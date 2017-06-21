Facebook: Valuation & Risks

1. Investment Thesis

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) business consists of five key products: the eponymous website, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Most of the company's revenue is from advertising, with two main drivers: Monthly Active Users (MAU) and Average Revenue per User (ARPU).

With regards to MAU, the graph below shows that growth is coming primarily from the APAC region. Quarterly MAU growth for APAC has mostly fluctuated between 4-6%, with a median of approximately 5%. Growth in North America has consistently remained at 1-2%, with Europe marginally above that.

Figure 1: Historical quarterly growth in MAU by region. Values taken from Company Report.

For the purposes of forecasting, I took the median quarterly growth from 2013-2016, and assumed it would continue until 2019, before reducing growth to the lowest value of quarterly growth available, as shown below. In order to ensure these assumptions were reasonable, I looked at data from We Are Social's annual reports from 2015, 2016, and 2017. The compounded annual growth implied by my estimates were either inline or lower than the annual growth rate in social media users documented by We Are Social, which leaves me to conclude that my assumptions concerning growth are reasonable.

Figure 2: Projected quarterly growth in MAU.

As for ARPU, setting aside the cyclical drop in Q1 of each year, most of the ARPU growth is still fuelled by North America and Europe, with median quarterly growth standing at approximately 15% and 16% respectively. I was not comfortable in assuming that these growth rates would continue moving forward. As such, I looked for information on how digital advertising expenditure would grow over the next few years, and found the following source from eMarketer.

Figure 3: Projected growth in digital ad spending by eMarketer.

I used the annual growth rates here to derive implied quarterly growth rates for global digital ad spending, and used those to grow Facebook's ARPU in each region, as shown below. Note that I combined Central & Eastern Europe with Western Europe to form the general European bloc, and Latin America and ME/NA as Rest of the World. Note also that since figures for 2021 were not available, I assumed that the downward trend in growth would continue from 2020 to 2021.

Figure 4: Projected quarterly growth in ARPU.

Combining the projections for MAU and ARPU resulted in the following figures for both quarterly and annual revenues. My projected revenue for 2017 is higher than the consensus estimates, while 2018's estimated revenue falls within the range of projections.

Figure 5: Projected quarterly & annual revenue.

2. Comparable Valuation

The companies chosen for the comparable valuation are Tencent, Weibo, and Baidu from China; Google and Twitter from the USA. These companies were chosen based on the source of their revenue. Given that Facebook depends heavily on advertising dollars, it made sense to compare it with other publicly listed internet technology companies that rely on ad revenue.

Figure 6: Comparable Valuation, with enterprise multiples and profit margins highlighted in gold.

While Twitter and Weibo were included in the original list of comparable companies, they were excluded from the final calculations. Why? For Twitter, its enterprise and earnings multiples showed the company was lagging far behind the median. Moreover, while its EV was low, it did not have a high long run growth rate, unlike Weibo, which has an equally small EV. And lastly, its Debt/EBITDA ratio is substantially higher than the median, while its interest coverage has fallen into negative territory. As for Weibo, it was basically the opposite of Twitter: a high growth company with ratios that would have skewed the calculations too far right.

Looking at the remaining companies, it is clear from the enterprise multiples and profit margins that there is sufficient reason to believe that Facebook is undervalued. Its EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT multiples are considerably lower than the median, while its profit margins are higher than the competition. Looking at the implied valuation figures, the forward EBITDA and EBIT give us a range between $330B and $690B, which is a big delta. Thankfully, the DCF valuation later gives us a more specific number to work with that falls within this range.

On the flip side, a couple of things in the comparable valuation are concerning: Facebook's LTM P/E is lower than the median, but it starts to fall in line over the next 2 years, based on projections. Also, EV/Sales ratios are above the median, while the implied value for EV/Sales figures are not promising. Combined with the P/E ratios, this could raise doubts about its undervaluation. My counter would be that Facebook's PEG ratio justifies any implied overvaluation in EV/Sales or P/E. The company's PEG is 1.31 (info from NASDAQ). The only other company with a lower PEG is Tencent (1.23). Moreover, given that it has no debt, I'm willing to set aside my concerns about overvaluation.

3. DCF Valuation

Figure 7: DCF Valuation

The DCF valuation helps to corroborate the thesis that Facebook is undervalued. The WACC is assumed to be the cost of equity, as Facebook has no debt on its balance sheet. Consequently, by using the variables found in point 2 of the 'Notes' section of my DCF, we arrive at a WACC of approximately 6.08%. This yields an enterprise value of roughly USD$614B, and a share price of USD$212.60. Given a share price of USD$152.25 on 21 June 2017, this represents an upside of 39.6%.

4. Potential Risks

One of the key risks facing the business is the main website's decline in daily users, should the product lose its appeal over time. This loss in appeal could occur for 3 main reasons: First, a rival social media site could prove to be more attractive to users. This may happen over the span of a long period of time, as newer, younger users decide to go to another platform where their parents can't observe their online activities.

Compounding this threat is the possibility of existing Facebook users reducing time spent on the website. With several studies pointing to the psychological benefit of using social media less often, it is possible that people might begin to heed this advice. This doesn't necessarily have to happen over a longer period, and could just as well occur in the short term. The resulting decrease in daily/monthly active users could prompt advertisers to reduce their Facebook ad expenditure, affecting Facebook's bottom line.

A third reason why user numbers might decline is a hybrid of the first two: Existing users may get bored of Facebook, and could either use it only occasionally, or find an entirely new rival platform to use. Hence the need to constantly upgrade the features provided, in order to ensure continued usage, and thus, advertising revenue.

Another risk is the company's large holdings of marketable securities, which now comprise the majority of current assets. In my model, I have forecasted that their holdings of marketable securities will increase by $7B a year. Why? The trend showed that this figure was likely to grow, but I could not find a reasonable metric to increase it with. Hence I took the difference between marketable securities in 2015 and 2016, and assumed that securities would grow by that number constantly. This is a weakness in the analysis that I'm willing to be challenged on.

But coming back to my main point, the company's large holdings of marketable securities is a risk. Slightly over a quarter of these holdings are corporate debt securities. In the extreme scenario that these companies default, Facebook would lose a considerable amount of value from its current assets. This effect could perpetuate if we assume that Facebook continues to buy corporate debt in the future.

5. Conclusion

The traditional valuation methodologies indicate that Facebook is indeed an attractive buy, with plenty of upside. As with any other investment, Facebook has risks associated with it. It is heavily dependent on users continuing to find it an attractive platform to be on, and those tastes could change, especially as people become more concerned about the effects of social media on their mental health. However, I do believe that over the next 5 years at least, Facebook is going to prove to be a worthwhile investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.