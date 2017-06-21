Put Regeneron On Your Investment Radar In 2017

The year 2017 has seen Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) transform from being a company overtly dependent on sales of single product, Eylea, to one with much diversified product portfolio. The company secured FDA approval for two unique investigational products targeting severe inflammatory conditions in 2017. This coupled with a reasonable pricing strategy, aggressive promotional efforts, and targeted awareness programs has made Regeneron an attractive investment opportunity for 2017.

In this article, I will present in detail my rationale for considering this stock as a long term investment opportunity in 2017.

Label expansion has helped to reduce concentration risks associated with Eylea franchise

Approved by the FDA on November 18, 2011 for its first neovascular or wet Age-related Macular Degeneration or AMD indication, anti-VEGF agent Eylea accounted for around 65% share of Regeneron's Q1 2017 revenues. The drug contributed an even higher 68% to the company's total revenues in 2016. These percentages highlight why continued commercial success of Eylea is a high priority factor for Regeneron.

Subsequently, Eylea has been approved by FDA in multiple indications such as Macular Edema following Central Retinal Vein Occlusion or CRVO, diabetic macular edema or DME, myopic choroidal neovascularization, and Macular Edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion or RVO. The drug continues to maintain its leadership position in the branded anti-VEGF market in 2017.

The label expansion has not only expanded Eylea's use across multiple therapeutic areas but has also added to its addressable population segments. The first indication made Eylea overtly focused on elderly population i.e. Medicare segment in USA. However, after securing regulatory approvals in other indications, Eylea is now being used by patient groups less dependent on Medicare. This has helped gradually decrease the business concentration risk for Regeneron.

This diversification is even more important when we consider that Eylea is commercialized in international markets by Bayer Healthcare. Hence, despite being approved in more than 100 countries for wet AMD and DME, Regeneron has to depend excessively on dynamics in USA market. The numbers themselves will make the picture clearer. Eylea earned revenues worth $854 million from USA in Q1 2017, all of which were attributed to Regeneron. However, out of the drug's international sales, revenues and profits attributed to Regeneron were $194 million and $175 million, respectively.

Eylea continues to be a dominant force in the retinal diseases area

Despite mounting competition from other anti-VEGF agents such as Roche Holdings' (OTCQX:RHHBY) Lucentis and off-label usage of Avastin, it is admirable that Eylea has managed to maintain its 66% market share in the FDA-approved anti-VEGF market, a segment which is 56% of the total anti-VEGF space in USA. Both Eylea and Lucentis seem to have benefitted from the 9% year-over-year (or YoY) growth of the branded anti-VEGF market in Q1 2017.

Things could have been even better for Eylea in Q1 2017, in absence of adverse factors such as drop in inventory levels maintained by distributors, higher discounts offered for competitive reasons, and higher number of Medicaid patients treated with the drug.

Data from Regeneron's VIEW 1 trial has established the superiority of fixed interval dosing regimens of anti-VEGF agents over variable and irregular dosing regimens, over a period of four years in wet AMD patients, both in terms of maintaining early visual gains and preventing subsequent visual loss. As Regeneron continues to create awareness amongst retinal specialists and public health officials about importance of adhering to FDA-approved dosing regimens, this data is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting future uptake of Eylea.

Regeneron is also exploring use of Eylea monotherapy in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy without diabetic macular edema indication in Phase 3 trial, PANORAMA. We also have the company studying use of Eylea combined with angiopoietin2 or Ang2 antibody, nesvacumab, in phase 2 trials in neovascular wet AMD and DME indications.

Regeneron is involved in a patent infringement litigation related to Praluent

PCSK9 inhibitor, Praluent, has caused much heartache to Regeneron and Sanofi. The drug's uptake has suffered multiple setbacks due to payer access constraints, higher investment required for creating physician awareness, and injunction ruling given in January 2017, by U.S. District Court of Delaware against Praluent related to infringing patents of Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Repatha. However, in February 2017, Regeneron and Sanofi managed to obtain a stay against this decision. On June 06, 2017, the companies appealed in front of United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to dismiss the litigation, claiming that Amgen's patents were too broad and resulted I monopoly over a complete class of drugs.

In April 2017, Regeneron also saw FDA approving a supplemental biologics application allowing use of once-monthly dosing regimen for Praluent 300 mg. Praluent has already been launched in 45 markets, including Japan.

Regeneron also expects to release data from its ongoing ODYSSEY Outcomes trial, in which efficacy and safety of Praluent is being tested on 18,000 patients. This study is expected to further highlight superior benefits of using PCSK9 inhibitors for reducing cardiovascular risks.

All these changes finally hint at positive turn of events for Praluent in 2017.

Evinacumab can prove to be a solid addition to Regeneron's cardiovascular franchise

In April 2017, FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to Regeneron's novel monoclonal antibody to angiopoietin-like protein 3 or ANGPTL3, evinacumab. Data from phase 2 proof-of-concept study has demonstrated efficacy and safety of this investigational therapy in reducing LDL levels in patients suffering with Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (or HoFH).

While prevalence of HoFH patients is low at 1 or 2 per million, their LDL cholesterol levels are very high at 500 to 1000mg/dl, much more than the average 130mg/dl of a normal person. Since these patients also do not respond effectively to either statins or PCSK9 inhibitors, they prematurely fall prey to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

In the context of high burden of disease, evinacumab's clinical success may translate into significant commercial gains for Regeneron.

