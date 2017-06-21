7.95% Dividend Yield Gets Whooped By Its 8.15% Sister

These two MITT preferred shares should look more alike

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) has two preferred shares right now which should be priced closer together. Earlier this week I found a difference in preferred share prices from Annaly Capital Management when comparing NLY-E to NLY-C and NLY-D. The difference in MITT's preferred shares aren't as significant, but they are material enough to dive in and take a look.

The reason MITT-A is a decent hold option is because I don't expect MITT to be able to issue a new series of preferred stock - MITT-C. The company would have to justify issuing MITT-C at a low enough coupon rate and then using the proceeds to call MITT-A or MITT-B. I think if they were to issue MITT-C they would be stuck needing to offer an original coupon rate around 7.625%. For clarity sake, MITT-C does not exist. This is my professional opinion on what I would expect if the company was contemplating a call on MITT-A and MITT-B.

That is my estimation for what they would need to pay to be moving the shares effectively enough to generate the proceeds they want. It would be a nice little spread, but it's not quite enough that I think it would trigger them to do it. One reason being the issuance cost on a deal like that could cause them to only receive around $24.25 per a share they were issuing. Therefore, MITT-A could afford a slightly larger premium and I believe a call right now is not likely.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Numbers

Let's start breaking down the numbers in the charts below:

This is a good starting point for what I think of the preferred shares of MITT and comparing them to the preferred shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT). The credit quality on MITT's portfolio concerns me less than the credit quality of NYMT because NYMT is using first loss positions in CMBS tranches. So even though NYMTP and NYMTO have good dividend yields at a glance and call protection, the underlying company carries a lot more risk. AGNC has no credit risk within their portfolio which is one cause for their yield to be lower than other preferred shares in the mREIT sector.

More numbers please

MITT-A and MITT-B stripped yields are different by 20 basis points. The next call date for both preferred shares is so close there wouldn't be much of a difference in price from slightly more call protection. Difference in worst-cash-to-call isn't that material, especially since MITT-A is very unlikely to be called. If MITT-A were called, I believe MITT would wait until they could call MITT-A and MITT-B at the same time to reduce the operational costs. The 8.15% yield is considerably less risky than going for the years of call protection coming from NYMTO. In the event of a market crisis, NYMT is carrying a lot of risk. The common equity over preferred equity is relatively low for the MITT preferred shares, which is a slight issue. However, it's not an issue when comparing MITT-A to MITT-B because they come from the same company.

AGNCB and AGNCP are good hold options if an investor isn't looking for the higher yield. With the lack of credit risk, if the market takes a dive AGNC is nearly immune to going under. Mortgage REITs holding only agency mortgages do not see the kind of beating credit sensitive securities take. That isn't to say the common share price would be unaffected, but the book value and loans they are holding should be virtually immune to any credit pressures.

Yield information

Here's the breakdown for the yields:

Portfolio

I like the dividend yields from preferred shares and believe them to be a defensive allocation in my portfolio. Investing in preferred shares allows me to choose prices I'm comfortable with from companies I know very well. I look for dividend yields elsewhere and I'm currently holding Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Target (NYSE:T), and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG). I do have some invested in Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), but I won't be adding anymore because I think the price is getting too high.

I'm keeping my eye on some strong companies and if their PE ratios come down I'll consider buying them. The list right now consists of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) are also great options if their prices go down, but they normally sell at very high valuations. I'll probably only get to invest in them if there is a market scare.

Conclusion

MITT-A is currently a great hold option for investors looking for a dividend yield over 8%. AGNC has two preferred shares that are a good hold option but they are at 7.45% and 7.76% which some investors may not view as being high enough. NYMT has two relatively high dividend yields, but the company carries too much risk for me to see either as a hold. If I were holding either right now I'd be selling and happy to swap it for MITT-A.

If you want to know more about finding the best opportunities in preferred shares, consider joining my service for the best research on preferred shares. In addition to constantly updating models with clear buy and sell target prices, I also offer free text message and e-mail alerts when I find a great deal. Anyone who signs up before July 1st, 2017 will be able to lock in annual rates at only $330 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.