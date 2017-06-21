Amazon's Growing Interest In 'Brick And Mortar' Stores

The announcement of the merger comes at a time when Wal-Mart agreed to expand its e-commerce business, Bonobos Inc. for $310 million in cash.

By acquiring the "brick and mortar" grocery store, Amazon may be paving the path for a new kind of economy.

Amazon(NASDAQ:AMZN) bought Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) for $13.7billion, a value that is not big for a tech giant like that of Amazon.

The merger talks had been kept under wraps for a while, with Wholefoods being referred to with a code name "Walnut". Prior to Whole Foods, Amazon has never spent more than $1 billion in any acquisition.

So after Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, it may not be too difficult to gauge at the future course of the Seattle-based company. More than anything this may mean a start of a very different kind of economy - an economy that relies heavily on technology and Artificial Intelligence.

So far, many brick and mortar stores have been trying to move their sales online, but interestingly the Seattle-based firm is reversing and rerouting its online audience to shop at its tech-savvy physical locations. Last year, Amazon unveiled Amazon Go, a revolutionizing concept of a utopian grocery store that relies heavily on Artificial Intelligence and Just Walkout Technology.

A video of Amazon Go showed customers shopping in a hi-tech environment: no cashiers, no long queues, and no checkouts. The company states, "Our checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning."

The online giant also created buzz when it opened "brick and mortar bookstores" known as Amazon Books across many major cities in the US. Recently, Amazon got a patent for "controlling online shopping within a physical store or retail location". This would mean that customers who rely on the Wi-Fi connection of an Amazon-owned store, would not be able to browse through competitive retail stores when visiting one of "Amazon's brick and mortar stores".

By expanding its brick and mortar model across cities, Amazon is potentially entering into the very physical market it once disrupted - undoubtedly with an advantage that stems from its vast online infrastructure, a huge network of fulfillment centers and a large network of Amazon Prime members. In addition to this, smart acquisitions like that of Wholefoods only add more value to the firm's already monstrous growth.

Currently, with a net worth of $3 trillion, the world's five most valuable companies have an added advantage of innovative technology - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon. With such value, acquisitions by any of these firms may only mean good news for the acquired firms that are struggling to survive amidst expensive technology and fierce competition.

In 2016, Microsoft (MSFT) created news when it acquired LinkedIn for $26.2 billion, making the deal largest ever. This year, Amazon bought Wholefoods for half that price.

Photo:Whole Foods at South Lake Union, Seattle

The merger announcement for Wholefoods comes at a time when the natural and organic foods supermarket has been struggling to compete with 'brick and mortar' stores like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). Whole Foods currently have more than 460 stores across the US, Canada, and the UK and the Amazon merger could immensely help the company compete in the retail grocery market along with the required technology.

In its forward-looking statement, Amazon said that it expects to close its purchase of Whole Foods in the second half of 2017. Following the announcement of Amazon-Whole Foods merger, Goldman Sachs downgraded Costco shares to neutral suggesting that Costco will potentially face stiff competition from this merger. But for Amazon and Wholefoods, the merger brought good news at the stock market. After an hour of the merger announcement, Amazon's stock rose by approximately 3 percent, immediately adding a whopping $14 billion to its value and Wholefoods closed at $42.68 per share on Friday - a price above the $42 price offered by Amazon.

But big mergers like that of Amazon and Wholefoods come with a few caveats.

For many, such rapid growth could make Amazon too big, eventually threatening independent businesses and local jobs. A report by Vice notes that Amazon-Whole Foods merger could raise concerns whereby the online retail giant will have more power to negotiate costs with its suppliers-eventually creating an unfair competitive advantage over its rivals.

There are concerns that the mega-deal could also threaten future human jobs for current Whole Foods employees - especially if Amazon decides on using its "Just Walkout Technology" in the organic superstore.

In that case, an economy driven by Artificial Intelligence that relies on big data and deep learning may not be too far away!

