Screening For Potential Spin-Offs: Honeywell International

Spin-Off Screen

About two months ago Daniel Loeb of Third Point made the case that Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) should spin-off its Aerospace division (Link). With the company being under pressure from an activist, it's now on my potential spin-off screen and an analysis is warranted to see if there's an investment opportunity. I would like to note though, I'm not advocating for the spin-off or that the spin-off is likely to happen.

Honeywell International is a diversified technology and manufacturing company whose main focus is in the industrial market. They now operate through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies (HBT), Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT), and Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS). Sales have reached in excess of $39 billion and management has used an M&A strategy to accomplish this.

Organic growth still hasn't materialized throughout the businesses. In 2016, Home and Building Technologies segment was the only segment that showed improvement, which was driven by new product introductions. The biggest headwind to topline growth has been currency and I anticipate this to ease going forward.

Exhibit 1: Historical Operating Results by Segment

Source: Company Reports

The Aerospace segment makes up 37% of the revenue base with the second highest operating margin profile at 20%, implying less competition within the segment compared to HBT and SPS, which have the lowest operating margins. The Aerospace segment supplies commercial aviation equipment, system and service solutions, and products and services to aircraft operators in the defense, military, and space industries. With the segment having the largest revenue base, synergies across the organization are there, but it does operate in a very different market (see Exhibit 2).

Exhibit 2: Competitor Mapping

Source: Author's Research

There is no overlapping competition for the Aerospace segment compared to the other three segments, so separation does make some sense from this standpoint.

Valuation

The company has continued to generate large amounts of cash flow, and increase it annually over the last 5 years. This cash flow has been used to pay dividends, buyback stock, and make strategic acquisitions. All of these cash uses have benefited shareholders over the years, but organic growth has started to slow, along with operating margin expansion. These factors could be the main driving factor as to why the company sells at a discount compared to peers (See Exhibit 3).

Exhibit 3: Peer Analysis

Source: Gurufocus, Company Reports

With an average EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x, a re-rating shows at least 15% upside. I don't know though if a separation of the Aerospace segment would close this gap. Portfolio wide organic revenue growth has been none existent, not just restricted to the Aerospace segment.

Concluding Thoughts

I do find this push for a spin-off an interesting development, especially because Honeywell is at a crossroad. Should they stay being a large industrial conglomerate or separate one of their largest revenue base segments to provide focus and fresh strategic initiatives? I don't know the right answer, I do know that Honeywell sells for a lower EV/EBITDA multiple than its peers, and has already gone through one spin-off in the past year with Advansix (NYSE: ASIX), which can serve as blueprints for management if they wish to pursue this corporate action. Honeywell's management has announced they will make their decision by the fall of 2017.

To read more research on stock spin-offs, micro-mid cap companies, and special situations please consider following me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive notification when I publish research next.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.