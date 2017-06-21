Chicago Bridge And Iron: Not The Huge Risky Mess You Think It Is

Long-term value investors should pay attention to Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) whose significant short-term problems are masking strong long-term earnings power. As those risks are mitigated and absorbed - a process which could take between 2 weeks and 1.5 years - CBI's long-term earnings power of around $4/share should regain the spotlight. Applying a conservative 8x multiple on long-term earnings would yield at least a 100% return from present prices.

Investors in CBI are currently focusing on three major risks: the Westinghouse litigation; cost overruns and change orders; and balance sheet fears. The majority of this article is about those three risks, and some public information about those risks that I have not seen discussed in other articles.

In the past two weeks, multiple analysts have dropped their price target significantly due to ballooning estimates for losses from the Westinghouse litigation. The reasoning behind these estimate changes is sparse, and the timing is suspect. The last time that risk estimates plausibly shifted was when the Supreme Court heard the case -- a month and a half ago. The sudden increase in risk estimates for Westinghouse doesn't correlate with that event, but they do correlate well with the recent drop in stock prices.

As I will discuss later, I believe analysts did not listen as the justices discussed the Westinghouse case during oral arguments (no analyst has mentioned the content of that discussion, that I have seen). Had analysts and investors listened to the oral arguments, I believe their estimates for Westinghouse risk would have gone down, not up, as I discuss in section 2.

Similarly, the Cameron LNG cost overrun issue is potentially large, with some bearish cases reaching a billion dollars in cost overruns. Yet there are some potentially significant mitigating factors that I have not seen discussed, that I will discuss in section 3.

One such mitigating factor is that the Cameron LNG contract has a cost-overrun contingency that is paid by the owners. I have seen only one analyst (CSFB) even mention the contingency, and I have seen no attempts at quantifying it. I don't understand how an analyst can base a price target downgrade on Cameron LNG without estimating or even mentioning the fact that CBI has a contingency to protect against cost overruns.

I don't know what is in these analysts' or investors' minds, but to me, the timing and numbers suggest that analysts have fixed their views -- bullish, neutral, or bearish -- and they are moving around their risk estimates to create a price target that matches their bullish or bearish view. In other words, I see the bulk of the existing analysis as justifying their views, rather than predicting the future price

In this article, I will touch briefly on the bull case for the stock; but most of the time I want to spend attempting to estimate CBI's economic losses from three key risks, which I believe will amount to $500 million or lower - less than a third of the price decline. Here are the section headings for the article:

1. The bull case for CBI is a double or more.

2. Westinghouse Litigation - (much) less risky than some analysts assume.

3. Cost overruns, "unapproved change orders" and Cameron LNG - real risk here, but mitigated by a variety of factors.

4. Balance sheet issues: should resolve themselves this year.

5. Summary

1. The Bull Case is a Double

The bull case is pretty simple. 2018 consensus earnings estimates are $4.14/share and Goldman Sachs' relatively bearish analyst puts 2019 earnings at $3.47/share. A simple bull argument is simply wait for short-term hits from Westinghouse and Cameron to pass, for earnings to normalize at $3.50/share or more. An undemanding and below historical P/E of 8-9 produces a 100% investment return.

What about beyond 2018? The company has been doing well attracting new business; their most recent guidance suggests around $12 billion of new contracts this year. This is about $2 billion more than their current revenues, which indicates that revenues should grow from their current point.

An even longer-term indicator of revenues is technology awards (which often precede large construction contracts). Technology awards doubled in the first quarter, and have also been strong in the second quarter.

As the market has shifted its focus to various risks, the company has finally seen a sizable uptick in new business.

But clearly investors are looking at the bearish case, and so let's set the bull case aside and focus on what analysts say are the main risks to the company. The next sections contain my analysis of the three most common analyst worries: 2. Westinghouse, 3. Cost Overruns and 4. Balance Sheet.

2. Westinghouse Litigation Favors CBI

Let me say this flat out: I don't think investors and analysts have done their homework on the litigation. In my view, analysts should be reading the briefs, and the precedent cases, before estimating the outcome (which most simply call "binary" or a "coin flip" - which I think is indicative of low-quality legal analysis). I have seen very little legal analysis or references to raw documents, which (I think) is necessary to make an informed decision about the stock.

