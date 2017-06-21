Flexible Solutions International: New Trial Illustrates Business Model, Small Cap And Big Opportunity

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEMKT:FSI) is a chemical and manufacturing company, focused mainly on chemicals that increase crop yield, improve oil and gas operations, reduce environmental footprint in cleaning and water treatment and slow water's evaporation. They are an environmental company that focuses mainly on increasing efficiency of the various industries with chemical treatments and/or manufactured polymer solutions.

On June 1st the company released information related to one of the business lines and its recent success. This helps illustrate the business model and brings our attention to finding out if, financially, this is a company worthy of our investment dollars. First let's talk more generally about this small cap company.

The Business

This company is split into two companies, the water conservation side aimed at consumers, utilities and corporations, and the agricultural and oil industry supplier side.

One the consumer/utility supply side its value proposition of the company is the creation of a single monolayer over a liquid designed to reduce evaporation and energy loss, having created and built a business around a cost-effective method they developed. There are three core products focused on the pool market (consumer and commercial) and a more general evaporation control solution. Their solution is lower cost than their main competitor in the pool market, blankets. Upon signing new contracts they get a onetime sale for the distribution mechanism, then ongoing revenue from chemical sales (depending on the market they are servicing).

They also have an agricultural solution that allows fertilizer to remain in the state where it is available for plants to utilize longer. This same division of the company, NanoChem Solutions Inc, is responsible for their oil production additive which prevents scale and corrosion. The value proposition of the agricultural additive alone, including margins for FSI and dealers, costs approximately $10-20/acre for a payback of approximately $30-100/acre depending on the trials variables (350 trials at the time).

Between the various applications and business models present, this small company has a profitable and long-life niche, as its various products require continual purchases from the company. They are also continuing to expand outside of familiar markets in the US and Canada, with a recent example being a major sale to a Brazil-based mining company to save on their water costs.

Most Recent Trials Reveal Viability of Company

FSI is very interesting as one of its major ways to pitch how effective its services are, is to initiate trials with utilities and major customers to illustrate just how good its products are for their intended use. Although water evaporation losses are important, they generally do not take front and center concern until the area experiences extreme water loss due to drought or disaster. For many communities water conservation efforts are the new normal, and water table destruction has become a growing concern throughout the United States. For those areas with higher than average water costs due to these and other factors their technology has profound benefits that are simply more impressive in areas where water prices are already high or access to water is more difficult.

This is where the company shines. It's products reduced evaporation losses by 46% in San Diego in the latest trial, and 45% in a California trial. To get these savings with a relatively cost effective method that is also environmentally safe, according to company claims, represents a major motivation for consumers, companies and utilities who want to be environmentally conscience while simultaneously saving money for themselves and/or their consumers.

Company Positioned Well for Future Value

The most intriguing thing about this company is their positioning for the future. The business is a profitable one, as we will discuss in the valuation section, and its products appear to add value to several industries. The major value of the company is related to its environmentally friendly business model, its value-add to its users and the fundamental shift that this company can operate under over time. Environmental solutions and water conservation are two extremely popular ideas, and will only continue to be as the company expands internationally. Water crises are becoming more common, and global warming has become an increasing problem throughout the world. As some areas become drier, it becomes more and more necessary to conserve water in a way that is conscientious of the environment while being cost-effective and easy to use.

Water based investments are a popular area of the investment landscape right now, and little known investments such as this one make for a great diversifier as we await to see what the future brings. A company whose business model is designed to save water only become more valuable as we start to attribute the proper value to what is a resource that we have long taken advantage of. Processing water from the sea is incredibly expensive, so methods of making it last longer is an important endeavor, one that this small company operates within.

Management Discussion

The CEO and remaining directors are still active within the company as sales and trials are being run and the company continues to grow. Daniel B. O'Brien is the CEO and Director of the company, previously a teacher and director for Brentwood College he has been involved in the industry since 1991 when he founded the company and utilized a share exchange to become a listed entity. He also serves as a Director of other companies as well as his CEO and various other functions within FSI as indicated by a executive profile done by Bloomberg.

