BlackBerry Debt Could Impact Earnings

I had planned on my BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) earnings preview article to be my last look at the name before this week's report. However, I've been thinking about a major item for some time now, and it is possible that it will cause a large impact on earnings, which may provide some confusion for investors. Today, I'll try to explain this issue in the best way possible.

The specific item to talk about is the company's convertible debt, or debentures, as they are known. During the past fiscal year, the company issued, as part of debt restructuring, $605 million of 3.75% coupon notes that mature in 2020, with an initial conversion price of $10 per share. In the past, convertible debentures have had a decent size impact on the quarterly income statement as their value changed on the balance sheet.

In the most recent quarter, for example, a $16 million adjustment in their fair value was reported against a $47 million GAAP loss. Because the value of the debt was reduced on the balance sheet, this $16 million was actually an offset to operating expenses (lowering the amount of total expenses), or the company would have lost even more.

This quarter, however, things get a bit tricky. For the first time in a number of years, BlackBerry shares jumped above the $10 level, which is the conversion price for the debt. Assuming no bondholders convert, these bonds should be more valuable now, since not only are you getting a well above government average interest rate but you also can convert the bonds at $10 for a stock that finished the quarter at $10.57.

The problem is that these bonds are very thinly traded in the Canadian market, so it's not like BlackBerry can easily mark them to market value. While the last listed price I can find is $101 (per $100 par value), would anyone actually sell these bonds for that? I doubt it, given the items I mentioned above, and BlackBerry shares have further rallied since the quarter's end. If you were to sell the bond today, would you accept $105 for it, $110, $115, more?

If BlackBerry marks the bonds at $101 each on the balance sheet, that would equal $611 million (rounded). That would be an increase of $20 million from the end of fiscal Q4, which turns into a $20 million expense on the income statement, or about 3 to 4 cents per share. But what happens if the bonds show up at $650 million, $675 million, more? You'd be talking about an expense that could total up to $100 million or more, one that would make BlackBerry look like it is losing a lot of money for the quarter.

In the past, BlackBerry has reported its GAAP results, and then adjusted to non-GAAP through a large number of items, a key one being the debentures fair value adjustment. Those bullish on the name say that this is not a true, ongoing expense of the business, but those bearish argue that it is because it shows up every quarter. Additionally, since the stock price reflects how the business is doing, and thus bond prices do as well, there is an argument to be made that they should not be adjusted away.

I wanted to discuss this matter today because it could have a large impact on BlackBerry earnings and the ongoing discussion afterwards. If the debt is valued at its true market value, which should be well above par, then the company could have a large GAAP loss which will certainly fuel the bear camp. At the same time, BlackBerry will likely adjust it away into non-GAAP results that will look much more impressive, and that will be celebrated by the bulls. In the end, the debt issue shouldn't be a major item in determining how the company's turnaround is going, but it's important to discuss because it may attract a number of headlines.

