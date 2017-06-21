Vanda: Several Catalysts Coming Up

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) has made solid progress over the last few quarters but its share price has been stuck in a tight range since the start of 2017. Hetlioz is still growing at a solid rate and the company made some changes to improve the uptake over the coming quarters. Fanapt sales are still declining but the sales force expansion was completed in early Q2 and the company expects the brand to return to growth in the second half of the year. Aside from the commercial portfolio, the pipeline continues to progress and we have several clinical readouts over the next few quarters that could positively impact Vanda's share price along with Hetlioz's and Fanapt's commercial progress.

Q1 - seasonal headwinds, but good Y/Y growth for Hetlioz

Vanda's net sales in Q1 grew just 12% Y/Y to $37.4 million. The main culprit for the lowest Y/Y growth since 2013 was Fanapt - net sales were flat over Q1 2016 and down 9% sequentially. The company noted on the Q1 earnings call that inventory adjustments negatively impacted Q1 sales and that total prescriptions were down 4% compared to Q4 2016. Poor seasonal trends at the start of the year have also contributed to the sequential decline in sales - insurance migration for patients and insurance deductible resets. Management noted that the negative trends have reversed in late Q1 and they reiterated the FY 2017 revenue guidance range of $165 million to $175 million with Hetlioz contributing $88-93 million and Fanapt $77-82 million.

Hetlioz net sales in Q1 grew 25% Y/Y and 5% sequentially to $20.2 million.

Source: Vanda earnings reports

The company made some changes that are starting to have a positive impact on patient persistency and sales growth:

The company replaced an underperforming specialty pharmacy with a top-performing one in 2H 2016.

New patient outreach program with a dedicated team of nurse educators is out in the field and "delivering excellent results," according to Vanda.

At the beginning of April, Vanda launched a new non-24 hour TV campaign which should increase awareness among non-patients and drive patient adds in the following months.

The EU launch is still going slowly as the company is tackling reimbursement in Germany and other EU countries. The final price in Germany is expected to be in place in Q3 and we should start seeing modest contribution from Germany and other markets in late 2017 and more meaningful contribution in 2018. I will refrain from making estimates until we see how the launch progresses over the next few quarters, but I will be satisfied if Hetlioz does as half as well in the EU as it has in the U.S. since the Q2 2014 launch (U.S. net sales in 2014, 2015 and 2016 were $13 million, $44 million and $72 million respectively).

Pipeline update - several data readouts over the next 18 months; new candidates to enter the clinic as well

We should see several data readouts over the next 18 months:

Tradipitant phase 2 trial in chronic pruritus in patients with atopic dermatitis - results in Q3 2017.

Tradipitant phase 2 trial in gastroparesis - results in Q4 2017.

Hetlioz phase 2 trial in Jet Lag Disorder - results in 2H 2017.

Hetlioz phase 3 trial in Smith-Magenis Syndrome - results in 2018.

Hetlioz PK study for pediatric formulation - results in 2018.

Trichostatin A in hematologic malignancies - IND application in mid-2017.

Fanapt (EU trade name Fanaptum) - MAA under evaluation by the EMA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults - decision expected in 2H 2017. The company is likely to partner Fanaptum in the EU.

Vanda also recently licensed a Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) portfolio from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). Vanda intends to complete the technology transfer activities and initiate IND-enabling studies for several CFTR indications during 2017. Some of the indications the company is targeting: dry eye, constipation, polycystic kidney disease and diarrhea. Vanda will pay UCSF an initial license fee of $1 million and will be responsible for development costs. UCSF is eligible to receive up to $46 million in potential development, regulatory and sales milestones and single-digit tiered royalties on net sales.

Vanda remains significantly undervalued

Vanda's market cap is currently around $625 million and its enterprise value is around $500 million. I believe this is a very low valuation for a company that is expected to generate at least $165 million in net sales in 2017 and that has a robust pipeline with several value-creating catalysts over the next 18 months. My price target on Vanda remains $29 ($21 conservative) and is based on Hetlioz and Fanapt without assigning value to the pipeline, which continues to expand.

Conclusion

The next few quarters will be very interesting for Vanda investors. We should start seeing an impact of the expanded Fanapt sales force (or lack thereof), Hetlioz's continued growth driven by the recent changes and the awareness campaign and several clinical data readouts, starting with tradipitant in Q3 and Q4 and Hetlioz in jet lag in the second half of the year. These data readouts are at the same time a risk for the near-term share price performance, but not a risk to my thesis as I have zero value assigned to the pipeline. Other risks include slower-than-expected uptake for Hetlioz and lack of progress with Fanapt despite the sales force expansion. Vanda expects to end 2017 with a cash balance of $121-141 million and is in good financial shape. I believe the company will become cash flow by Q4 2017 or in 1H 2018.

Author's note: Growth Stock Forum subscribers had an early look at this article, and have access to regular exclusive updates on every stock I am covering. Readers are invited to take a two-week free trial in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.