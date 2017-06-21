5 Ways To Improve Your Odds Of Investment Success

Risk management practices such as broad diversification and hedging are especially important when investing in small caps.

Acting quickly on Seeking Alpha recommendations singled out by the editors has also proven profitable.

Buying stocks promptly on good news and selling them promptly on bad news has been a profitable strategy.

Small cap, value, and high relative strength stocks have tended to outperform market averages by significant margins.

This article is based on backtesting of several million trading and financial statement data points between 1951 and 2002, along with my 7/00-4/17 "real money" results (24.8% compounded annual returns).

Alpha is most reliably generated by the exploitation of investor behaviors and agency problems that affect stock prices. The decision rules discussed herein have consistently produced significant alpha, either in:

- backtesting that examined millions of trading and financial statement data points for thousands of stocks between 1951 and 2002, or

- in my own personal trading portfolio, which achieved compounded annual returns of 24.8% between July 2000 and April 2017.

Buy small cap value stocks.

Other things being equal, investors pay less for these companies - in part because sell side analysts typically ignore them. This has resulted in the persistent, well-documented outperformance of:

- small cap stocks, and

- stocks with low ratios of price to sales and book value.

During the 1951-2002 period backtested in Data Driven Investing (a book I co-authored), annually rebalanced portfolios of the 100 smallest market cap companies with market caps greater than $10 million (in 12/02 dollars) earned compounded annual returns of 17.5%. Raising the market cap threshold to $100 million lowered corresponding returns to 14.8%, while portfolios of companies with the 100 largest market caps earned just 10.1%.

During that same period, similarly constructed portfolios of 100 stocks (minimum market cap of $10 million in 12/02 dollars) with the lowest ratios of price to sales and book value handily outperformed the S&P 500's average annual returns of 12.6%. The average annual margins of outperformance for lowest price/sales and lowest price/book value stocks were 12.0% and 13.8%, respectively.

Buy high relative strength stocks, but not in late December.

Other things being equal, investors tend to sell their winners and hang on to their losers. Selling a winner locks in its profit, whereas a loser does not result in a permanent loss until it is sold (their logic, not mine - or yours, hopefully). Investors influenced by this sort of thinking put downward pressure on the prices of high relative strength stocks, creating buying opportunities.

Agency problems also contribute to the outperformance of high relative strength stocks. Academic studies, such as a 1994 article in The Review of Financial Studies by Brett Trueman entitled "Analyst Forecasts and Herding Behavior," indicate that analysts tend to be influenced by each other's earnings estimates, meaning that upward revisions (which generally result in stock price increases) are likely to be less extreme than would otherwise be the case. Consequently, this "herding" behavior often increases the size of positive earnings surprises, magnifying stocks' upward moves.

In addition, corporate managements providing upward earnings guidance often have strong incentives to be conservative. By understating their earnings projections they reduce the likelihood of negative surprises.

Between 1952 and 2002, annually rebalanced portfolios of 100 stocks (minimum market cap of $10 million in 12/02 dollars) with the highest trailing 12 month returns earned compounded annual returns of 13.84%, outperforming the S&P 500's corresponding figure of 11.0%. (Note that the returns to this strategy were calculated on the basis of 51 years rather than 52.)

Though a 2.84% annual return advantage is nothing to sneeze at, the real lesson to be learned here is that low relative strength stocks must be avoided (except in late December, when tax loss selling often creates bargains that rebound in January). Similarly constructed portfolios with the lowest trailing 12 month returns compounded at a rate of just 2.7% per year (830 basis points less than the S&P 500's performance!).

Buy stocks promptly on good news and sell them promptly on bad news.

In a seminal 1989 Journal of Accounting Research article entitled "Post-Earnings-Announcement Drift", Victor Bernard and Jacob Thomas published data indicating that the market is slow to assimilate earnings surprises reported by small firms. (Their study covered 84,792 firm-quarters of data during the period from 1974 to 1986, and it defined "small firms" as those NYSE and AMEX companies with market caps in the smallest four deciles.)

They expressed the size of earnings surprises, both positive and negative, as standard unexpected earnings (SUE), with the highest SUE reports being the largest positive surprises. With respect to small firms in the top decile of SUE, they observed cumulative abnormal returns of 2.19% during the 60 days beginning on Day 1 after reporting earnings (i.e. the trading day following the first day of investors' ability to respond to these reports).

Conversely, small firms in the bottom SUE decile had negative cumulative abnormal returns during this 60-day period of -3.13%.

In both cases, these findings were statistically significant at the 1% level.

I have found that exploitable delays in investor reaction to earnings and other breaking news still occur regularly, especially with respect to small cap stocks. The great majority of my largest positions have been initiated due to a positive earnings report or other favorable news event, and many of my decisions to liquidate these positions have been prompted by negative news.

Examples of news that often lead to attractive trading opportunities include:

- earnings surprises,

- earnings estimate revisions by analysts and/or management,

- large insider buys and sells,

- stock price changes unrelated to a company's business prospects, such as those prompted by tax-related selling,

- changes in Fed policy,

- political and legislative developments,

- entry or withdrawal of competitors, and

- price increases and decreases by the company or its competitors.

Act quickly upon Seeking Alpha Editors' Picks.

Seeking Alpha editors single out some contributors' analyses for their superior quality prior to publication. Academic research suggests that portfolios of microcap stocks constructed solely on the basis of these recommendations, without further vetting, can generate significant alpha.

Mark Weisenborn, an NYU financial engineering student, published a Master's thesis covering the period between 11/26/12 and 9/20/14 that supports this view. The Russell Microcap index returned 49.4% during this period, an average of .074% per day. Meanwhile, the 173 microcap long recommendations favorably reviewed by Seeking Alpha editors and published during regular market hours returned an average of 11.86% during the 90 days following publication - an average of .132% per day.

In a similar study conducted at Purdue, Professor Prabuddha De, Assistant Professor Yu (Jeffrey) Hu, Assistant Professor Byoung-Hyoun Hwang, and Hailiang Chen, a doctoral student, concluded that "a trading strategy based on Seeking Alpha sentiment could generate significant trading profits."

Manage your risk.

The decision rules I'm suggesting work best with a highly diversified portfolio. Aside from reducing the chances of one or two unfortunate stock picks wiping out a large percentage of your net worth, limiting the maximum amount committed to any one position may well allow you to get significantly higher prices when it's time for you to sell. This is especially true with thinly traded microcap stocks.

Including securities bought on margin, I rarely have more than 7% of my total positions invested in any one stock.

In addition, I like to hedge whatever I buy on margin with puts on ETFs such as IWM (an ETF that tracks the Russell 2000). At this moment, I own 62 January 124 puts on IWM, which hedges roughly $200,000 in long positions bought with margin. I have a simple spreadsheet which compares: (option delta) x (IWM price) x (number of options owned) with my margin balance.

At this moment, the option's .21 delta x 62 puts x 100 x $139.80 IWM price = a hedge of $182,019.60. To hedge the $18,000 difference, I would need to buy 6 puts - i.e. $18,000 divided by (.21 x 100 x $139.80) = 6.13.

One more thing. However persuasive you may have found these investment tips to be, please remember that past performance can never guarantee future performance. There are good reasons to believe that strategies with long, profitable track records will continue to work over time, but in the short run, anything can happen.

It will also behoove you to remember that the short run can last longer than you ever thought possible. Especially when your stocks are down!

