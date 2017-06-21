Why BP Is Still A Good Energy Play

source: CNBC

There's a lot to like about BP (NYSE:BP) and its future, as it continues to ramp up its upstream operations while its downstream continues to do very well. It's debt remains a concern, but that will start to decline as the payments associated with the Deepwater Horizon spill continue to shrink.

One major concern is at a time when BP is ramping up production, the price of oil is likely to remain under pressure through at least the end of 2017, and possible through the first half of 2018.

Something that could help on the demand side over the next several years is the robust and growing demand for SUVs, especially in China, where estimates are up to 150 million could be sold by 2025. That's likely to increase afterwards.

Interestingly, the current low-price oil environment could accelerate the adoption of SUVs in the Chinese market.

Even though BP does have an aggressive growth plan in place, it does require approximately $60 per barrel Brent to break even. Its peers are closer to the $50 per barrel mark. Again, that will come down as its obligations to the Gulf oil spill declines.

It's obvious that at a time when BP is quickly increasing production it's not going to get short-term oil price cooperation, which means it may have to increase debt in the short term even further to meet shareholder expectations for its dividend, which remains its major attraction.

That means investors should look for anything that could disrupt the dividend.

Oil price going forward

Oil is going to remain under pressure. I see nothing through the end of 2017 that will change that. It could even get worse depending on the level of production brought back by Libya and Nigeria, with Libya still wanting to add about 300,000 barrels per day in supply, bringing the total to about 1,100 barrels per day by the end of the year.

Nigeria's different because of the volatility remaining in the country. It could go either way as to production levels. I think that's already priced into the market.

If U.S. numbers come in bearish in the near term, WTI oil is going to probably test the $30s once again; Brent may do the same.

For that reason BP is going go through some short term pain because it'll be boosting production at a time when prices will be under pressure. Of course further out this will be a strong catalyst for the energy giant, but in the near term it'll weaken its share price.

Unless demand for oil collapses far below expectations, I don't see this interfering with its dividend. It may not increase it, but I don't see it cutting it back either. To do so would, in the eyes of investors, remove the reason for taking a position in the company at this time.

When organic and sustainable demand for oil is in play, BP will once again become a growth company. That probably won't happen for the next 18 months or so because of the ongoing low price of oil.

The other major factor is the lack of clarity on how OPEC and others participating in the production cut deal are going to exit it without devastating the price of oil once more, bringing back the cycle of downward pressure on prices.

Major catalysts

The key catalysts to watch for are production levels, impact of the production cut deal, and the pace of oil demand growth. That will be reflected primarily in inventory levels.

No matter what tricks are used to give the impression of inventory levels being lowered, such as Saudi Arabia lowering exports to the U.S., the produced oil still has to go somewhere to be stored or sold on the market. Shale producers have an advantage in the regard because they can simply leave it in the shale and use that as a storage tank. I'm referring to drilled but uncompleted wells there, which basically serve as storage tanks because of how quickly they can be completed and the oil brought to market.

That is one of the reasons investors and others are continually taken by surprise. They aren't thinking in terms of DUC wells being a form of storage that can be quickly accessed.

Conclusion

BP has projected its production capacity to climb to 4 million barrels per day by the end of 2020. That's about 33 percent above what it produced in 2016. As mentioned earlier, that could be detrimental as the price of oil continues to find a sustainable range, and is likely to remain under pressure for at least another six months; probably longer.

Further out this is going to be a solid growth catalyst which will surprise a number of investors thinking the dividend is the only reason to take a position in BP. I think for now it is the only reason, but that will change over the next several years.

Under current market price conditions, it's highly probable BP may have to incur more debt to support its dividend for the remainder of this year. That will probably weaken the share price when combined with what is sure to be weak results over the next couple of quarters, especially when compared with the solid 1st quarter it enjoyed.

I'm not one to do the buy on weakness, but in the case of BP, as it ramps up production and continues to enjoy some strength in its refineries outside the U.S., I see its share price remaining under pressure for most of, if not the rest of 2017, which will be a good time to take or add to a position in the company.