The CBI case is unusual in that I think you can get a highly informative view into the potential outcomes of the case, by listening to 15-45 minutes of the Supreme Court justices discussing the case. To see these, click on oral arguments, scroll to May 3rd, and watch the whole Supreme Court discussion. If you can only spare 15 minutes, start at the 22 minute mark and watch the next 15 minutes.

I have not seen any analyst or investor even mention the existence of this video, not to mention the contents of it. I think that the Supreme Court Chief Justice can barely hide his incredulity at Westinghouse's position, which he calls "remarkable" and "extraordinary" (and not in the positive sense of the word). In my view, after watching the Supreme Court arguments, the eventual outcome changed from a range of (-$2Bn, +$400M) to (-$100M, +$400M). I can't predict when the verdict will be released, but my current best guess is that the justices will want to issue their opinion before the July 4th holiday

3. Cost Overruns, Unapproved Change Orders and Cameron LNG

Let me preface this section by saying a few things that may seem surprising in the midst of a relatively bullish article. I think CEO Asherman has not been forthright about some problems in the company, and that his Shaw acquisition was a disaster. I think the company has a credibility problem and I think the bearish analysts are correct to bring up the issues about cost overruns and unapproved change orders.

I don't think the magnitude is correct - I don't think these project problems are anywhere near the $1.5 billion in market cap loss that CBI has suffered.

I also think that several pieces of information here: about cost contingencies, Sempra's filings, standard contracts for flood insurance - are either under-reported or not reported at all. I believe these collectively mitigate (but don't eliminate) the losses that CBI faces.

Every CBI fixed-price contract contains a contingency budget for cost overruns.

The term "fixed price" is a little misleading, because investors might believe $1 of cost overrun means $1 of losses to CBI's earnings. From a conversation with the company, I believe that every fixed price contract for CBI includes a contingency against cost over-runs, which is paid by the owner. So hypothetically if CBI bids a project at a 7% profit margin, with a 5% contingency, the first 5% of cost overruns would be borne by the owner, the next 7% would hit CBI's profit margins, and CBI would only suffer a loss if their bid was 12% or more too low.

I have seen almost no discussion of cost-overrun contingencies in any analyst article, despite the fact that they are present on every fixed price contract and highly relevant to any cost-overrun discussion.

We don't know the size of the contingencies, but remember that CBI is a very old company and they have been appropriately controlling for risk for over a century - through the great depression, the great recession, and a couple of world wars.

Two legitimate cost-overrun situations

There are two projects that CBI has disclosed as being in a loss position, which are likely two natural gas power plants under construction. During Q4 2016, CBI took some charges against these projects, and said they thought the problem was fixed. Three months later, they lost credibility when they took even more charges against the same projects. I believe this has led investors to worry, reasonably, that more charges will come - both from these projects and other even larger projects.

The good news for these specific projects is that in Q1 2017 they took $82 million in reserves anticipating more losses in future quarters. This is an acknowledgement that the problem is not fixable (progress, in my mind), and it provides a buffer against future losses. There may be more charges coming, but I think they will be between $0 and $75 million due to the existing project reserves and the relatively close anticipated completion date.

"Unapproved Change Orders" are less ominous than they sound.

A change order is a signed contract between owner and builder, which specifies some type of change, for some payment. A change order on one project might have the contractor installing more lights, or different lights, for example. The owner would provide new drawings for the change, and CBI would typically say those changes are done on a "cost plus" (reimbursement) basis. Only after the client signs the change order, does CBI begin working on the project.

An "unapproved change order" is a change order where the owner is still checking whether CBI completed the changes. The "unapproved" modifier refers to the fact that it's reimbursed. It's still a signed contract between the two parties, with drawings of the changes, and pricing.

In the (vast?) majority of cases, unapproved change orders are a signal that cash flows are coming in the following quarter. This is because CBI has a signed contract, they have completed the work, paid the suppliers and workers, and CBI is simply waiting on reimbursement. My prediction is that the "unapproved change order" number is going to drop by a significant during Q2 and be converted to cash.

However, there was a new, problematic phrase in the 10Q (page 28), when they mentioned that about $166 million of the unapproved change orders are sitting in arbitration. This indicates that the client was not satisfied with the change, or disputed the final price. There's a legitimate risk here that some of that $166 million are going to end up as charges against the company. I think most investors believe the arbitration numbers primarily relate to Cameron LNG, so let's talk about more specifics in the next section.

