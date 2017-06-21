Aspen Insurance Not Operating At A Top-Notch Level

If Aspen can generate double-digit ROE over the long term, a total return of 10% is possible from here, but this is more and more a "show me" story.

Aspen (NYSE:AHL) wasn't my favorite idea in P&C insurance back when I last wrote about the stock in early 2016 (I preferred Chubb (NYSE:CB)), as I thought the apparent undervaluation in the shares was overshadowed by some operational risks. While the shares have climbed about 10% since then, a lot of those operational risks have emerged as bigger issues, and Aspen has underperformed other insurance companies like Chubb and Travelers (NYSE:TRV), as well as the broader Dow Jones P&C Insurance Index (which is up about 25% since I last wrote about Aspen).

Aspen's "build it and they will come" strategy for insurance hasn't worked out yet, and the company has seen both higher adjusted loss ratios and higher expense ratios. The company's underwriting profitability has declined significantly and weak pricing is not going to help matters.

Aspen is shrinking its programs business and taking a harder look at expenses, but shrinking reserve releases and the prospect of claims inflation are worries. While I still believe that Aspen can get to low double-digit ROEs over the long term, and the shares are priced for high single-digit to low double-digit returns, there is still risk to those projections and it's hard for me to get excited about Aspen outside of potential M&A interest.

A Tough Mix

Although there are self-inflicted issues with Aspen that I'll address later, the company continues to face a relatively challenging macro operating environment. P&C insurance pricing remains rough, with consistent ongoing declines across the board. Pricing has continued to decline by 3% to 4% year over year for the sector since the start of 2016, though more specialized segments like worker's comp, specialized liability, and surety have held up better.

Unfortunately, while there have been a couple of bad quarters for catastrophe losses and P&C insurers are staying relatively disciplined on underwriting, there's still just too much capital out there and investment yields remain low.

Unfortunately for Aspen, they don't really have a lot of strong niches to offset that underlying weakness. Aspen doesn't have the leverage to workers' comp like Travelers, Hartford (NYSE:HIG), or W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), nor the leverage to more specialized lines like product liability, aircraft, or fidelity that companies like Chubb, Berkley, and Travelers have, or the leverage to small business clients like Hartford, Travelers, and Chubb (where pricing is better).

Pricing isn't substantially better in reinsurance either. Aspen did better than the overall renewal rates seen on the January 1 renewals (down 4% versus an industry average for prop-cat down 6%), but renewal pricing for Florida was down another 5% at the June 1 renewal period. As in P&C insurance, there's just too much capital in the markets right now to allow much pricing leverage.

Ongoing price declines that stretch back close to three years now aren't the only issue. Investment yields remain low, but there are signs of claim inflation. Therein is another risk for Aspen - while rates are starting to head higher, some percentage of that could get chewed away by claim inflation. At the same time, the P&C sector as a whole has burned through a lot of reserve release.

Aspen's release was 2x the normal level for a first quarter (excluding a charge for a change to the discount rate used for personal injury claims in the U.K.), but reserve releases have been declining and the underwriting conditions of the last few years don't suggest ongoing reserve releases on par with the experience of the last few years (which have averaged over five points of combined ratio).

Past Decisions Aren't Paying Off

For over 15 years, Aspen has been trying to build up its primary insurance business by hiring underwriting teams to establish a presence in markets like aviation, marine, professional liability, credit and surety, and so on. Hiring away teams is a "pay now, profit later" sort of proposition, though, as these efforts will always be sub-scale in the early years - the idea, though, is that the businesses grow over time and achieve attractive scale.

Unfortunately, it has been slow-going. Aspen is still a tiny player overall in P&C insurance, with less than 1% share on a national basis in any of its focus areas - fire is one of its strongest areas and that's still a market where it has less than 1% share and is barely in the top 30.

So too in areas like ocean marine and surety where the company certainly has grown over the last five years, but not enough to be more than a distant competitor to companies like Travelers and Chubb. With that, Aspen's expense ratio remains quite a bit higher than its peer group, without any particular superiority in premium growth or underwriting quality to offset that expense burden.

Management has been scaling back in less profitable areas and they brought in consultants to help identify opportunities for operational improvement. These efforts should help, but the hope of future growth and leverage has been an important part of the bull case for some time.

Time will tell what happens with the company's crop insurance business. Aspen acquired this business over a year ago and management has since talked of growing it to around 10% of gross premiums (or around $400 million a year) while producing combined ratios in the 90%s. That would represent 100% growth relative to AgriLogic's 2015 premiums and would make this a business with credible scale - something that Aspen certainly would like to have.

The Opportunity

I'm not nearly as bullish on Aspen as I once was, as I am concerned about the upward trend in loss ratios (ex-cats and reserves) since 2012 - the loss ratio has increased from about 55% to 58.5% in 2016 and the last quarter (Q1'17) saw a 170bp yoy increase to 56%. Likewise, there's the aforementioned lack of leverage in businesses that were supposed to be providing more premium growth and operating profits by now.

Certainly, it's fair to say that the low rate environment and weak P&C pricing weren't obvious risk factors five, 10, or 15 years ago, but I believe other P&C companies have managed this challenging period better than Aspen has.

I'd also note that Aspen rebuffed a takeover bid two years ago that offered a premium to book value about one-third higher than today's price. Endurance, the rebuffed buyer, was later bought itself and Allied World (NYSE:AWH) and OneBeacon have also agreed to sell themselves at much higher premiums than Aspen currently trades. While there are certainly arguments as to why Aspen wouldn't deserve a matching premium (and I believe I've laid some of them out here), Aspen could be an attractive target from a cost synergy standpoint.

I still believe that Aspen can get to double-digit ROEs, but I believe it will take longer - due to both market conditions and Aspen's own profitability challenges. That target supports a pretty healthy operating income growth outlook, and I believe Aspen shares could return around 9% to 11% a year if 10% to 12% is a reasonable long-term ROE target.

The Bottom Line

I suppose an optimist could argue that Aspen is now a strong self-help story where expectations have gotten whittled down to more achievable/beatable levels. Management seems to be aware of the company's issues and is moving to deal with them, and I don't think the company is abandoning businesses like marine and surety where there has been growth over the last five years (not to mention the crop business). There also isn't a surplus of attractively-priced P&C stocks right now. While I can't say I lean especially bullish on Aspen, maybe there is still a relative value argument to make here.

