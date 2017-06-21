Yangarra Resources: Top Well Results Merit The Great Stock Performance

All the time investors go for the home run. It is fun to try for it and sometimes intoxicating. But usually, the lure is a turnaround with high financial leverage like a Chesapeake Energy (CHK) or even Cenovus Energy (CVE). Of those two Cenovus Energy probably has a far better chance with the acquisition it just made even though the market does not like that acquisition so far.

But the best-performing stock right now of the three is Western Canadian company Yangarra Resources (OTC:YGRAF). Despite the lack of an attractive turnaround story along with seducing debt, Yangarra's stock is soaring because some very cheap wells are producing attractive results. Boring maybe? Now management has announced some improvements on those results.

"New Cardium 2-mile Type Curve Yangarra has analyzed the results from its most recent 10 well program to develop a type curve for future 2-mile Cardium wells on the Company’s land base. The wells drilled in the bioturbated zone exhibit better initial flow rates, higher pressures and lower than expected declines. The type curve has IP30 rates of 490 boe/d (390 bbl/d of oil), IP90 rates of 425 boe/d (295 bbl/d of oil) and twelve month declines of 48% on a boe basis. At US$47.50/bbl WTI pricing, the type curve generates a half cycle internal rate of return of 132%, has a payout of 10 months and an NPV10 of $5.5 million (the full assumption list and sensitivities can be found in the updated corporate presentation). Using the new type curve the Company projects annual production per share growth for 2017 of 85% when compared to 2016."

Source: Yangarra Resources Operations Update, June 12, 2017

So here is a relatively reasonably priced home run in the making. To the surprise of no one, the banks increased the credit line to C$100 million and the capital budget has been increased to C$70 million. The drilling activity will accelerate to 12 wells in the second half from 5 in the first half. All the while, the company intends to live within its cash flow and exit with a long-term debt to cash flow ratio under 2:1. So while the debt load may not be intoxicating, the company estimates that production per share will grow 85% and the company was profitable in the first quarter before all this.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources First Quarter 2017, Earnings Press Release

There are all kinds of value discussions out there. But the oil and gas industry has virtually given up on reporting profits. Yet here is a company that usually manages to report profits despite the horrific commodity price decline. The new wells should ensure that past loss reporting (when it happened) will now become a memory. While prices declined, this management waited out the decline with some hedging and then sprung into action once prices stabilized.

Notice that cash flow stays at more than 50% of sales consistently. Plus net income in the first quarter was more than a third of sales. Falling commodity pricing will have some effect on future cash flows and profits, but the results shown above can clearly withstand those effects much better than a Chesapeake Energy or a Cenovus Energy. This little company has transformed itself into one money-making machine. The accelerating activity shows that management intends to report more profits in the future.

Source: Yangarra Resources First Quarter 2017, Earnings Press Release

The key to this profitability is the capital budget combined with initial flow rates shown above. Even with the new higher capital budget, the company averages less than C$20 million a quarter to get the rates shown above. So production expansion is going to be a no-brainer. There are a lot of big companies spending big bucks without the kind of relative returns shown above. As shown below, these are relatively cheap wells, so the results above are outstanding for the money invested.

As shown above, production has expanded nicely from the fourth quarter. Traditionally, the second quarter offers a weak comparison due to the Spring breakup, but activity usually accelerates during the third and fourth quarters. Mr. Market always worries about weak comparison, so the stock has pulled off its highs some, though it is still up about 20% since the March Article. So this may be an attractive entry point.

The stock has more than doubled since the drilling program began, but the new goal to exit the year in the 6,000 BOED range probably means there is more upside potential. Management has been raising guidance all year as the results exceed expectations and there is no reason that will not continue.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources June 2017, Corporate Update

Very few companies show an attractive return at WTI $30. Chesapeake for example shows break-evens in the WTI $35-$45. Cenovus is a little better as they do have some projects breaking-even as low as WTI $25. Both of the big companies have in the past slowed activity when prices have declined. This company has no fear of lower prices. A whole lot more competitors are going to be suffering far more than this one during periods of commodity price declines.

Plus Yangarra management has some attractive hedges in place for the rest of the year. They may limit upward price potential but it also provides more earnings visibility to drill those wells with 10-month paybacks.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources June 2017, Corporate Update

The stock price has backed off some since this slide was created. That is good because it just makes the cheaper argument better. Management has a stated cash flow rate of more than C$50 million. But the fourth quarter cash flow rate will probably exceed C$20 million. So the enterprise value shown above is a little more than four times the predicted annualized fourth quarter cash flow from operations rate.

A lot of larger companies, especially Chesapeake Energy do not come close on that bargain or growth front. If Chesapeake will do well at higher commodity pricing, this company will still be a lot cheaper on a per share basis. Even Cenovus, with its more realistic turnaround story is more expensive than this company.

Plus Yangarra can grow production at 50% a year for a few years without a lot of logistics challenges that a larger company would have. The speculation here is far safer because the debt load, the generous cash flow, and the hedging program provide a lot more protection. Plus production is growing nicely and the market loves a growth story.

Under many commodity price scenarios, this company can be bought at less than one-time annual future cash flows. Depending upon how fast the company grows, that one-time ratio should easily arrive within a five-year period. At eight times the current price, this forecast has a lot of downside potential and yet the investor could still win big. Only an extended period of extremely low commodity pricing should slow it down. When it comes to value, this company is now reporting profits and lots of cash flow. Both are going to be increasing tremendously in the future.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.