Cameron LNG

The elephant in the room, according to Goldman Sachs (and other) analysts, is that Cameron LNG is going to suffer from $500 million in cost overruns. There is not much specificity to these arguments, so I can't react to their accuracy. However, there are elements that the analysts have not mentioned, which likely mitigate their estimated loss on the deal.

Cameron LNG's owners have already increased their financial completion guarantees by $400 million in the past 6 months. Between Sempra's November 10-Q (page 114) and their May 10-Q (page 89); the "completion guarantee" number for Cameron LNG moves from $3.7Bn to $3.9Bn. Since Sempra owns ~50% of Cameron LNG, this implies the entire ownership group has increased their budget by $400 million. Some or all of that budget increase should go to the builders; which would be a large, positive offset to the cost-overrun/change order issue.

All of CBI's fixed-price contracts have owner-paid cost-overrun contingencies of undisclosed amounts. It seems possible to infer the size of the contingency through Sempra's 10-K (page 6) where they state that the construction/engineering/development portion of the Cameron LNG contract is estimated at $7 billion (excluding financing costs). But CBI/Chiyoda's press release says the contract is worth $6 billion. I think the delta between those numbers is a combination of approved/anticipated change orders and cost overrun contingencies. I have not seen any analyst mention it but any of CBI's cost overruns and change orders that fit within that $7 billion budget would be a positive for earnings and cash flow.

The contingency and these filings resolves the seemingly contradictory statements of CBI's and Sempra's CEOs. Sempra is correct that they have controlled for price and time risk because they allocated money up-front for the cost overrun contingency up to $7Bn. CBI can also be correct that they will be repaid for the cost overruns because their starting estimate of the contract was $6 billion. This leaves a billion dollar range in which both parties can be within their initial budget and profit expectations.

The reasons for the delay, according to both parties, are severe flooding near Cameron LNG. The Red Cross called the flooding the "worst U.S. disaster since hurricane Sandy." According to this law firm, in standard construction contracts, flooding is considered an "act of God." This means the owners excuse the builder for the related construction delays, while the construction company bears any additional dollar costs. We don't have access to the contract, but flooding would be a standard and excused reason for a construction delay.

CBI has likely already taken some charges for Cameron LNG, probably for $24 million, during Q1 2017.

Overall, it is difficult to predict how many charges CBI has going forward. I think the risk is real, but mitigated by project-level contingency contracts, allocated funding increases from the owners, existing project reserves, the standard contractual protections for construction companies against flood delays, and the fact that the majority (vast majority) of change orders resolve without complaint. I will ballpark further construction losses between (-$250M to $0), which still posits the possibility of large losses, but of a magnitude that is far smaller than the $1.5 billion in market cap loss.

4. Balance Sheet Issues Should Resolve Themselves

Another analyst, at Macquarie, brings up the issue of CBI's balance sheet along with (or because of) worries about the nuclear litigation and cost overruns.

Since I view CBI's short-term problems being less severe than most analysts do, I also think that debt problems will resolve themselves by the end of the year. My view is that net debt will be cut in half by the end of the year from a combination of the $755 million sale of Capital Services, and free cash flow for the year of $250 million or more (this is significantly lower than CBI's guidance).

I think it's even possible that in two weeks, CBI will cut net debt in half. A billion dollars in debt reduction is possible with:

$755 million, Capital Services Sale

$100 million, organic free cash flow from ~$1/share in earnings

$100 million, reimbursement of 20% of the "unapproved change orders"

$100 million in up-front payments on new contracts (of which $60M+ was already received by the May conference call)

5. Summary

Almost exactly 5 years ago, I presented Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) at a value investor's conference. The presentation was the basis for a Business Insider article titled "Check Out a Hedge Funder's Huge Bullish Case for Bank of America." Bank of America was $7.76 at the time and it trades above $23 now.

I see many parallels between BAC then and CBI today: the litigation fears, the awful acquisition, the balance sheet problems, the recurring "one time" charges, and the management credibility problems. Then, as now, I think the analysts were mainly reacting to the stock price, rather than predicting it. And then, as now, I think you can simply wait for the core earnings power of the company to shine through.

I think CBI's earnings normalize within a year and a half (potentially sooner), with earnings that annualize to $4/share per year. I think net debt falls to half of where it is today. I think the normalized earnings and balance sheet repair translates to a stock price that is 100-200% above today's price.