Illinois, And An Ill Nation: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Illinois and other states, and the U.S. public at large, are committing financial suicide.

A specter is haunting America - the specter of consumerism.

Karl Marx was wrong about the key points he made regarding capitalism, most notably that it was a historical stage destined to be replaced by socialism. But though communism was not a fruitful economic program (to say the least), it seems evident today that there are indeed "contradictions of capitalism" as currently practiced that if uncorrected will lead to profound crisis.

The State of Illinois, much in the news lately, is Exhibit A in this "Consumerist Manifesto." The state's finances have grown so perilous that its comptroller, Susana Mendoza, acknowledges that more than 90% of its monthly revenue is now being commandeered for court-ordered payments, leading to a "massive crisis" within a matter of days if the legislature in Springfield fails to pass a budget.

S&P Global Ratings has warned of a "negative credit spiral." The state has gone on without a formal budget since 2013, has over $15 billion in unpaid bills, faces explosive pension and retirement healthcare obligations, a credit rating just above junk, and a shrinking tax base as middle-class residents flee to other states.

Many other states face a similar litany of woes, but my Exhibit B is not New Jersey but rather the American public writ large. The Moneyish website collected a number of recent studies all showing the average American consumer to be as bankrupt as Illinois.

Some of these factoids are familiar, such as the paucity of emergency savings and the trillion-dollar plus tabs in credit card debt and student loans. Others are less well known, such as one survey showing Americans to be more concerned about their next vacation than retirement; the article counterposes this finding with another that shows half of all Americans set to be broke when they retire.

What all this suggests to me is that there is a match between governmental policies and personal habits, which all revolve around a tendency to live for today and to consume at a level that leads to insolvency. You don't have to be a Marxist to see this contradiction of capitalism - in which credit markets supply the public with more capital than they are qualified for based on their stagnant wages (or revenues in the case of our states).

This culture of consumerism reaches high up the socioeconomic ladder. Overseas, drivers of Rolls Royces tend to own their vehicles. In the U.S., where the credit spigot is always gushing, people lease fancy cars, and the status that accompanies them.

When citizens prioritize vacations (i.e., fun) over a dignified lifestyle in their old age, or when states prioritize political popularity (i.e., fun) over structural reforms that would ensure solvency, the result can only be a painful crisis the next time crisis jolts the economy.

Why is this happening? One theory I would propose is despondency on the part of individuals. They see no way to make things work out financially in the end, so they give up. Why even bother? Politicians have no such excuse, since the high office they hold carries with it a responsibility to promote the public's general welfare. But they no doubt feel they are carrying out their constituents' wishes. Alas, serving as mere agents of a financially suicidal public is one of the contradictions of modern democratic capitalism.

