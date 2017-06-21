Does GNC Have Something Brewing In China?

Yesterday morning, I wrote out to GNC for official comment, but haven't heard back. I can't explain the spike in Google Trends search activity.

As part of a feature of my Market Adventures premium service, we have a very vibrant GNC (NYSE:GNC) investor community. In fact, my subscribers include a portfolio manager who lives in mainland China and number of GNC bulls. Over the past week, subscribers have been asking me what would trigger a massive GNC short squeeze. I said outside of a strong Q2 where GNC beats the top line, bottom line, and consensus estimates for same store sales, the holy grail is gaining a foothold in China. Lo and behold, due to the collaborative idea sharing nature of the "live chat" feature, we recently discovered the following:

Using Google Trends, the search term: "GNC" in China has spiked.

Here is a snapshot over the past twelve months.

Here is a snapshot over the past five years.

Next, using Google translate, talk a look at JD.com and enter the search term "GNC".

Exhibit A

Exhibit B

Notice the high number of review for GNC's products.

For example, triple Lecithin has 9,500 reviews. Here is a snapshot of that page.

For context, and speaking with my new portfolio manager friend from China: GNC currently operates stores on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) TMall, but these are not imported products. They are through cross border e-commerce channels.

Now I was surfing Google and I found the following official JD.com announcements:

March 27, 2017: Australia's Nature's Way Launches on JD.COM

Yet, Nature's Way had only 800 reviews for the products that loaded at the top of its JD.com page when entering the search term "Nature's Way".

Incidentally, Wal-Mart, on May 25th announced that it officially launched on JD.com (See here).

Yesterday morning, I wrote out to my contact at GNC for comment and I haven't heard back. I'm not sure if GNC has entered the quiet period as Q2 is closing on June 30th and they will report earnings within the next four to five weeks.

Given the importance of GNC gaining a foothold into mainland China, on a fully imported basis, through either JD.com, Alibaba's Tmall.com, or via some other strategic partnership with a well placed domestic China partner, China is the holy grail for GNC's future growth.

I want to remind readers that GNC had 29.5 million shares short as of May 31, 2017.

Takeaway:

I can't explain the objective data point and spike in Google Trends search activity for "GNC" in China. I also can't explain how and why GNC has over 8,000 reviews for many of its products when Nature's Way officially launched on JD.com on March 27th and only has 800 reviews for its top searched products. From other conversations on SA with investors who live and lived in China, they assured me that GNC's brand is well regarded in China and throughout Asia.

If GNC has something brewing in mainland China, get ready for an "EPIC" short squeeze.

By the way, the last time I used the phrase "epic" and "short squeeze" was on December 22, 2016 when Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) was trading under $12.

For score keeping measures, WTW closed north of $30 yesterday. I have no idea why any hedge fund master of the universe would ever bet against one of my best short squeeze idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.