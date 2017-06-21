FedEx: Heading To $230

FDX stock could command multiple expansion of 3 to 5 points, which justifies a fair value of $240 to $250 per share some time in 2018.

Shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) now have a clear shot to reach $230 in the next 12 to 18 months. I won't pretend that target, which assumes growth of around 10%, is breathtaking. But with the broader market trading at near all-time highs, increasing the chance for a sell-off, FDX stock looks like a smart place to park some profits.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., the company continues to realize stronger profitability from various program initiatives not only at its Express segment, but also strong shipment volume growth at FedEx Ground. Combined with better-than-expected e-commerce growth and the positive net impact of fuel, FedEx is finding new ways to offset Network expansion costs and the potential threat (if you can call it that) of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Given these factors, combined with strategic acquisitions such as TNT Express, FDX stock remains one the better bargains on the market. Despite FDX shares already rising some 12% year to date, which has bested the 7% rise in the S&P 500 SPX and the Dow Jones Transportation Average, FDX is priced at just 13 times fiscal 2018 estimates of $15.53 per share, versus a forward P/E of 19 for the S&P 500 index. And here's the thing: $15.53 per share for next year assumes year-over-year growth of 14%.

The company is projected to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 13% for the next five years. From my vantage point, investors can get the best of both worlds: A cheap stock and a company that is growing profits above the industry average. Assuming FDX stock traded on par with the rest of the market, these shares would be valued today at around $290. Meanwhile, a conservative multiple of 15 puts FDX stock at around $230, which is more than realistic.

Plus, if the shares were to reach their high analyst target of $240, the implied return is about 15% from current levels. And given the fact that FedEx just trounced Wall Street's fourth quarter earnings estimates Tuesday, analysts may be compelled to raise their price targets. After the market closed Tuesday, FedEx posted adjusted earnings of $1.15 billion, or $4.25 per share, compared to $897 million, or $3.30 per share a year ago.

The bottom-line beat was by a whopping 37 cents, while quarterly revenues surged 21.2%, which are, in fact, breathtaking for a $55 billion company. It begs the question: Is Wall Street really paying attention to what the company is doing? The company explained:

"Operating results benefited from higher base rates, increased package volume and the inclusion of TNT Express results. Net income and earnings per share reflect tax benefits of $104 million, or 37 cents a share, related to the implementation of new foreign currency tax regulations, the adoption of a new accounting standard for share-based payments, and certain transactions related to the TNT Express integration," the company said in a press release.

Notably, revenues at FedEx Express rose 7% to $7.18 billion, thanks to a combination of higher base rates and higher package volume. And with operating margin expanding to 12.6% on the back of cost efficiency-related efforts, FDX stock could command multiple expansion of 3 to 5 points, which justifies a fair value of $240 to $250 per share some time in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.