John H. Bientjes is an Independent Director listed on the company website, who is a manger with D.B. Perks & Associates in Vancouver, B.C. He is mainly involved in market supplies for municipalities and this expertise is likely why he is involved with FPI as that remains a major market for one of their product solutions.

Overall the management sounds experienced in the industry and they have what appears to be a good network to build off of as the company expands. They are utilizing the trial method in other countries to continue their expansion, and have a product that for all intents and purposes appears to work well. Due to the company history of growth, product development and expansion on the uses of the products makes for a compelling business with no obvious red flags related to the business management, aside from its incomplete nature within the website.

The company has also initiated major buybacks of shares over the last few years, with 1,750,000 in January of 2016. This should help assuage investors of the company's belief in its own business prospects and continued success.

Valuation Discussion

One thing to note about this company's financials is that their current financials do not include a major sale to a Brazilian mining company (next quarter results), a major agricultural client did not make their expected new year's purchase (due to left over inventory from last year) and there was a fire at their Taber Facility that cost the company in potential sales due to production slowing down. That is one of the major catalysts for the upcoming quarterly release and eventual year-end results as the company should post a major increase in sales and profit going into the next quarter, production of the affected product has begun again and increased future earnings once the facility is repaired/rebuilt. Their cash balance is also higher than normal due to the insurance payout of approximately $4.2M.

This company trades at a P/E of approximately 11.5 if you assume a year similar to previous (current P/E is around 5, though that includes one-time items), despite its growth prospects. Valuing a company in an industry like this one depends on many factors, but revenue growth and operating income growth are important indicators in the health of the core business. Are they getting sales to grow over time, and are their industrial/chemical operations executing well. In these areas the chemical business is doing well. They have been consistently profitable since 2014 (three years) and turned their first major profit as a company in 2008.

Revenue growth was large, but inconsistent, for much of the company's life, with revenue of $7.4M in 2007, growing to a high of $16.4M in 2012, though revenue has been flat since that time, ending 2016 with $16.2M as the company aims to increase revenue growth in 2017 as it attempts to increase revenue and have that growth be more consistent.

Peer Comparison Issues

I am not certain which companies would make for an apt comparison. The listed competitors on other sites (like Google Finance) show chemical companies that operate in the water purification business, oil and gas chemical business, enzyme companies, fuel additives, etc. Direct comparisons are difficult as the company has only private direct competitors (that I could find) and many of those are selling under licence FPI's products. Solar blanket and pool cover companies also seem like an inappropriate comparison.

The comparable companies, in my opinion, are chemical companies who can vary wildly in profitability when they are a similar size (sub $500M market cap have P/E's that either don't exist as they are not profitable, or have P/E's in the thousands), and much larger than that are much more diversified businesses where similar product categories are swamped by the volume of other products and are sitting at a large premium to the market.

Valuation and Upside

So instead we will use the more general methodology of trying to illustrate the company's value as a small, niche chemical company along with its growth prospects.

At a P/E of 11.5, and a P/S of 1.27, which appears in my mind to be the long-run average should the company not show large growth, illustrates a good value in today's market when we account for the potential of growth, and represents an appealing major risk/return profile. Their long-term revenue growth has been approximately 11.9% since 2007, although their revenue growth has been stalled since 2012. They have had more consistent profitability the last four years adding to the value in this company. Financials can be seen here, including its lumpy earnings and its operating income (income before other expenses and taxes):

As we can see, the company has had lumpy earnings during this time, but have solidified the business model and shown consistent earnings in the last few years, allowing us to use that as a base to extrapolate the company's future prospects.

Upside Potential and Scenario Discussion

In the bull case we assume that the P/E expands to be more in line with the market, but still markedly below the valuation for small cap companies. The company has a history of tepid, lumpy growth, so we scale back the P/E assumption accordingly. We use an increase in growth to 15%, and assume net income margins improve slightly to 12% (has been that or higher twice in the last five years). This gives us a top-line bull case return of 161% which assumes higher growth, some margin expansion and a market hungry for little known growth opportunities.

