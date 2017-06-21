SDOG Vs. SPHD: Which High Yield Strategy Comes Out Ahead?

Both offer yields of over 3.5% but that doesn't take into account what kind of risk the fund took to achieve.

Like a lot of dividend ETF investors, I'm a big fan of the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD). Its strategy of targeting companies paying the highest yields but also exhibiting the lowest risk characteristics has earned it a 5-star Morningstar rating and the admiration of conservative income seekers everywhere. The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) is another popular fund that similarly targets high yielders. While it doesn't use the same low volatility strategy, the dividend dog group tends to be filled with unloved, lower-growth companies that generally produces a similar value-oriented portfolio.

I get questions all the time from folks looking to compare two funds side by side. I haven't spent a great deal of time looking into SDOG but given the significant investor interest in high yield equity ETFs lately, it seems like an appropriate time to take a deeper dive. Since both funds are solid in their own right, come highly rated, target high dividend yields and, in theory, generate value-style portfolios, it seemed like a good time to match them up and see which one might be the better alternative.

Objective

The two funds do have a few important distinctions between them so, as a refresher, let's start by reviewing their objectives.

SPHD starts with the S&P 500 and pulls out the 75 highest yielding stocks from the index. From that subset, the fund identifies the 50 stocks with the lowest volatility using the standard deviation of daily returns over roughly the past year. The names that make that cut are weighted according to dividend yield with no one component comprising more than 3% of the portfolio and no sector getting more than 25%. SDOG takes the simple approach of targeting the five highest yielding stocks from each of the 10 GICS sectors within the S&P 500. The portfolio is then equal-weighted.

In some sense, SDOG is a strategy-less investment. It just grabs the highest yields and equal-weights them. SPHD at least layers a risk mitigation strategy on top of that. Given the yield-weighted nature of SPHD, I'd expect that fund to, in most cases, have both a higher yield and lower risk.

Portfolio Composition

SDOG's equal-weight strategy gives it a roughly 10% allocation to each of the major sectors. SPHD's design leads to heavier weightings in the traditionally higher yielding areas of the market. Utilities (23%), consumer goods and services (19%) and real estate (18%) make up the lion's share of the portfolio.

As far as portfolio similarity, roughly three-fifths of the two funds are identical.

That's about what I'd expect given the similar, yet not so similar nature of these two funds. Among the biggest overlappers are Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Risk Metrics

I typically look first at the standard deviation of daily returns to measure risk, but beta and Morningstar's upside/downside capture ratios also enter into the equation. In the case of SPHD and SDOG, it doesn't really matter which one you use because they all tell the same story.

The standard deviation of returns looks the same no matter what the timeframe. Over the history of the funds, SPHD has been roughly 15% less volatile than SDOG. Again, not terribly surprising given SPHD's low risk mandate.

The beta metric suggests that SPHD is even less risky. I was a little surprised at the fact that SDOG's portfolio is about equally risky to the broader market (standard deviation tells a similar story although not specifically laid out above). I thought the focus on what are typically more mature cash-intensive businesses would give it a more conservative bend but that turns out not to be the case.

In my opinion, the upside/downside capture lays out clearly where SPHD has held the advantage. Looking at the longer-term picture, the two funds have delivered roughly the same returns in up markets, but SPHD has been able to cut shareholder losses in more than half in down markets. That nearly 50 percentage point disparity will be difficult to maintain over the long-term, but the fact that SPHD has been able to achieve it for even this long is an encouraging sign for conservative equity investors looking for a solid dividend.

Risk Adjusted Returns

Given that SPHD has outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception in 2012, it should come as no surprise that the fund has delivered outstanding risk-adjusted returns.

Both the Sharpe and Sortino ratios demonstrate that SPHD has delivered excellent value for shareholders over time. SDOG has also beaten the S&P 500 since its inception but doesn't score nearly as high in the risk-adjusted rankings due to the extra risk the fund has demonstrated. The past three years have been particularly below average for SDOG although it's worth pointing out that in the first couple of years of its existence the fund also put up strong risk-adjusted numbers.

Costs and Yields

Neither of these funds will be accused of being particularly cheap. SPHD's expense ratio of 0.30% beats out SDOG's 0.40%, but those numbers are relatively high in comparison to some of the other big dividend ETFs out there.

Both of the funds, however, deliver strong dividend yields. SPHD, as expected, offers a slightly higher 30-day yield of 3.8%, but SDOG is right behind with a yield of 3.6%. Both funds have maintained a relatively consistent 150 basis point yield premium above the S&P 500 over their histories.

Conclusion

In my opinion, SPHD is the clear winner. It has delivered superior risk-adjusted returns, provides a well above average dividend and has managed to beat the S&P 500 since its inception to boot. SDOG isn't a fund to simply be dismissed though. Any fund that delivers broader market level risk but nearly twice the yield isn't the worst thing to have in your portfolio. SDOG is a solid fund in its own right, but I'm choosing SPHD first.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.