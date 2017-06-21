Crude Oil On Sale - Are Cracks And Contango Signaling Another Low In Crude?

On Tuesday, June 20 the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil fell to a new low in 2017 when it took out technical support at $43.76 per barrel and reached a low of $42.75 on the expiring July futures contract and $42.94 on the now active month August contract. The price action in crude oil has been bearish since the May 25 OPEC meeting. The cartel announced that they would continue with their production cut that began at the beginning of 2017 and told markets that the output quotas would remain in place until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The market had expected OPEC to extend cuts, but in light of increasing shale production and rising inventories had hoped the cartel would trim production even more at their bi-annual meeting in May. Almost immediately following the latest OPEC missive, the price of crude oil turned lower, and it has not stopped falling since.

I believe that crude oil has declined to a level where the energy commodity is currently on sale. Currently, crude oil displays an oversold condition on short-term charts. Moreover, recent moves in processing spreads and contango could mean that oil is very close to a bottom.

WTI falls from $52 to the bottom of its 2017 trading range, and contango has widened

Tuesday, June 20 was the end of the roll period for the July NYMEX futures contract as August will now become the nearby month. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX August oil futures highlights, open interest has declined to below 2.109 million contracts. It is likely that the current trend lower has caused most speculative longs to exit the oil futures market. Declining open interest alongside falling price tends not to support the continuation of a downtrend in a futures market. August futures have dropped from $52.22 on May 25 to lows of $42.94 on June 20, a decline of 17.8% in less than one month. At the same time, momentum has declined to a level that displays a deeply oversold condition on the daily chart. While many are looking for lower prices and a challenge of critical support at the November 2016 lows at $42.20 per barrel, we could be very close to a significant bottom in the price of crude oil.

Product prices reflect higher inventories, but wider contango means less producer hedging in North America

Product prices have fallen alongside crude oil, but since early to mid-June they have begun to outperform the raw crude oil. At the same time, rising contango is typically bearish for the price of the energy commodity, but the forward curve is signaling a slowdown in hedging activity by North American producers.

In late May and early June, the prices of oil products moved lower as inventories reported by the API and EIA grew. As stocks grew and oil moved lower over recent weeks the prices of gasoline and heating oil futures hit the skids. Source: CQG

July gasoline futures have dropped from $1.6693 on May 24 to $1.4101 on June 15, a decline of 15.5% from the highs to the lows. Source: CQG

The price of July heating oil futures has declined from $1.6313 on May 25 to lows of $1.3824 on June 20, a drop of 15.3% over the period. As the charts illustrate, oil products have gone along for a bearish ride with the price of crude oil.

At the same time, contango in both Brent and NYMEX spreads has increased since the end of May. Source: CQG

The chart of December 2018 minus December 2017 NYMEX crude oil futures shows that the spread has moved from a backwardation of 21 cents per barrel on May 25 to a contango of $2.08 cents on June 20, a move of $2.29 in the spread. Increasing contango tends to be bearish for the price of crude oil, but it also is a signal that hedging activity has ceased.

I believe that moves in the spread and the product markets over recent sessions could be a sign that oil will find a bottom at a new low for 2017 sooner rather than later and the price will recover back towards the $50 per barrel level.

Crack spreads have bounced from recent lows

Oil product prices have not declined as far as raw crude oil on a percentage basis since May 25. Crack spread have turned around over recent sessions which could eventually lead to a bounce in crude oil. Source: CQG

Crude oil futures broke through support on June 20 but August gasoline crack spreads made their low on June 15 at $14.68 and have recovered to over the $16 per barrel level since. Source: CQG

The heating oil crack spread moved to a low of $13.51 on June 6 and has since bounced to over $15.30 per barrel. The increase in crack spreads could provide support for the price of oil. Consumers buy oil products, and the path of least resistance for the prices of these products provide clues for the underlying commodity that is the critical input in the refining process. Gasoline and heating oil prices have outperformed raw crude oil since June 15 and June 6 respectively. It may just be a matter of time before strength in the product markets impacts the price of oil.

