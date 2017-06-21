AbbVie: A Wonderful Company But At What Price?

Even though I consider ABBV to be a great company, the valuation is currently to stretched for my taste.

Introduction

Many investors are worrying about the lost Humira patent. At first glance, this would appear to be for good reason. But, after some more investigation it appears to be a non-event. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is likely to replace the lost earnings and it has plenty of time to do so. Furthermore, concerns about the company's debt load are being overstated. I consider ABBV to be a great company that is trading at a valuation that is too rich for my taste currently.

Humira

Humira generates about 60% of the company's revenue. This is also the main growth driver of the overall revenues. Humira sales increased 15% compared to the same period last quarter which boosted total revenues by 9%, while the rest of the products combined boosted revenue by 0.7%.

These figures further underpin why shareholders are concerned about potential Humira sales loss. A very good example of what happens when a company's major drug is faced with competition can be seen by looking at GILD's HCV sales. Dropping as sharply as 40% in the span of a single year. The stock price is down a similar amount in that period.

It will be 2022 before Humira faces any competition. And even then, this does not mean that Humira sales would cease to exist from one day to another. This gives the company ample of time to grow other product sales. Take, for example, Imbruvica's reported 45% growth previous quarter.

The company is expecting revenues of $5B in 2020. This alone would already plug a significant hole. Meanwhile, the company owns a very significant pipeline with currently over a dozen drugs in the Phase 3 pipeline alone.

As I will show below, management is expecting to "grow into the appropriate ratios". In context, this referred to the appropriate debt ratio. Also, management is not planning on paying down debt significantly. The reason I bring up debt is because it reveals management's concern regarding Humira. By stating that they do not prioritize debt at the moment, they are effectively saying that they are very confident in their growth prospect.

Debt

Investors are worried about the high debt load. This is in stark contrast with Richard Gonzalez', CEO, own thoughts about the debt level:

"Well, as far as debt is concerned, I'd say it is not our intent to significantly pay down debt in the current environment. In the event that interest wasn't deductible […] We believe we'll grow into the appropriate ratios; our credit rating is obviously important to us, and - but when you look at the growth of our business, we clearly think we can grow into that."

This again supports that the loss of Humira sales is a non-event. Management believes that the company will grow in to the appropriate ratios without significantly paying down debt. In other words, management believes that earnings growth will lower their debt ratio. Presumably, the CEO is referring to the Debt to EBITDA level which is around 4.5 based on FY2016 numbers.

And, even though a debt level of $45 billion seems very high, it appears very reasonable in relation the company's EBITDA. Admittedly, it is not as awe inspiring as Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) debt to EBITDA of 1.4. But, it does not have to be. Debt is part of the capital structure and as long as it remains manageable, which it currently is, then I see no reason to put too much weight on a single number.

Great company, but great price?

As discussed previously, I believe the Humira potential sales loss to be a non-event for multiple reasons. The major one being that the company has plenty of time to fill any potential loss of sales with its promising pipeline. And, since I consider the debt load to be acceptable, I can now move on to the valuation. It is here that I have a problem with the company. The problem with all its merits is that these have not gone unnoticed.

A very loose screen that I use for a company is the price to free cash flow. After that, I'll look at more metrics like EV/EBITDA and company specific information. Unfortunately, the price to free cash flow is a tad bit high at 16.2x.

Understanding the price to free cash flow is quite simply. If you look at ABBV as a business, the number 16.2 means that it would take you 16.2 years to recoup your investment if you bought it at the current market cap value. In other words, if you bought ABBV and allocated all of the free cash flow to yourself in the form of dividends, you would earn 6.2%.

Personally, I require that return to be at least equal to the average S&P return which is roughly 10% and 7% when adjusted for inflation. In other words, I tap out at a price to free cash flow of above 14.3. Just because I like the p/fcf metric, does not mean it is necessarily the best metric out there. I'd even argue that there is no specific best metric.

However, in the case of ABBV there is a more appropriate metric, which is the EV/EBITDA. This is because the EV/FCF captures the company's earnings power in relation to its capital structure. ABBV EV/FCF appears to be around 23.3 according to my calculation. Based on my required rate of return, this is far too low. However, one could argue that since the debt is not troublesome, there is no need to "allocate" a portion of the FCF to debt since it will simply be refinanced. In other words, debt is simply a permanent part of the capital structure.

Alternatively, we can look at the company's EV/EBITDA which is 15x. This still does seem a tad bid expensive. Also, I prefer to use EV/FCF since it is a much more conservative metric as it captures interest and tax expenses. It also captures D&A expenses indirectly since capital expenditures are subtracted to get to free cash flow.

Conclusion

Humira is a non-event and the debt is currently not a negative for the company as it is not impairing the business load. This conclusion is supported by the fact that the company trades at a debt of 4.2x EBITDA, and while this is not necessarily low, I definitely do not consider it to be high either.

While I like ABBV as a business, the company appears to expensive based on different metrics. The most important metric for me, the one that measures the rate of return of the free cash flows, indicate that the returns would be below average if purchased now. I consider ABBV to be a great buy at around $60 a share.

Let me clearly state that this does not imply that I think the stock should be shorted. Regardless of price, one would still be shorting a great company. Often times this works out terribly for the shorter. Investors seem to understand this as the short float stands at a mere 1.93%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.