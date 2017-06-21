FedEx Beats Earnings Expectations, Amazon Continues To Weigh On Markets

It is still too early to tell whether FedEx's combined yield and volume performance will similarly play out for upcoming reporting transport peers.

Source: Google Images

Review

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) reported their fiscal year-end results yesterday, beating analyst estimates for both adjusted earnings per share and revenues. The bottom-line beat was very strong as FedEx beat estimates by 10 percent with $4.25 per share in adjusted earnings. For the top-line, the beat was much smaller, nearly 1 percent as revenues came in at $15.7 billion.

For the fiscal year and largely driven by the TNT Express deal, FedEx's revenues grew by approximately 20 percent to $60.3 billion. For those keeping score, United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) trailing twelve-month (NYSE:TTM) revenues as of the March 2017 quarter stood at $61.8 billion, just 2.5 percent higher.

Adjusted net income grew at nearly 12 percent for the fiscal year to $3.3 billion, and EBITDA grew by 41 percent to $8.1 billion. The company's operating ratio improved by 230-basis points (bps) to 91.6 percent. With the stock price close at just below $209 per share, FedEx now is trading below 17 times TTM earnings, and again appears to be discounted based upon future expectations.

Breaking down the company's operating segments, a reccurring theme was prevalent as volumes were mostly marginal, while yields were robust. The FedEx Express segment witnessed a 7 percent increase in total package revenue, and a 5 percent increase in total freight and other revenue. For the fiscal year, revenues stood at $27.4 billion, or 45 percent of FedEx's total.

For the most recent quarter, freight tons were down at -3 percent, while U.S. total packages were up 0.3 percent. Bucking the trend were international total packages which were up 7 percent for the quarter. The U.S. composite package yield was up 7 percent for the quarter, while revenue per freight ton was up 4.5 percent. Contrastingly, the international composite package yield only marginally higher at 0.3 percent.

The TNT Express segment did not have a comparable for last year's quarter or fiscal year, but it did display improving trends based upon the previous four consecutive quarters. Package performance was more muted, but freight tons improved strongly from the previous quarter. Yields were moderately higher by 2.4 percent for packages and flat for freight tons as well.

For FedEx Ground, package volume increased by 3.3 percent in the most recent quarter, while revenue per package increased by 7 percent. For the company's less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) segment, tonnage was flat, while shipments were marginally lower at -0.1 percent. Both revenue per hundredweight and revenue per shipment were up above 5.5 percent from the previous year.

Overall, FedEx did witness volume growth, but the driver for beating analyst estimates was impacted by increasing yield performance for the majority of components for each of FedEx's operating segments. The most important part of FedEx's earnings report, is the fact that it is the first major freight company to provide its update. This typically sets the stage for how other peers may end up reporting, as FedEx is one month early.

Based on FedEx's results, it appears that yield management will continue to remain highly positive for the LTL industry. What is not certain yet, is whether FedEx's lower pace for volume growth is an indication of the broader industry, or just the result of market dynamics.

The other factor may be that other peers will benefit from the later month of June from both a pricing and demand perspective. Many companies which reported in March were still espousing a soft freight environment, but did allude to improving conditions in the April/May months based on their information to that point. Whether this translates to stronger results for industry peers remains to be seen.

Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently announced acquisition of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) has sent a strong ripple across multiple industries. For freight, some have speculated that FedEx would begin to lose out as Amazon has shifted towards air cargo lessors, but FedEx still has a strong international advantage for growth (specifically evidenced by the TNT Express deal). The addition of other traditional retailers and newer e-commerce companies looking to compete against Amazon also sets FedEx up domestically to continue to compete for market share.

But more interesting to me has been the short-term cloud which has arisen above not just grocery retailers, but retailers in general, foodservice providers and even commodity-based companies for perishables. While I do not discount Amazon's foray into the grocer industry as a threat, I do question the near-term versus long-term impacts of such threat.

I have read a lot of speculation regarding how Amazon will possibly take advantage of Whole Foods retail locations. This has mostly related to accessing last-mile deliveries to retail customers for grocery products. But the real question remains: will this utilize more competitive discounted pricing, or will it entail the traditional Whole Foods business model of premium higher-priced products?

I do not believe this question can be answered yet. Any grocery delivery service will also need to have a more stringent quality consistency, especially for perishables. The second a delivery is not to the customers standard; they will gladly drive the same distance to get what they prefer. This sets up a company like Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to remain a strong competitor, as its perishable products remain as one of the best price/quality propositions in the industry. Other peers including The Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) are in a similar position.

If Amazon contests that users can simply go to Whole Foods rather than get a delivery, but the products have shifted from organic and high-quality to discounted priced products, then they will not have the same customers, and they will be reinventing the business model. I do not think that Whole Foods will be used like this in the near-term. Rather, Amazon will likely keep the same business model from a product perspective, add a delivery component (which will lose money) and assess how to reduce prices, or at the minimum, undercut equivalent organic products.

Overall, the market has remained in a funk for the industries that have been impacted by Amazon. This is a short-term phenomenon and I expect these companies to return back to their positive trends, especially once earnings get going. Amazon will continue to attempt to pursue newer endeavors to increase its retail market share, but I suspect that Jeff Bezos is more interested in developing a so-called "gravity model" where Amazon attracts as many producers and manufacturers as it can.

As Wal-Mart Stores' (NYSE:WMT) business model has taught us, scale is the answer to competitive pricing. Being the largest buyer of goods to sell as a retailer is how you begin to strongly influence supplier pricing. Amazon has been extremely successful at scaling in e-commerce, but there still remains a very long way to go, with many uncertainties.

Summary

FedEx's fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2017 were very strong, as was the company's entire year performance. Guidance for fiscal year 2018 came in lower than what was expected. The stock was up only 0.9 percent in after-hours. Based on these results, I am not certain that the stock price will have strong positive momentum over the next few days.

Amazon continues to push further into e-commerce. The recent deal with Whole Foods is another step in its attempt to further grow into other retail markets. The deal is not bringing a lot to Amazon from a profit or cash flow perspective, and the near-term strategy is not clear. We have anecdotal data that shows Amazon customers are using Wal-Mart and other e-commerce platforms as they begin to find cheaper products.

The last point I have to mention is the statement I read regarding Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods being akin to AOL's deal of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). The statement that this is the signal of a "market top" is baffling to say the least. Comparing a $165 billion takeover to a $13 billion takeover is just not relatable.

In fact, I would contend that we will see further intensifying of consolidation among many industries over the next few years. Maybe the inevitable market top deal will surface at some point over this period. The near-term fears that the market has regarding Amazon are overblown, and FedEx's results are one indicator of this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FDX, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.