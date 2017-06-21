Hornbeck Offshore Retires $200 Million Of Its 2019 Convertible Notes At A Large Discount

Unless you firmly believe in the bull case for the offshore industry, an investment in the company's shares remains highly speculative.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Hornbeck Offshore's management obviously wasted no time after securing a new $300 million credit facility late last week as the company today disclosed the early retirement of $200 million of its 1.625% senior convertible notes due 2019 at a discount with a combination of existing cash and roughly $100 million in borrowings under the new credit facility.

Picture: Stacked Hornbeck Offshore Supply Vessels - Source: Company Presentation

Looking at trade data provided by FINRA, one would assume the bond purchases having occurred at prices of roughly 70-75% of face value but the company could have already started to buy back the bonds at substantially lower levels before announcing the new credit facility last week.

Very conservatively assuming an average purchase price of 72.5% of face value, Hornbeck would have used $145 million in cash to retire the debt, leaving the company with a remaining cash balance of $165 million and $200 million still available under its new credit facility.

The transaction would result in a roughly $55 million gain on the early retirement of debt in the company's upcoming Q2/2017 report, or approximately $1.50 per share. The gain might be substantially higher if Hornbeck Offshore has indeed started to repurchase the bonds at lower prices before officially announcing the new credit facility.

As the notes have consistently traded in the low 60s over the last couple of weeks, the average repurchase price might have been as low as 62.5% which would have resulted in $20 million lower cash usage and a $75 million gain on early debt retirement or roughly $2 per share.

After the bond buyback, approximately $100 million of the company's 2019 convertible notes will remain outstanding in addition to $375 million of senior notes due 2020 and $450 million in senior notes due 2021.

From a cash flow perspective, the transaction would be roughly cash flow neutral in case the company exercises its payment "in-kind" (PIK) option on the new credit facility.

With liquidity of $365 million, Hornbeck Offshore could easily address the remaining $100 million in 2019 convertible notes but would still have to come up with a solution for the 2020 and 2021 bond maturities.

For now, the transaction has bought the company additional time for its markets to recover and to get in a position to refinance the 2020 and 2021 notes at reasonable conditions.

Looking at bankrupt competitor Tidewater's (NYSE:TDW) projected revenues for the next couple of years, the company expects the bottom to be reached over the next few quarters and revenues to increase very meaningfully thereafter. For its fiscal year 2020, ending March 31, 2020, the company is expecting revenues to already surpass FY2017 levels by 30% and FY2018 trough levels by 55%:

Source: Tidewater bankruptcy documents, docket 17

While I generally consider Tidewater's assumptions being too optimistic, the projections nevertheless show Hornbeck Offshore's potential under a bull case scenario.

If Tidewater's management will be proven right, Hornbeck Offshore would have no problems to refinance its 2020 and 2021 debt maturities at very reasonable terms.

That said, I do not expect the company's management to sit tight and simply wait for the recovery now. Instead, further measures to address the capital structure might be already underway as, for example, a discounted debt exchange offer for all or a part of the company's outstanding notes against a combination of cash, equity and new, longer-dated debt securities perhaps secured by a second lien and / or the company's remaining unencumbered assets.

The company actually needs to lower its overall debt levels as major competitors like Tidewater and GulfMark Offshore are soon expected to emerge from bankruptcy with considerably lower net debt levels and sufficient liquidity for years of additional runway even under current industry conditions.

Bottom line:

Hornbeck Offshore hasn't wasted much time after securing a new $300 million credit facility last week and used its increased liquidity buffer to retire $200 million of its 2019 convertible notes, buying the company some additional runway for the industry to recover.

The transaction will result in a very meaningful one-time gain that will be reported in the company's Q2 results and which I estimate to be in the $1.50-$2.00 range per share.

While I still expect a good chunk of dilution as debt levels will have to come down substantially for the company to relieve cash flow pressures and remain competitive, I do not expect equity holders to suffer a similar fate like shareholders in Tidewater or particularly GulfMark Offshore are currently facing.

Investors looking for additional color should go over Hornbeck Offshore's new investor presentation which, in addition to broad based industry color, further illustrates the bull case on the company.

With superior management and a more modern fleet than most of its US-based competitors, Hornbeck Offshore would be a prime candidate for considerable share price appreciation once the industry will finally show signs of recovery.

Unfortunately, I do not expect current industry trends to reverse anytime soon, so a long position in Hornbeck Offshore remains a highly speculative bet at this point.

