The Real Losers From Amazon's Foray Into Food

And there is one company that you shouldn’t shun right now.

The news is well known - Amazon is going to kill the grocery industry by buying up Whole Foods.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is a very interesting company, in that well over the majority of its revenues are derived from recurring revenues - via its membership fees. This is a model that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is targeting, as I've mentioned here - with Amazon looking to use Prime with Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) to make a Costco-like model.

With that, Costco shares took it on the chin with the news that Amazon is buying Whole Foods, shares are down nearly 10% in the last week.

But just like Costco, there could be other losers thanks to Amazon-Whole Foods. Amazon has had marked success with its AmazonBasics offering and it'll likely have major success with entering the consumer products goods business. That should scare the likes of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST), which calls Whole Foods its largest customer in the private label foods business.

There are other companies that will feel the pain. Amazon could look to change Whole Foods' inventory drastically, as cheaper private label goods will have lower prices at Whole Foods to create a bigger appeal for the masses. That means not only is Post on notice but so is Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and McCormick (NYSE:MKC).

But going back to Costco, is the selloff an overreaction?

Costco shares still trade at 13 times forward EV/EBITDA (enterprise value-to-earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization), while Whole Foods - even with the premium - trades at 11 times.

Compared to other grocers, Costco trades at 28 times next year's earnings estimates - while Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) trades at 17 times, Target (NYSE:TGT) at 12 times and Kroger (NYSE:KR) at 11 times. Costco's premium is still rich even with the fallout.

But it is worth noting that Costco continues expanding its returns on equity and invested capital, now up to 15% and 21%, respectively. These types of returns have helped Costco trade at a historically high premium. Its strong earnings and same-stores sales growth also helps, with Costco dwarfing the likes of Kroger and Target. Just last month, Costco crushed same store sales (those stores open at least a year) for the quarter - posting a 5% gain, topping 3.7% estimates. For its most recent quarter, Wal-Mart posted a 1.3% U.S. same-store gain. Costco continues to grow memberships, growing 4% in 3Q ending May 7. All in all, that's what should help keep Costco insulated from Amazon. I just don't see many shoppers canceling their Costco membership to flock to a Prime Whole Foods.

Granted, Amazon will change the dynamic, but will they really compete with bulk goods? Probably not, but the valuation at Costco, given this new industry shakeup, might mean lower multiples for Costco going forward. Still, it's a retail industry where there's a lot of uncertainty and volatility, having a solid recurring revenue business model is a big positive.

Beyond that, the high-end grocery market might be in a bit of a bind. That is, many organic grocers outside of Whole Foods have a ton of debt and are in less-than-ideal locations (read: non-prime locations - no pun intended). Hence, the likes of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and The Fresh Market will be hit hard. Then there's the bigger worry, that this Amazon-Whole Foods deal now means it can sell 'everything' to shoppers, and that will pressure Wal-Mart and Target.

In the end, the Costco membership model will help keep it insulated from any competition that Amazon can provide. Costco has nearly 50 million members and can sell them goods at rock bottom prices. Its members and warehouses provide Costco a solid moat. Meanwhile, Post Holdings is in trouble, as is Sprouts Farmers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.