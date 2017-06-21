Frankly Files Updated U.S. IPO Registration

I look forward to providing a final opinion when we receive all proposed terms for the IPO, but so far I find the company's potential U.S. listing worth watching closely.

Digital media company Frankly has amended registration for its U.S. debut.

Quick Take

Toronto-listed digital media technology company Frankly (OTC:FLKKF) has filed an amended S-1/A registration statement seeking to sell 2.4 million units for between $4.50 and $6.00 per unit.

The company is continuing to grow revenues while retaining high gross margin and it generated cash flow in 2016.

I’m favorably disposed to the U.S. listing effort based on its financial results, but will provide a final opinion when we know all the terms of the proposed IPO.

Company Recap

San Francisco-based Frankly was founded in 2012 and is headed by founder and CEO Steve Chung, who previously held senior management roles at CDNetworks, KIT Digital and We Heart It.

His experience as EVP at KIT Digital, which provided a white label OTT (Over The Top) video software company, was marked by civil charges against other members of the senior management team who were accused of a scheme ‘to book revenue from at least one dozen sham license agreements.’ Former president of KIT Gavin Campion pleaded guilty to fraud in that case. There was no known connection between the alleged fraud and Mr. Chung.

Frankly provides content creators with the ability to manage native applications and distribute content from a single platform to mobile and smart TV devices.

The company has developed a video and other content management platform, content exchange system that reaches more than 60 million MAUs in the U.S., APIs and an advertising network that assists content providers to more efficiently distribute, analyze and monetize their content.

Competitors include a number of publicly-held and private firms who offer content management and distribution systems:

Lakana (NXST)

WordPress VIP

Brightcove (BCOV)

Neulion(TSE:NLN)

MLB Advanced Media

Anvato (GOOG)

Verve

Accedo

DoApps

Frankly says its system is currently ‘being used by approximately 200 U.S. local news stations, mostly affiliated with large broadcasting networks such as NBC, CBS, FOX and ABC. We plan to enhance our platform in the future by expanding our offerings to other media verticals and international markets, together with investments into channel partnerships, sales and marketing, enhanced data analytics and innovative advertising products.’

IPO Details

Frankly, which is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange – TSX-V:TLK – wants to add a U.S. Nasdaq listing of 2.4 million Units and underlying Shares and Warrants respectively as FKLY, FKLYU and FKLYW.

It expects a midpoint per share price of $5.25, for gross proceeds of $12.6 million, not including 360,000 over-allotment Units being offered to the underwriters, should they be exercised.

The post-IPO market cap would be approximately $40 million, excluding over-allotment and company stock options.

Management expects to use the net proceeds from the offering as follows,

Approximately $1.5 million to increase sales and marketing investments (including channel partnerships) to increase market share and expand into other verticals; Approximately $4 million for product development on existing and new products including CMS, mobile and TV apps, and video workflow; Approximately $1.5 million for development of new business lines in big data and digital advertising; $2 million to repay a portion of the Credit Facility; and the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The listed managers on the IPO are Roth Capital Partners, Joseph Gunnar & Co., and Noble Capital Markets.

Commentary

I previously wrote about Frankly’s IPO prospects in my February 2017 article, Toronto-Listed Frankly Intends To IPO On U.S. Market.

In that article, I highlighted its rapidly growing top-line revenues and high gross margin for the years 2014 – 2015.

The company has since posted 2016 results, and topline revenues have again grown sharply, from $6.9 million in 2015 to $22.8 million in 2016.

Gross margin dropped slightly, from 65.3% in 2015 to 62.2% in 2016 and cash from operations swung from a $14.1 million use in 2015 to a $3.4 million positive cash flow in 2016.

As of March 31, 2017, Frankly had $4.5 million in cash, equivalents and restricted cash; it had $21.1 million.

While management has not finalized IPO terms, I’m impressed by its topline revenue growth, high gross margin, and swing to cash flow positive for 2016. While cash flow numbers are uneven, as evidenced by its 1Q 2017 cash flow usage of $1.4 million, I generally like what I see in the numbers.

One note of caution: in 2015, the company acquired Worldnow, a 17-year-old CMS provider for $45 million. In 2016, it wrote off $4.2 million in ‘impairment’ expense. It wasn’t a game-changer, but still a misjudgment by management.

As we know final terms about the U.S. IPO, I’ll provide an update, but Frankly’s U.S. listing is one to watch.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.