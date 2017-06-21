Cattle Sink But Pigs Fly High

The grilling season each year is the time of the year where demand for animal proteins reaches its peak. The summer months is time for fun in the sun, but it is also a time for get-togethers and barbecues where steak, burgers, ribs, chicken and other carnivorous delights sizzle on grills powered by charcoal, propane, natural gas, or even wood in some cases.

Meats tend to be seasonal commodities as supplies grow during the off-season and animals are herded into processing plants on their way to picnics and barbecues during the summer months. Cattle and hog futures tend to reflect seasonal pressures, and at the very end of last year's grilling season, both types of meat fell to their lowest levels in many years. Live cattle futures dropped to below $1 per pound for the first time since 2010, and lean hog futures declined to lows of 40.7 cents per pound, the lowest price since 2002. Since then the prices of both meats have come storming back with live cattle reaching its most recent high at $1.3890 in April 2017 and hogs reaching almost 83.5 cents per pound this month. Cattle have pulled back from their highs to below $1.20 per pound, but hogs remain over 80 cents and close to recent highs.

Cattle peak at the beginning of the season for peak demand

After trading at lows of 94.30 cents per pound in October 2016, live cattle futures embarked on a six-month rally that took the price to a high of $1.3890 in late April. As ranchers prepared herds for their trip to processing plants to satisfy the hungry demand that occurs during the grilling season that begins each year on Memorial Day weekend in the United States the price of cattle futures began to fall. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, live cattle futures have declined from the end of April highs. The futures market reflects demand in coming months, so it has been no surprise that the price of cattle have moved to the downside. Animal protein producers have had plenty of time to grow and tend to new herds over recent years, and the trajectory of price is a reflection of enough supplies to satisfy demand throughout the 2017 grilling season. Meanwhile, open interest had risen to an all-time high level earlier this year in a sign that hedgers are becoming more comfortable with using the futures market. The recent decline in open interest as the price had come down is likely a result of hedge unwinding during the period of delivery of the animals to the physical market. This week, live cattle took yet another leg lower.

Cattle price falls below support

On Monday, June 19 the price of active month August live cattle futures fell below technical support at $1.16775 per pound which was the May 16 low. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, August live cattle futures declined to lows of $1.1365 per pound, the lowest price since late April. The support level has now become technical resistance and while live cattle rebounded in Tuesday's session to close at $1.1590 the technical damage represents ample supplies of beef for the coming months. The weekly chart shows that cattle prices remain in a downtrend. While cattle have been falling, lean hogs have continued to show incredible strength over recent sessions.

Hogs continue to fly high

The price of lean hog futures has more than doubled since last October. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of lean hog futures shows, the price of pork has continued to skyrocket even while cattle have turned lower. Nearby lean hog futures traded to highs of 85.275 cents per pound on June 20, the highest level since last June. Resistance is now at 88.825 cents, the June 2016 highs. The trend in lean hogs remains higher but it has rallied to overbought territory on the weekly chart, and those flying hogs could soon hit a patch of turbulence if the price action last June is any guide for the future. Source: CQG

Active month August lean hogs continue to trade near recent highs at 82.70 cents per pound. The futures closed on June 20 at 81.65 cents 1.05 cents off the highs. However, since June 1 lean hog futures have been making lower highs, and it appears that the high price for pork could be in for a correction on a technical basis.

Pork prices in dangerous territory

It takes a lot shorter time for producers to raise hogs than cattle. Therefore, trends in the cattle futures market tend to be longer and more stable than in the hog futures. Last October, cattle fell to the lowest price since August 2010 while hogs posted the lowest price in a decade and a half. On the monthly chart, hogs tend to be more volatile than cattle. Source: CQG

Monthly historical volatility in live cattle futures is currently at the 30.68% level. Source: CQG

Monthly historical variance in lean hog futures is currently running at 48.18%.

Pork prices have risen into dangerous territory, and if last year is any guide, we could be in for a big reversal in the price of lean hog futures in the days, weeks, and even months ahead.

Watch for a reversal in lean hogs

Hog production in 2017 has been sufficient to meet the requirements of hungry grillers across the United States. One of the issues that face the hog market is that the world's largest hog producer and processing company, Smithfield Foods, was bought by a Chinese company a few years back and now the supplies are controlled by an entity that operates within U.S. borders but is under the financial supervision of the Chinese government. The U.S. could face shortages of pork in years to come if pork supplies decrease as we saw in 2014 when PED killed over seven million suckling pigs. However, for this year it seems that supplies are bountiful and that could lead to selling in the hog futures markets in the weeks ahead.

Hogs are currently in overbought territory from a technical perspective. Last year the price of pork reached just over 88 cents per pound before the floor fell out and they traded to the lowest level since 2001 in October. We are currently bumping up against that level again at the same time of the year. Cattle have already sunk, but pigs continue to fly when it comes to the prices of animal proteins. It could be just a matter of time until those flying hogs come in for a rough landing and begin to fall back down to earth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.