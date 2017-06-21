How To Retire At 60 And Fight About It

Ted and Mary return

The story of Ted and Mary has been a popular segment enjoyed by tens of thousands. Retirees need to know how to build a steady portfolio, plan their cash flows, and have reasonable expectations. If an investor plans on retiring 40-50 years from now, they can make extremely volatile investments as long as the risk-adjusted returns are worth it. When the investments are made during retirement, volatility can be a very bad approach. You need the income to live.

Guess where the couple moved to?

Ted and Mary spent the majority of their working life in Portland, OR. They both loved the outdoor scene. They liked being close to the ocean and close enough to mountains to be able to go skiing. As they became older, skiing was no longer a hobby they both enjoyed. They owned a boat to go crabbing, but maintenance on their boat from the salt water became too much work and wasn't worth it to them anymore. They decided to sell their boat at Depoe Bay and their skiing equipment.

Ted and Mary agreed to move to Colorado Springs so they could still be able to do activities outdoors, but also have a lower cost of living. The area may not be as green as Portland, but they both agreed there were infinitely more days when the sun was out. They also were able to sell their medium-sized house in Oregon for $350,000 and buy a much nicer home for the same price in Colorado Springs.

The following chart from Zillow shows the average home value for homes with 5+ bedrooms:

Ted and Mary were able to get a 5 bedroom home for $350,000. They agreed that they would purchase a more expensive home, because in the event of a market crash they would be able to sell it and move into something much cheaper. Then whatever money they made on the deal would go back into their portfolio. They both understand that if the market dropped significantly, it would sure to start climbing again and the extra $150,000-$200,000 they could make moving into a smaller home would be able to help make up a significant amount of what they lost. They wanted a large home because they have family and friends visit a lot and didn't want things to get cramped.

Here's the price point for a home they could buy if the stock market took a turn for the worst:

It's important for Ted and Mary to have a large home for family and friend gatherings. They agreed it would be more practical to buy a larger home and get used to living on a certain amount. Then they could move into a smaller home if something drastic happened with the market. This way they could likely live on the same amount coming from their portfolio.

Speaking of the whole retirement thing

Ted and Mary do not agree on strategies.

Mary spent a couple of years reading investment strategy on Seeking Alpha and believes dividend champions are the way to go. She's chosen 29 dividend stocks and wants to go with an equal-weighted strategy. This helps for better diversification, and in this way, they won't be overinvested in a company that has done extremely well. It also helps with companies trading at a lower P/E ratio because if it's a company like Target (NYSE:TGT), it could be primed to rise.

Mary read a piece on how the market is delusional and believes it's better to be diversified just in case there's a market panic. Ted and Mary decide to split up their $1,000,000 portfolio so they can both invest $500,000 in what they believe to be good investments.

Here are Mary's equally weighted 29 dividend champions:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:NWN) Northwest Natural Gas Company 3.45% 3.02% (NYSE:PG) Procter & Gamble Company (The) 3.45% 3.07% (NYSE:EMR) Emerson Electric Company 3.45% 3.19% (NYSE:MMM) 3M Company 3.45% 2.20% (NYSE:VVC) Vectren Corporation 3.45% 2.76% (NASDAQ:CINF) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 3.45% 2.76% (NYSE:KO) Coca-Cola Company (The) 3.45% 3.24% (NYSE:JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 3.45% 2.50% (NYSE:CWT) California Water Service Group 3.45% 1.98% (TGT) Target Corporation 3.45% 4.84% (NYSE:SWK) Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. 3.45% 1.62% (NYSE:MO) Altria Group, Inc. 3.45% 3.15% (NYSE:SYY) Sysco Corporation 3.45% 2.44% (NYSE:BKH) Black Hills Corporation 3.45% 2.49% (NYSE:UVV) Universal Corporation 3.45% 3.28% (NYSE:WMT) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. 3.45% 2.70% (NYSE:PEP) PepsiCo, Inc. 3.45% 2.73% (NYSE:XOM) Exxon Mobil Corporation 3.45% 3.75% (NYSE:MCD) McDonald's Corporation 3.45% 2.44% (NYSE:NNN) National Retail Properties 3.45% 4.73% (NYSE:O) Realty Income Corporation 3.45% 4.52% (NYSE:LOW) Lowe's Companies, Inc. 3.45% 2.04% (NYSE:KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corporation 3.45% 2.91% (NYSE:ED) Consolidated Edison, Inc. 3.45% 3.24% (NYSE:T) AT&T Inc. 3.45% 5.05% (NASDAQ:TROW) T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. 3.45% 3.10% (NYSE:CVX) Chevron Corporation 3.45% 4.07% (NYSE:PM) Philip Morris International Inc 3.45% 3.40% (NYSE:VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. 3.45% 5.03%

Mary, to prove her point to Ted, took PM out of the portfolio and checked total returns. Since January 3rd, 2000, this portfolio (Without PM since it wasn't around until 2008) returned 598.1% compared to 123.7% for the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). It also had these returns with 16.4% annualized volatility compared to SPY's 19.8%. How could Ted possibly argue with this amazing portfolio?

