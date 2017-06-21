Why Ferrari Should Be On Every Investor's Watchlist

We believe that the company is the best in the auto sector, but what about its stock price?

The company is the most efficient among all auto manufacturers.

I don’t think there is a better way to invest in the auto sector while feeling comfortable rather than owning Ferrari stock (RACE). Due to the company's high manufacturing efficiency and revenue stability, we believe that Ferrari stock is the best in the auto manufacturing sector and should be placed on every investor’s watchlist.

Here are the detailed reasons behind our thesis on Ferrari.

No worry on peak auto sales

One of our main worries in investing in auto manufacturing stocks like General Motors (GM) and Ford Motors (F) is peak auto sales. Auto sales have been increasing steadily since the financial crisis and it is widely believed that auto sales will fall in the coming years, which will erase some excess capacity in the market. The double-digit fall in GM and Ford’s vehicles sold in the first quarter proves this prediction.

Ferrari on the other hand is not correlated to global auto sales. That’s due to the low number of vehicles the company produces annually. For example, in 2016, General Motors, Ford, Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) each sold nearly 10 million vehicles. However, Ferrari sold less than 7,000 vehicles in 2016.

In addition to that, Ferrari is a non-cyclical stock. As in the middle of the financial crisis, Ferrari’s unit sold barely declined. Also, you can see the difference in the variations between luxury car sales for other automakers and Ferrari below.

(Source: Ferrari 10K 2016)

Low capital spending

One of the most important things we love about Ferrari is its low capital spending. Auto manufacturers are hated by the investment community due to their high capital spending, which does not give a chance for these companies to retain earnings. However, that’s not the case with Ferrari.

Here’s a table we created that compares Ferrari's capital spending as percentage of cash-from-operations over the last 3 years to other auto manufacturers.

Volkswagen, clearly, is the least efficient in the group as it spends on capex more than it generates from operations. However, Ferrari is the most efficient, even more than the king of efficiency, Toyota Motors, as it spends just 25% of its generated cash on equipment and intangible assets.

Low contractual obligations

Most auto manufacturers are drowned in liabilities. These liabilities are not just limited to debt, as capital leases and pension obligations are also heavily included.

Ferrari employs 3,400 employees only. That’s very low when compared to the hundreds of thousands that other auto manufacturers employ. This gives Ferrari more flexibility in its operations as it won’t have huge pension obligations.

We created another table to compare contractual obligations in 2016 for each manufacturer. We used last twelve months EBITDA/ 2016 contractual obligations as a metric to show the ability of each manufacturer to cover its obligations (the higher the percentage the better).

Again, Ferrari is the top among the group followed by Toyota Motors.

Growth

Ferrari may be a victim of its own success. The company is production constraint. Not due to limited capacity, but due to the fear of damaging the image of the brand. If Ferrari manufactured too many cars, then its price per vehicle would decrease and the brand would be less appealing than before. This can be a problem as too much cars produced can damage brand image and low number of cars produced can decrease revenues.

However, there is one thing that helps Ferrari in increasing revenues, the rising number of millionaires. Thanks to the reckless policies of most central banks worldwide, the gap between the rich and the poor is widening.

Sadly, this can be a good thing for Ferrari as the middle class is not a customer for the company. The rising number of rich people means that the total addressable market for Ferrari is increasing, even though in a slower rate than the increase in the number of millionaires (to maintain brand image).

Valuation

After the 60% surge YTD, Ferrari stock is not cheap anymore. That's why we said that the stock should be on every investor's watchlist not on their buying list. We are somehow worried about the company's top line as most of the increase in earnings and FCF is due to higher efficiency and not revenue growth. Last year's FCF was $875 million on an enterprise value of $18.5 billion.

Since I feel more comfortable owning a stock that has an EV valued at 10x to 15x FCF, Ferrari is in my opinion a bit overvalued at current prices. I would be buying Ferrari stock once it declines to a more comforting level. A 20% decline to $70/share, would be a great entry point that will reward investors handsomely.

It also happens that the current stock price is 20% above its 200-day exponential moving average, which makes $70/share a solid entry level for the stock.

Conclusion

Personally, I wouldn't dare to touch auto manufacturers like GM, Ford, and Toyota at current levels due to peak auto sales. However, Ferrari is a stock that I can own and sleep tight once it reaches my $70/share entry point.

I believe that Ferrari is not a stock that you should trade or invest in during the short/medium-term. Instead, Ferrari is an un-cyclical stock that will keep generating positive free cash flow over a long-term horizon.

Last but not least, Ferrari can easily increase its dividend or start buying back shares as its payout ratio is just 12.5%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.