Recently approved atopic dermatitis therapy, Dupixent, is a solid growth driver for Regeneron in 2017

Dupixent has been approved by FDA as a moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or AD therapy for difficult-to-treat adult patients who have not responded to other approved therapies as well as to off-label use of immunosuppressants. The target population comprises of 300,000 patients in USA.

Regeneron has crafted a well-balanced commercial strategy to get its foothold in the highly underserved AD market. This involves a responsible pricing strategy and subsequently an effective payer access strategy. Dupixent is already covered by two major pharmacy benefit managers in USA which translates into availability of the drug for 25% people covered by commercial plans in the country. Regeneron is also actively negotiating with other payers to add the drug to their formularies in 2017.

Beyond this, Regeneron has targeted its attention on 7,000 specialists in USA, which involves allergists, immunologists, and dermatologists. By end of Q1 2017, around 1,800 physicians had written around 3,500 prescriptions for Dupixent. While the number of prescriptions written does not give an idea of the number of prescriptions filled in early launch period, it is nevertheless indicative of the confidence of physicians in the clinical profile of this drug.

Regeneron and Sanofi have also filed application seeking regulatory approval for Dupixent in Europe and awaits a decision by end of 2017.

There are many opportunities for Dupixent in other indications

Unlike other allergy medications in the market which focus on specific indications, Dupixent is a mechanism based approach targeting the root cause of these maladies. The drug is currently being evaluated for asthma, nasal polyps, pediatric atopic dermatitis, and eosinophilic esophagitis or EoE, conditions that arise due to overactivity of IL-4/IL13 immune pathway. While some efforts have to be expended in changing the current indication-focused regulatory framework to more mechanism based treatment approaches, I believe this can prove to be a solid competitive advantage for Dupixent. Since a single drug can help in mitigating multiple conditions afflicting a patient with overactive IL-4/IL13 immune pathway, it can also help control overall healthcare costs. This will ensure broader coverage by the payer community for the drug in future years.

Based on results from completed phase 2 b trial and anticipated positive results from ongoing Phase 3 trial, LIBERTY ASTHMA QUEST, Regeneron and Sanofi plan to launch Dupixent in the asthma indication. This label expansion can be considered to be more of a low hanging fruit, as the drug has already demonstrated significant improvement in lung function as well as reduction in exacerbations in Phase 2b trial. This study involved testing the efficacy of drug for asthma patients with high blood eosinophil counts, which is a marker of atopic or allergic asthma.

Positive data from LIBERTY ASTHMA QUEST trial is anticipated by end of 2017, followed by filing of application to FDA in Q4 2017. Unlike other recently launched asthma medications including IL-5 inhibitors by Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) and GlaxoSmithKline, Dupixent seems more effective across a broader target population. The use of the drug, irrespective of allergic classification of the asthma patients, is expected to prove to be a major competitive advantage for Regeneron and Sanofi.

Further, Regeneron and Sanofi are also exploring use of Dupixent in another allergic condition, nasal polyp, in two phase 3 trials.

Regeneron and Sanofi have also recognized the huge potential that lies in positioning their Dupixent as an effective treatment option for pediatric population suffering with allergic conditions such as AD, EoE, and asthma. To that effect, the companies are currently testing the effectiveness of the drug in Phase 3 trial or are getting ready to enroll patients in Phase 3 study for most of these indications.

In case of AD, while 50% are adult patients, 20% have been adolescents and remaining 33% to 34% are children below 12 years age. Regeneron and Sanofi are currently studying the effectiveness of the drug in pediatric AD indication for patients between 6 to 12 years age and for adolescent patients between 12 to 17 years age. The companies, also, plan to venture in the pediatric AD market for patients lesser than 6 years age in future years.

Finally, there is also the EoE market with huge unmet demand beckoning Dupixent. Considered by many as a manifestation of food allergy, this chronic inflammation of eosophagus is predicted to affect 100,000 to 200,000 adults in USA. However, underdiagnosis can be the culprit significantly underestimating the true market potential of this indication. After a successful phase 2 proof-of-concept study, Regeneron and Sanofi are gearing up to explore Dupixent in patients with specific food allergies.

Kevzara is also a strong growth opportunity for Regeneron

Approved by FDA on May 22, 2017 and being given a positive recommendation by EMA's CHMP, Regeneron's IL-6 receptor antibody, Kevzara (sarilumab) can prove to be a major addition to the rheumatoid arthritis segment. The drug is being co-promoted in USA by Regeneron and Sanofi, while Sanofi Genzyme will be mainly responsible for launching Kevzara in Europe, post regulatory approval anticipated in Q2 2017. Kevzara is also awaiting approval in Japanese market.

Regeneron and Sanofi have priced Kevzara at Wholesale Acquisition Cost or WAC of $39,000 per year, which is around 30% lower than the two most used TNF-alpha inhibitors used for treating RA. Responsible pricing strategy coupled with proven superior efficacy can result in rapid adoption of the drug, by physician, patient, and payer communities.

So what may possibly go wrong for this company?

While the risk of permanent ban on Praluent may have reduced, it is definitely far from over. Amgen will try every trick in the book to cause maximum disruption for Praluent in the coming years.

And then, while growth prospects for Dupixent and kevzara seem extremely strong, they have yet to materialize in reality. As far as ground reality goes, even today, Regeneron is excessively dependent on Eylea sales. This business concentration risk has to be considered while retail investors pick up this stock in 2017.

