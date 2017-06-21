Southern Company: Will The Utility Deliver Despite Its Project Setbacks?

This article is part of a series covering a group of utilities, including PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), Scana (NYSE:SCG), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). You can find the previous articles here.

SO has been a great investment over time. The utility holding company has hiked its dividend every year for 17 consecutive years, and it has maintained a 4+% dividend for most of that time. The low volatility, high dividend, and recession resistant nature of the utility sector as a whole and SO, especially, make for a solid DGI investment. However, the company has faced some difficulties of late. Cost overruns and project delays in two major projects have dampened future prospects, and called in to question the viability of finishing. Additionally, the company has taken on more debt to finance its projects which will be difficult to pay down if the returns don't meet expectations.

SO is based in Atlanta, GA, and has around 4.5M customers and nearly 46,000 MW of capacity. This makes the company one of the larger utilities in the country. Its regulated utilities span Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida, with a diverse energy mix, as shown above. 46% of the generation is through natural gas, which is very cheap at the moment. Coal represents a third, and is getting slowly phased out by the utilities, which has caused a significant increase in spending in the sector, overall. SO operates nuclear plants, as well, and has 2 new ones coming online at the Vogtle site at some point. Renewables represent a very small portion of SO's energy mix.



Source: Analyst Presentation

Earnings for SO were up 14% YOY on an adjusted basis. The company's operating areas have seen increased population and employment growth, with 13,500 new residential customers were added, and 7,500 new gas customers. However, retail weather-normal electric sales were down 1.1% YOY. The strong earnings figure comes from the acquisition of Southern Company Gas, which was acquired on July 1 of last year. The company saw expected declines in electric use per customer, through continued increases in energy efficiency and multifamily housing. Management projects retail electric sales growth of 0-0.5% this year.

Looking at electricity demand projections, I borrowed from my article on SCG:

(Source: EIA.gov)

Electricity demand in the US overall is expected to stay relatively flat over time, with the pace of growth slowing due to efficiency gains. Developing countries like China and India can see mid- to high-single-digit gains every year in electrical demand, but the US market has mostly leveled off. EIA projects that natural gas usage will continue to increase under most conditions, and the mix of fuels will continue to shift while overall electrical usage will remain relatively flat.

Kemper 'Clean Coal' Plant

The Kemper plant is specially designed to extract a clean gas from locally sourced lignite, a type of coal. The plant will generate 582-MW, and its emissions are up to 2/3 lower than a traditional coal plant. From the Kemper Project website:

Key to the innovation behind the Kemper Project, are its Transport Integrated Gasification (TRIG™) stacks. Kemper will employ two TRIG™ gasifiers, co-developed by Southern Company and KBR, that will operate in air-blown mode to produce clean coal energy. The TRIG™ process is designed to provide a clean, efficient and reliable method for using low-cost, low-rank coal in electric power generation. Specifically, TRIG™ converts coal into a clean-burning gas that can fuel integrated gasification combined-cycle power plants, which are designed to be more efficient and cleaner than traditional coalfired plants. In addition, TRIG™ incorporates process enhancements that can increase affordability.

The filtration process of the coal ash has caused problems, however. SO has had to redesign its process, which has been a major setback in both the timeline and the cost of the projects. The costs have ballooned from an original forecast of $2B to over $7B today. It's possible that these costs will be difficult to recover through rate increases, based on the plant being located in one of the poorest regions in the U.S. The plant can still operate on natural gas, but the project to operate on lignite continues to get pushed back. Any extension past June 30 will cost the company between $25 and $35M per month on top of any additional issues that are identified. However, sadly this is not the only issue facing SO today.



Vogtle Nuclear Plant

As I wrote in my article on SCG, the Westinghouse bankruptcy has thrown a wrench in the nuclear plans for the two companies. The storied American company, which has been owned by Toshiba for some time cited the overruns at Vogtle and its Summer project in SC as key contributors to its bankruptcy. Initially, it was up in the air whether the project would even be able to be completed. However, the DOE approved a deal in which Toshiba affirmed the value of $3.68B worth of guarantees and project management will now shift to Southern Nuclear and Georgia Power. The deal is still at the moment subject to approval by the Westinghouse board of directors. Paul Bowers, Chairman and CEO had this to say:

We are pleased with today's positive developments with Toshiba and Westinghouse that allow momentum to continue at the site while we transition project management from Westinghouse to Southern Nuclear and Georgia Power. We are continuing to work with the project's Co-owners to complete our full-scale schedule and cost-to-complete analysis and will work with the Georgia Public Service Commission to determine the best path forward for our customers.

The project was scheduled to be complete last year, and is at least $3B over its initial estimates already. This will place additional pressure on rate increases, which management has projected may need to rise 6-8% once the reactors are online and generating power. These setbacks combined with the issues at Kemper place major pressure on the utility moving forward, and must be considered as key risks by investors looking to initiate a position.



Additional Projects

Source: Analyst Presentation

The company's retail consumer base in Georgia and Florida are expected to be strong, and recent acquisitions like Southern Gas will help drive growth and diversify the earnings mix for the company. SO plans on building a 139 MW solar facility at Robins Air Force Base, which will be that Georgia Power has built. Projects like these has management projecting renewables to represent 17% of generation mix by 2020, up from 8% in 2015. SO has projected capital expenditures of about $9.1 billion for 2017, $8.2 billion for 2018, $7.3 billion for 2019, $6.9 billion for 2020, and $6.4 billion for 2021.

The company's debt has been rising significantly, and a good portion of this stems from the rising costs associated with its projects above. It isn't likely that the company will face liquidity issues, with $4.5B available in revolving credit facilities, and an A- credit rating from S&P. However, operating cash flow has been stagnant, and the debt hasn't, which leads me to believe that this will likely dampen the company's dividend growth in the future.

Source: Analyst Presentation



Return on invested capital is a very important metric for utilities due to the highly capital intensive nature of their business. SO is second from the bottom in this metric, while still soundly beating DUK consistently. I would rank SO as average in this regard, and investors should continue to monitor this with the large projects currently underway.

SO's P/E ratio is right in the wheelhouse for utilities, although it and SCG have very similar headwinds.

SO shines in its very generous yield, which makes it a favorite of those investors looking for current income.

Looking at the high yield above, investors should expect a restrictive payout ratio. 82.6% isn't at a level to start fearing a cut, but it doesn't leave a whole lot of wiggle room if earnings level for any significant period of time to continue growing the dividend.

SO has had consistent and average dividend growth over time. Its 10 year average close to 4% is in line with both DUK, SCG, and PPL.

Looking at the graph above, it is pretty clear that SO is a low volatility stock. Buying at most points, investors would have earned returns right around the yield plus earnings growth. The utility is likely around fair value today, with a generous yield but numerous headwinds.

An investment at today's prices based on analyst estimates of earnings growth would yield an annualized total return of close to 7%. Most of this is from the dividend, but there is some earnings growth in there, as well. SO is a dividend growth favorite, and a solid choice in the utility sector today. However, investors should be mindful of the debt levels and headwinds from its various projects which could easily dampen results going forward.

If you liked this article and would like to read more like it, please click the "Follow" button next to my picture at the top and select "Real-time alerts." Thanks for reading, and please leave a comment below.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.