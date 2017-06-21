The Fed's Headache: How Foreign Direct Investment Pushes Down Yields

In this article, we'll analyze foreign direct investment flows into the U.S. to determine how these flows have driven the 10-year yield.

The massive expansion of central bank balance sheets in Europe and Japan are thwarting the Feds plans to normalize the yield curve.

The divergent monetary policies between the Fed and central banks around the world have caused global capital flows to rush into U.S. assets as investors search for higher yields.

The Fed not only hiked interest rates during their June meeting but also indicated their desire to shrink the Fed's massive $4.5T balance sheet.

With the Fed engaging in a tightening of monetary policy, economic theory states that yields should rise as a result. However, today we're seeing the opposite occur. One of the reasons yields, namely the 10-year yield, are not responding to the Fed hikes is waning optimism about economic growth. If you follow my articles on Seeking Alpha, you know that recent articles of mine have focused on how economic growth and expectations of growth (both higher of lower) have pushed the 10-year yield lower.

However, there's another reason for the low 10-year yield, despite the Fed's best efforts to normalize the yield curve (achieve higher long-term yields).

Global capital flows into the U.S. from countries with very low yields like Europe and Japan are preventing the normalization of the U.S. yield curve.

These capital flows are not only impacting yields in the form of ETFs like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) but also equities including banks like Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and bank ETFs like the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF). Banks typically rely on higher yields to bolster trading income and loan spreads.

In my prior article, I showed how yields have fallen following Fed hikes which is admittedly counterintuitive. The reason for lower yields is the increase in global capital flows rushing into the U.S. as investors quench their insatiable thirst for higher yields.

Why are global capital flows coming into the U.S.?

One reason for the inflows is because the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are engaged in quantitative easing or QE for short. This QE consists of purchasing their nation's government and corporate bonds; driving bond prices higher and yields lower. With European and Japanese yields so low, foreign investors are seeking higher yields in the U.S.

Another chief reason for capital flows into the U.S. (called foreign direct investment of FDI), is the uncertainty surrounding the elections in Great Britain, and the European Union, mainly due to Brexit. Foreign capital has flowed into U.S. Treasuries despite the low rates they offer investors, to avoid the political and economic uncertainty in Europe.

Having worked on an FX trading desk for over ten years, I learned that yields and growth drive global capital. Of course, there are other factors that drive the 10-year yield besides capital flows into the U.S. Some of those factors include Fed policy, economic growth, and expectations of growth and inflation.

In this analysis, we're going to focus on the historical FDI numbers to determine if these inflows do impact U.S. yields.

The charts below show the massive growth in the central bank balance sheets since for the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank as a result of their Quantitative Easing programs.

QE impact on bond yields:

The negative effect on the 10-year yield for Japan from their QE program is illustrated in the chart below.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Although U.S. yields are low by historical standards, they remain higher than most major economies.

The QE impact on European bonds in comparison to the 10-year yield:

As a result of European and Japanese QE, U.S. yields offer more value to investors as compared to the 10-year yields in Europe.

The result is increased capital flows into the U.S. buying both equities and bonds (driving down yields).

How much of an impact does FDI have on U.S. Treasury yields?

The chart below contains the quarterly investment flows from Japan into the U.S. from 2H of 2014 through 2016.

We can see how the 10-year yield (blue line) correlates well to FDI flows into the U.S. The larger quarterly flows are highlighted by the red rectangles for illustrative purposes.

In Q4 2014, 13B flowed into the U.S., and the 10-year yield fell going into Q1 of 2015.

In 2015, FDI dried up, and yields jumped.

In late 2015, the Fed hike attracted additional capital flows into the U.S. from Japanese investors searching for higher yield.

The result from Q4 2015 through Q2 2016 was a massive bond market rally, and yields fell in response to the increase in FDI (see the three red boxes).

Data in charts from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

If you notice from the chart above that typically double-digit quarterly, FDI flows correspond to large percentage moves in the 10-year yield. Of course, some of the FDI went into U.S. equities as well. However, the correlation between FDI from Japan to the movement of the U.S. 10-year is noteworthy.

FDI from Europe and the correlation to the U.S. 10-year yield:

We see a similar story play out as the larger flows of FDI (red boxes) correspond to a drop in the 10-year yield.

Although the correlation is not always one-to-one, it's hard to ignore that the injection of capital from overseas can have a profound impact on the U.S. yields.

Data in charts from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

One final note on the chart above is that in 2015 and 2016, FDI from Europe was roughly unchanged. However, we can see the correlation between increases in FDI and lower yields.

However, by the end of 2016, the 10-year yield traded roughly flat as compared to the start of 2015; reflecting the nearly identical FDI flows for those two years.

If we need further confirmation that FDI flows from Europe were coming into the U.S., we need to look no farther than the euro to U.S. dollar exchange rate.

Foreign direct investment from Europe with the euro-to-U.S. dollar exchange rate added to the chart.

A good barometer for investment flows into the U.S. are the changes in the value of the dollar.

We can see from the chart, the euro (red line) weakened or fell as investments were unwound in Europe and transferred to the U.S. During this process, investors were converting their euro-denominated investments to U.S. dollar denominated investments thus weakening the euro.

Of course, the opposite was true as well whereby when FDI from Europe slowed, the euro rose against the dollar.

Data in charts from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The correlation between the euro/usd exchange rate to FDI into the U.S. is extremely tight.

This tight correlation between exchange rates and FDI is why currencies are considered barometers for growth and interest rate policy for countries around the globe.

Takeaways and what to watch going forward:

Global capital flows over the past few years are having a significant impact on yields in the U.S. However, what drives those flows can range from Fed hikes or other central bank policies, economic growth, risk aversion, and geopolitical events; just to name a few.

The Fed's plans to normalize the yield curve causing bond yields to rise is being complicated by FDI flows into the U.S. due to the massive balance sheets of European central banks and the Bank of Japan.

In the coming months, we're likely to hear a lot more about the unwind of balance sheets from the ECB, the Bank of England, and the Fed. The timetable and pace at which the drawdowns occur will undoubtedly move capital across the globe affecting yields and global equity indices.

It will be interesting to see when the Fed begins to unwind their $4.5T balance sheet, whether FDI flows will increase enough to offset the Fed's tighter monetary conditions or will the Fed win out, in the end normalizing the yield curve and sending yields higher for years to come.

Good luck.