Ted is not comfortable with this being their entire portfolio, because he believes there's too much opportunity for confirmation bias. Mary hasn't done enough research because the companies she has chosen are the ones still raising dividends. Any dividend champion who failed to raise the dividend would cease to be a dividend champion. This is a form of survivorship bias.

Ted points out that if you only do a 5-year period, start date on June 19th 2012, the total returns of the portfolio were 86.4% compared to SPY's 91.5%. Mary understands what Ted is saying, but she believes the companies are so massive that if there is a market panic her portfolio will fall much less than something like SPY. Ted sees her point as this portfolio had less volatility than SPY over the last 5 years and has a beta of .75.

Ted and Mary, after arguing, come to an agreement that they will both be in charge of half the portfolio. Ted thinks that high dividends, diversification, and lower beta are the best way to finish off the portfolio. Therefore, he's going to look for ETFs, preferred shares, and safer investments which don't have much growth potential but will still give the couple significant dividends.

Below is a chart of Ted's equally weighted side of the portfolio:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Vanguard REIT ETF 10% 4.32% (NYSEARCA:VYM) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 10% 2.90% VDC Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF 10% 2.37% (NYSEARCA:DVY) iShares Select Dividend ETF 10% 2.98% (NYSEARCA:SPHD) PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF 10% 3.80% (NYSEARCA:PFF) iShares US Preferred Stock ETF 10% 5.50% (NYSEARCA:VPU) Vanguard Utilities ETF 10% 3.03% (NASDAQ:VCLT) Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF 10% 4.05% (NYSEARCA:HYG) iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 10% 5.03% (MUTF:VWEAX) Vanguard High Yield Corporate Fund 10% 5.33%

Ted went for high-yield investments and while some are more risky than others, the overall portfolio has vastly less volatility than SPY. Since October 26, 2012, he saw that this portfolio would've only returned 54.1% compared to SPY's 86.1%. However, Ted has noticed that the market seems to be in perma-bull mode and he's worried that GDP growth projections are greatly exaggerated. He's fine with less returns now because he wants a high yield and a portfolio that has less risk than the entire market. The beta of his portfolio was .51 over this period and had annualized volatility of 7.6%. SPY had 12.4% over this time period.

Below are two charts I've created showing the dividend income they will be receiving from all their investments:

Mary's chart:

Ted's chart:

Ted's half of the portfolio has a lot more income from dividends, but the underlying investments have far less growth potential. Investors need to be aware that during retirement having less volatility is extremely important if you can't stand to lose a large chunk of your portfolio.

Other income methods

Mary enjoys reading Seeking Alpha and ends up writing her own articles. She had worked as an accountant for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) for 20 years and believes her experience will give some insight into the numbers behind companies. She only writes a couple of articles a week and ends up averaging $400 a month. The added income of $4,800 is a great addition to what Ted and Mary are already making from their portfolio.

Ted was a sports announcer for 30 years and started his own blog both as a hobby and to make money online. His initial goal wasn't to make money online, but he started pulling in $175 a month casually writing what he thought about basketball, football, and soccer.

Ted and Mary's Income

Between their two hobbies to make money and the entire portfolio their annual income would be $42,519.78. For a couple living in Colorado Springs who don't have to pay a mortgage, this is a healthy income.

Hello, what about Social Security?

Ted and Mary decide to wait until they're 70 to file for Social Security and figure it will be used towards their healthcare. As people get older, healthcare plans rise substantially and they know they are going to need the income from Social Security. They are healthy now, but know as time goes on this won't be the case. Ted and Mary believe that waiting until they are 70 to take Social Security is the best option and it'll solve almost any issue they may have with their health.

Except for nursing homes.

Nothing solves nursing homes.

End of the story

Ted and Mary ended up having to sell their home and move into a 2-bedroom due to a massive market panic when they were 68. The market went down by 30% and a few dividend champions fell. They harvested a difference of $160,000 when selling their home and purchasing the new one. They were disciplined enough to live off less than $40,000 a year for two years until Social Security kicked in. The couple also never took their money out of the market and by 73 years old they made what they had lost back. They are still sitting on an extra $160,000 and debating whether they made the right choice to downsize.

What they should do

Ted and Mary should put the extra money in preferred shares. Several of the preferred shares carry dividend yields of 7% and 9%. During a market panic, some great preferred shares can even yield as high as 10%. If Ted and Mary had used this strategy initially, they could have significantly increased their income while lowering the volatility in their portfolio. I recently caught a great opportunity in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and spotted a silly market failure in Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). If Ted and Mary decide to use preferred shares, they can significantly boost their income in retirement.