Our base case, or normal case, has the P/E improve to 15, in line for a slow growth company which compensates us well for its relatively small size but recurring, long-run growth (assuming growth continues and further confirms the sustainability of the business). At this more conservative estimate we end at about 30% return, with revenue growth matching the five year average and margins on par with previous (of the last five years net income margin was 12%, 3%, 9%, 11% and 15% not including results of 2017 due to the one time net income increase).

In our Bear Case, where the company holds its current revenue but fails to see growth in the coming year, with margins being pressured to the ten year average and a weakening P/E we get a downside of 68%. This should help illustrate that this is a company with value but that we need to be mindful of its small size, relatively short history of profits and lack of following as it will be prone to wild swings in value depending on quarterly releases.

Why Buy Now

Recent issues are pushing the share-price down. The top line numbers are too good to be true (a year of net income in one quarter due to the insurance payout), but the top line figures show weaker YOY financials. When we dig deeper into those numbers however we realize they are due to the recent fire, delayed recognition of Brazilian mine sale, and an expected recurring revenue item that did not occur compared to last year, but which we would expect to continue in the next. All of these issues are temporary. Coming on the back of a downgrade by TheStreet the shares are trading lower than reasonably justified in the authors opinion. Due to the company's products, potential future expansion and profitable operations there is a case to be made that now is the time to invest and own a piece of this company as it does its short-term recovery (should be quick and equal solid returns) and its potential future growth.

Risk

Slow, Tepid Long Term Growth

Likely the biggest risk would be a continuation of its slow growth that has stalled the growth of the company over the last few years. The business has some interesting prospects, and recent news illustrates that its product has value, but it is still a small company and how it executes its business plan will be important to its long term sustainability and, more importantly to investors, growth.

Increased Competition

Although I did not find many direct competitors, there are other liquid pool additives available and the business of oil and gas additives and agricultural additives is a big one. Although their array of products adds value there is alternatives for companies, utilities and individuals to evaluate as they choose the right product for their needs. Advertising and ensuring their product is in the minds of their target market is a challenge for a relatively small company.

Size of Company

Although its size makes it a potential target of larger chemical companies, its size represents an issue due to the many markets it competes in. Having a great product is one thing, but gaining the scale necessary to grow and protect their market share is a challenge for small companies. News items and downgrades have an outsized impact on companies that are thinly traded, and they need solid share prices to help finance continued growth.

Catalysts

Short Term Recovery

Many of the issues in their current financial release should represent temporary issues, and the next quarterly release should do a lot to calm the markets fears about this company. So long as their releases expectations are met, we should see a solid turnaround in the company share price and price-trend as their next quarter releases continued good news.

Increasing Conservation

Conservation has made headlines around the world, but particularly in the United States and California. Due to the extended drought that California and others have been experiencing this year, conservation of water has taken on a new importance in the collective conscientiousness of utility companies and consumers. Should this trend continue there will be a more receptive market for FSI's products as they expend to new markets and market their products.

Oil Industry Recovery

Oil industry customers have begun to recover as the price of oil attempts to stabilize and find it's floor. If this continues it will bode well for all oil industry suppliers, including those like FSI that have products that can add value to those operations. There is also some consolidation among oil and gas company suppliers, making the prospects of an acquisition from a larger chemical or oil and gas supplier increase, though I have seen no evidence of that being the case here at this time.

Agricultural Industry Recovery

Fertilizer is an expensive agricultural input, but a necessary one. As the agricultural industry begins (hopefully) to recover we should see an increased focus on agricultural inputs like fertilizer, and with that an expansion of the market of further additives to make fertilizer use more effective. This is one where a general recovery in that market will make future expansion more likely and more effective, helping their business grow.

Conclusion

Flexible Solutions International is a small but growing company that has found a way to grow, then stabilize it's business in the face of pressure from its main growth products (agriculture, oil and gas). Despite the weakness in key growth areas the company has found success in selling its products in core markets, and expending into the international market. This author believes that FSI represents an interesting investment opportunity for those who are equipped to tolerate the tremendous risks and volatility of investing in the micro-cap space. Should those key growth industries recover, coupled with its already growing list of utilities and consumer sales the company should show accelerating growth. Combine this with the company's positioning as an environmentally conscious, economical solution to what appears to be an ongoing world-wide issue, water conservation, and we see a company with a long run of growth prospects.