problem that hasn't getting a lot of attention on Seeking Alpha or other media outlets. When looking at their competitors, Applebee's is a company with little innovation and doesn't offer customers a unique or superior experience compared to their peers.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) has a niche within the industry of being a sports friendly bar/restaurant, yet is also versatile enough to offer full meals with a sit-down experience. BWLD offers a wide range customers a flexible experience. For the family friendly crowd, they offer a large and open family dining area, that sits many patrons and encourages a family oriented crowd, as children can easily interact in the open space and BWLD crowns can be found sprinkled along the rims of the seating area. The bar area caters well to adults, as they have a superior beer selection compared to Applebee's, any sporting event one could want, many televisions and a darker atmosphere. BWLD also has a shuttle which delivers customers to local sporting events, free of charge.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) also has overall better offerings compared to Applebee's. With an impressive drink selection (adult beverages and non-alcoholic). The company also boasts unlimited fries, tater-tots and salad. Applebee's does not have unlimited fries, unless you go on a special promotional day of the week. When the industry standard contains unlimited sides to cater to customers, Applebee's comes up short. Red Robin also has a much stronger family oriented vibe to the atmosphere, as the dining area is brighter in lighting and also offers superior open space. Servers regularly sing happy-birthday to customers and provide them with a desert treat. Compare this special offering to Applebee's, there is no special birthday treat unless you sign up for promotional Emails.

As the current restaurant trends are to provide customers with unlimited sides and cater to specific niches within the industry, Applebee's is lacking both innovation and niche. Customers who are interested in the bar-scene at Applebee's are placed in the center of the restaurant in an awkward horse-shoe shaped bar, as if they are placed on display. Compare this with their two main competitors, the bars are better positioned to be discrete. Further, their competitors offer customers a better experience for what they are seeking. Sport spectators gravitate towards BWLD due to the better viewing experience and flexibility and RRGB offers a better family dining experience for a similar price. Applebee's feels like a company caught in the middle with no real reason to select them for a customer's main dining experience.

Management Key Strategies.

According to their 2016 annual report, management has a few components to their key strategies. The first, "Evolve strong brands and drive same-restaurant sales growth". Management, has not done an effective job in creating a strong brand of Applebee's or iHop. Both restaurants don't cater to a specific demographic or niche, but feels almost like a 'shotgun' approach to marketing. Create a broad line of generic food and hope customers walk in the door. They also have been failing to drive same-restaurant sales growth, as both brands have been in a downward slump for the past 2.5 years.

Their second strategy: "Facilitate franchisee restaurant development". Again, management has semi-failed in this category, as they have closed more stores than they have opened for Applebee's and I expect the trend to continue and spread to iHop, based off their same-store sales dwindling, at a rapid rate.

Their third and last strategy: "Maintain strong financial discipline" is also not looking too good. Looking at the company debt and obligations, it shouldn't leave investors feeling very safe:

(Source: 2016 annual report)

The company will need to pay back debt that is expected to cause some problems over the next 4 years that quickly grows out of control. Over the next 4-5 years $1,430 is due, while in 2016, the company made $3,749 (in millions). This should be yet another red flag for investors, as the company may struggle to payback obligations over the next several years.

With the three key strategic elements per management, all have been failing in unison. DIN brands have not experienced any significant evolution over the past several years that would allow the average customer to notice positive branding changes or reinforcement. Management has had the opposite result in facilitating restaurant development, as they have been closing more Applebee's than opening. iHop has been slowly increasing locations, but I do not see this trend continuing over the next several years. Lastly, management seeks strong financial discipline, yet management has put themselves in a position to have a burdensome debt due in 4-5 years. I believe this is poor debt management, as this puts the company to most likely increase the cost of franchising restaurants to bring in more revenue. The contract will be renegotiated in 2020, which should significantly increase the fees.

Conclusion:

DIN presents dividend investors with an appealing 9.00% dividend yield paid quarterly, that on the surface appears worth the risk, as the restaurants are American iconic brands. However, upon closer investigation, the company has been an underperformer of the S&P 500 over the past 1, 5 and 10 years, primarily due to the recent 6 months accelerated sell-off, as same-store sales continue to decrease with no end in sight. As FCF continue to trend lower, the dividend may be in jeopardy. Add the diminishing FCF to the debt due in 4-5 years and the company is a ticking time bomb waiting to explode. The company offers no competitive advantage over peers, as competitors within the industry have found niche roles and have been executing, slowly pulling customers away from the doors of Applebee's and iHop. Investors seeking a high dividend should pay extra close attention to the lack of management's abilities to execute on their own "value creation strategy".

