Apple Throws Vicious Body Blow Combination At Qualcomm

Almost all of QCOM's profits are from licensing so this could be devastating.

Thesis

In last Tuesday's filing, Apple went from trying to get some money back ($1B) and killing future royalty fees to attempting to declare Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) business model illegal and seeking restitution of royalties paid on close to a billion sold iPhones. It is a vicious two punch combination to the gut and liver, aiming to suffocate its adversary. The legal filing comes on the back of a very important Supreme Court ruling dated 30th of May.

Introduction

Twice now have I written about QCOM. My first article regarded the lawsuit as a temporary nuisance clouding an otherwise great business model. My second article saw that lawsuit as a declaration of war on Apple's part. Now, with Apple's legal filing on Tuesday, my second conclusion is affirmed: Apple does not intend to take prisoners.

At first, Apples claim sounds ridiculous. Apple is claiming that Qualcomm shouldn't be able to charge Apple's contract manufacturers (which Apple reimburses) for the purchase of the chip and then for a separate license. This sounds ridiculous because these contracts were agreed to by both parties.

Why shouldn't someone be able to charge what it wants for the products it make, especially since it's their product? If Apple doesn't like the terms, they should just go out and find another supplier, right? Unfortunately, things are a bit more complicated than this.

Why not use another supplier?

Apple is unable to simply "use another supplier" because the components in the iPhone rely on Qualcomm's patents. QCOM has a monopoly on chips that support a specific cellular standard that are used by telecommunications networks like Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Sprint (NYSE:S). These chips are essentially in getting access to customers using Verizon for example.

When a company owns such an essentially patent, it is usually in FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, And Non-Discriminatory) territory. Apple is arguing that it is vastly overpaying for the chips when compared to other users. This is because QCOM takes a percentage instead of a flat fee.

Why can't QCOM charge what it wants to charge?

This might the most contentious part. As it would appear to be common sense that the owner of a product can charge what it wants precisely because it is the owner of said product. If one does not want to purchase the product, they are not forced to do so. Again, things are a bit more complicated than that.

QCOM charges for the chip and forces chip buyers to sign a licensing agreement. No licensing agreement, no chip. But, when someone buys a chip, it effectively becomes the owner of said chip. So why would the owner of a chip need to pay licensing fees? This is what Apple and the FTC call double dipping.

It would appear that the Supreme Court agrees with this:

(Highlights are my own)

"The Patent Act gives patentees a limited exclusionary power, and exhaustion extinguishes that power. A purchaser has the right to use, sell or import an item because those are the rights that come along with ownership, not because it purchased authority to engage in those practices from the patentee."

The quotes are from the Supreme Court ruling in Impression Products v. Lexmark International. Lexmark leveraged their patents on toner cartridges on companies that filled these cartridges and then sold them.

"The Patent Act promotes innovation by allowing inventors to secure the financial rewards for their inventions. Once a patentee sells an item, it has secured that reward, and the patent laws provide no basis for restraining the use and enjoyment of the product."

The Supreme Court's ruling is very clear. Once you sell a product, you sell ownership along with it. You cannot separately charge royalties for that. You cannot double dip.

What is also very troubling for QCOM is that it could have used the Federal Circuit's Lexmark ruling in its favor, had it been affirmed by the Supreme Court. This ruling not only takes away a point of defense, but also opens up another avenue for attack.

So what is this two punch combination?

First, Apple is now explicitly attacking the legality of QCOM's business model. With 5G coming up, this could be a serious impairment of the business model. As most know, an enormous portion of QCOM's profits is generated from the licensing business. In the new filing, Apple explicitly cites the recent Supreme Court ruling in Lexmark.

Second, Apple has also asked the court to declare certain patents that were used in iPhones with 3G and 4G iPhones invalid and order a restitution of fees paid. It is estimated that this concerns roughly 900 million iPhones. If we estimate the fee per phone at $10, we're looking at a $9 billion body blow. If we add the earlier sought after $1B, we're looking at $10B in cash that's on the line. This is a significant portion of QCOM's $28.9B cash and marketable securities balance. Note that $26.8 billion of that is held off-short and should be discounted by a 35% tax rate. This assumes that Donald Trump does not manage to institute a tax break. In other words, the real cash balance is about $19.5B.

Running the numbers

So how exactly does this impact QCOM? We already know that QCOM is losing about $2B of revenue per year as a result of payments being withheld. That $2B of licensing revenue translates to about $1.8B in profit according to my estimation.

I'm estimating the free cash flow to take a similar hit. Those who hold QCOM for its dividend do not need to worry as QCOM can adequately cover its dividend even if Apple does not pay. However, the company won't be adding much cash to its balance sheet. QCOM generated about $7B in revenues from licensing of which 92% was profit. The total net income for the consolidated company was $5.7B. It is crystal clear that QCOM would suffer a devastating blow if it could no longer double dip.

Apple is now attacking QCOM by way of:

1) QCOM's current revenue and profit to the tune of $2B and $1.8B annually, respectively.

2) Bolstering others to do the same

3) Attempting to legally invalidate QCOM's business model

4) More than half QCOM's $19.5B cash stack

Number one and two were already know. Three and four come on the back of the Supreme Court's recent ruling.

Take a deep breath

Of course, nothing is set in stone as of now and Apple might or might not win the case. What this new development does illuminate is just how far Apple is willing to go and how vicious the company is willing to be.

Conclusion

Make no mistake about it, QCOM's licensing revenues and profits are what validates its business model. For QCOM, this is about their survival. For Apple, this is about a percentage or two higher margins.

Unless one is absolutely sure that QCOM will survive this, even in the face of this new Supreme Court ruling, the wise thing is to sit on the sidelines. While this is expected to take several years, the stock price is likely to be depressed during that time. And, in the event of an unfavorable ruling, QCOM will be nothing short of decimated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.