The rising level of contango on NYMEX spreads is likely the result of less hedging activity. Rising contango together with the decline in open interest could lead some producers in North America who hedged output at prices above the $50 per barrel level over the course of 2017 to not only stop hedging but to buy back their hedge positions and wait for higher prices. As the price of oil falls, it may pay for many shale producers to book profits in the futures market and temporarily close down their output until the price rebounds to a level where they can hedge once again.

Shale output is likely to slow as the pressure is on for other world producers

Shale production in the U.S. became profitable above $50 per barrel, and now that the price is approaching the $40 level, hedging activity will slow to a snail's pace. The lower oil drops, the more likely it becomes that those hedged producers will support the price by repurchasing and closing out short positions. However, when it comes to many OPEC nations, the lower prices fall, the more likely it becomes that they will cheat and sell more petroleum production than the current quotas dictate. Countries like Nigeria, Venezuela, Angola, Libya, Iraq, and others will see an immediate decline in oil revenues which could lead them to sell more to capture more petrodollars. Even the strongest producers like Saudi Arabia and even the Russians will experience a decrease in the flow of oil revenues with the price almost 20% below where it was trading less than one month ago. The current price move is bad news for the Saudis when it comes to the valuation of their upcoming IPO of Aramco (Private:ARMCO) in 2018.

Less production from U.S. shale could lead to more output from OPEC producers as their production cut program falls apart. At the same time, events in the Middle East have already weakened the cartel which could be on the brink of breaking down. While the lower price could lead to more Middle Eastern oil following into the market, the rift among member nations could have more dire consequences for the region leading to unexpected price spikes in the months ahead.

Politics in the Middle East could cause a price spike

In the aftermath of OPEC's extension of their production cut on May 25, the Middle East underwent a dramatic political change. In early June, Saudi Arabia and many of their allies cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar and initiated a land, sea, and air blockade of the tiny Persian Gulf nation. The Saudis claim that Qatar's relationship with Iran is dangerous for the region as is their financial support for terrorist groups in the area. The U.S. is the monkey in the middle of the current diplomatic crisis as central command for military exercises in the Middle East is in Qatar. While the secretary of state has appealed to the Saudis to ease the blockade and start talks with Qatar, President Trump has expressed support for the Saudis. At the same time, Russia's close relationship with Iran puts their interest on the opposing side when it comes to Saudi Arabia. The blockade has increased the temperature in an already volatile area of the world. This week, the U.S. shot down a Syrian military plane, and an Iranian drone and Russian military aircraft have repeatedly buzzed U.S. warships. Any outbreak of violence in the Middle East could cause the price of oil to spike higher as production and refining facilities, as well as logistical routes, will likely become targets for military action.

Crude oil has been falling like a stone since May 25, and on June 20 it fell through critical support and is trading at the lowest price of 2017. However, there are many signals that the energy commodity will find a bottom soon. The lows came on a day when July futures were rolling to August, and it is likely that any speculative longs have exited positions. Crack spreads have turned higher over recent sessions, and the increase in contango is a sign that shale producers have stopped hedging and some may even be buying back short positions. Analyst sentiment has turned overwhelmingly bearish about the prospects for the energy commodity. All of these issues add up to a case for a bottom in crude oil around the current price since the daily chart exhibits a deeply oversold condition at this juncture.

The most bullish case for crude oil is the political situation in the Middle East that could cause violence to flare in the region. The OPEC members are at each other's throats these days, and that could lead to a temporary increase in output as they cheat and ignore their quotas. However, the political problems in the region and the ongoing proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran is likely to get a lot hotter over coming weeks, and the region could be on the verge of unprecedented violence over the blockade of Qatar. Increasing tension in the Middle East is not only bullish for the price of crude oil; but it could send the price from the new low in 2017 we saw on June 20 to a new high for the year in very short order if diplomatic tensions turn to military action.

I believe that the risk in crude oil has now shifted to the upside and that the energy commodity will head back to the $50 per barrel level sooner rather than later. In the low $40s, crude oil is now on sale, and the bargain price is not likely to last for long.

